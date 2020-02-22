Sounds of music – made by skilled performers playing songs to children pounding out joyous noise on three xylophones and a set of colorful drums – can be heard, on occasion, at Locust Park in downtown Johnstown.
The parklet was installed in 2018, dedicated to the memory of Leo and Stella Cakouros.
It is a small place for people to sit and maybe make some music. But the park is also part of a larger initiative being undertaken to remake the city that is plagued with poverty, blight, drugs, crime, environmental pollution, perpetually higher unemployment than in the state or nation, and a decades-long brain drain.
The rebirth is happening on a block-by-block, neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis.
“In and of itself, it’s not everything,” said Mike Kane, president and executive director of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which helped develop the park project. “It’s not the be-all and end-all, but it’s one more thing that’s positive.”
Locust Park is one of the amenities that have been added to the downtown in recent years, including the animated Christmas Tree @ Central Park, along with new businesses, among them Hope Cyclery, Gallery on Gazebo, Art of Tea, Harvest House of Cannabis and Carrie’s Kitchen.
“We’re really excited about what’s happened with the downtown over the past five years,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, an organization that promotes the central business district.
“I think anybody can look around and see that there’s been a great amount of development, whether it’s new agencies moving into town or new small businesses opening, additional events and initiatives in Central Park. So I think everybody could agree that the downtown is not what it was 10 years ago.”
‘Excited about the spirit’
Mayor Frank Janakovic thinks the new attractions and businesses are helping bring regional residents and visitors into the downtown.
“We’re excited about the downtown right now and we’re excited about the spirit in Johnstown and the volunteerism,” Janakovic said. “... A lot of people are becoming excited, not only about downtown, but Johnstown in general – our trails, our environment, our hills, our mountains. It’s also becoming a place for tourists to come and visit.”
Other new additions are planned, too.
Voodoo Brewery expects to soon open a location on Main Street.
The proposed Iron to Arts Corridor will pass along Washington Street.
And, in March, the partnership plans to host a movie series in the State Theater, opened in 1926, that for decades had not been used as a public venue until a pilot film series held last year.
“It truly is a gem,” Radovanic said.
The State Theater Re-imagination Project is underway to find an organization to operate the theater, currently owned by Conemaugh Health System, on a permanent basis.
“I think it could be a true game-changer in our downtown,” Radovanic said.
Neighborhoods in focus
Like the DDJP in downtown, organizations in other neighborhoods, including the West End, Roxbury, Kernville, Moxham and Prospect, are working to improve their communities.
“I really would like to see – this is just me personally – each neighborhood come up with a plan for a sustainable community, what they think is needed in their community to help sustain that community,” said Rev. Sylvia King, a member of Johnstown City Council and Greater Johnstown United Neighborhoods. “It is believed that neighborhoods are kind of deteriorating. So, in order to combat that, what needs to happen is that the residents need to come together to say this is what we need to do in order to redevelop our neighborhood and to make our neighborhood safe, to make our neighborhood strong, to make our neighborhood pleasing.”
Other groups often look toward the West End Improvement Group, one of the largest and oldest neighborhood groups in the city, as an example to emulate.
“It was one of the things that would have been our goal – that we could set an example and show people that it can be done,” WEIG member Rose Howarth said. “It takes a lot of dedication. It was continuous effort.”
The group holds cleanup days, buys security cameras for the Johnstown Police Department to use, organizes a community garden, and – perhaps most well known of all – lines the neighborhood’s streets with flower boxes every summer.
“The weather and God help out a lot,” Howarth said about the flowers. “If we get the right kind of heat and the right kind of rain, they just flourish. Everybody stops and says, ‘How do you do that? How do you do that?’ Maybe it’s the Heffley Spring water we use and Miracle-Gro. We love those flowers. And they know it.”
