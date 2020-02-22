Arts organizations are making their mark on the region with expansion projects that will better serve the community, leaders say.
At the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont, work is underway on the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum – a project decades in the making.
“When Josephine Paul passed away, she gave a small sum of money that the board chose to nurture and invest in a very lucrative way, and because of that, this was able to move forward into what we were hoping for and what Josephine Paul always wanted,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “It’s really exciting that we’re able to make this come true, and we’re keeping the arts alive and thriving within our community and expanding past that.”
In October, ground was broken on the $2.3 million museum that will be a 5,500-square-foot addition connected to the current Goldhaber-Fund Fine Arts Center building.
The first floor will feature Paul’s collection and personal effects, and will include a theatrical performance space.
It also will allow for museum tours, rotating school art displays, rentals and venue usage, lectures, music events and Log Art Theatre and Music productions.
The second floor will provide additional space for classes, workshops, summer arts camp, events, weddings, receptions and rentals.
Other community engagements will include festival expansion and the Concerts on the Green and Coffee House series being featured in the new amphitheater.
“It’s going to be absolutely stunning and a spectacular facility,” Godin said. “It will be able to be used by the community and different business for events, so it’ll be great to have that West Hills’ premier venue that will be able to be used for the entire Cambria County region.”
The project also includes additional updates to the Goldhaber-Fund Fine Arts Center, including a new HVAC system, new carpeting in the gallery, upgraded lighting that will be energy efficient and a sound system.
“This project adds to the vision of our founders to educate people in the arts and to give people a gathering place for the arts,” Godin said. “What we’re doing is expanding the ways we can make that happen.”
The building project is expected to be completed this year by late fall or early winter.
Bottle Works
Bottle Works recently completed a green roof project that serves as a stormwater conservation system, an outdoor classroom and a unique events venue.
Located on the 5,900-square-foot flat roof over the Art Works building in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, the green roof project was funded by a $450,000 grant that furthers the nonprofit’s efforts to create an environmentally friendly facility.
“We’re trying to be a cutting-edge organization and want to be able to provide culture and things that are important to the community,” said Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operations at Bottle Works. “We’re also looking to reduce energy and be financially smart, but it’s also reducing our footprint and we’re being a responsible user of our globe.”
Stormwater management via an urban green roof can have multiple positive effects for a city, and is especially beneficial for water conservation where pollution and runoff is significant and the abundance of pavement magnifies the harmful effects they have on water sources, Tisinger said.
Plants are nature’s filtration system and are important for slowing the flow of rainwater once it hits the ground.
The vegetation on the rooftop garden filters pollutants out of the water and slows runoff, but also enhances climate control in the building.
The project incorporated an innovative green infrastructure design providing a mix of environmentally sustainable native plants to create a distinctly unique community development/beautification project in Johnstown.
A living wall also has been included, as well as numerous moveable planters, pavers, benches and areas of lush seasonal color.
The venue has been named Jackie’s Garden Works at Bottle Works in memory of Jacqueline Huff McCann, of Westmont, who died in a South Carolina traffic crash in 2015.
“Right now we’re designing programming and we’re looking to expand rental opportunities,” Tisinger said. “We want this to be a gathering space that’s an extension of your experience at Bottle Works; it’s a unique and special space.”
The new grant funded First National Bank Pop Plaza at the Bottle Works as a spot where environmental science meets art.
The 24,000-square-foot plaza, located across Third Avenue from Bottle Works’ Art Works building, includes a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant asphalt parking lot that has replaced the old, crumbling concrete-and-gravel parking area.
Water that runs off the parking lot is filtered through barrier walls made of loose stone into a lower-elevation area that will become a rain garden, where trees, shrubs and other native plants will be planted in the spring.
Three steel bridges carry pedestrians from the parking lot over the rain garden area to provide access to the Bottle Works complex. The patterns of LED lights set into the plaza’s stone barrier walls, benches and sidewalks are meant to be visually interesting when viewed from the green roof.
“We wanted to create an area in Cambria City that’s welcoming and progressive and we’re being an environmental responsible partner,” Tisinger said. “We want this to be an extension of our events and rental spaces that will better serve the community.”
Gallery on Gazebo
In downtown Johnstown, the Gallery on Gazebo, which opened in April, is working on converting an alley into a landscaped green space contiguous with the gallery for refreshments, entertainment and programming.
The Piazza will feature open-air seating, a paver walkway, vertical gardening and lighted archways.
“This is going to be great and it gives us not just another space but it gives us a visual, nonthreatening space where people can have privacy but still be a part of what’s going on downtown,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, a Vision Central Park capture team member who spearheaded the project.
The grant funded project costs more than $30,000 and is expected to be completed by August.
“There’s a lot of opportunities for the Piazza,” Pawlowski said. “Our mission is to develop a space where conversation, the arts and community programming intersect, so this fulfills our mission in creating a gathering space.”
Along with a place to exhibit art, Gallery on Gazebo provides regular programming on a variety of topics such as art, food and downtown Johnstown properties and history.
“We’ve seen considerable growth and we’ve attracted a significant audience,” Pawlowski said. “We’re trying to do as many unique things as we can within the confines of our space, budget and manpower.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.