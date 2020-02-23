Tourism in the region is bringing in hundreds of thousands of people for attractions and activities along with significant dollars on an annual basis.
And for those in the tourism industry, finding new and innovative ways to market area offerings is a top priority.
“We’re really lucky because our tourism product is continuing to grow and develop,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “There has been a lot of investment into our history and heritage sites, and now there’s investment and development into our outdoor recreation sites. We have a very nice arts and cultural program, so our product has become more well rounded and developed.
“We really do have something that has appeal to everybody.”
In Cambria County, tourism generates $315.8 million annually in direct visitor spending, provides more than $17 million in state and local tax revenue, generates about $72 million in labor income and supports more than 2,000 jobs, according to the 2017 Economic Impact of Travel and Tourism in Pennsylvania report.
“Tourism brings new dollars into the economy, so it helps to ease the tax burden for residents,” Rager said.
“We’d all be paying more in taxes if we didn’t have that influx of dollars that are going back into state and local government budgets.
“It’s important for tourism to become more recognized as the economic engine that it is.”
Outdoor recreation is an asset that is continuing to develop in the region.
Top attractions include Rock Run Recreation Area, which is drawing people from multiple states for ATV riding; the Ghost Town Tail, which is ranked as one of the top trails in the country; the Stonycreek River, which provides opportunities for boating and kayaking; and Prince Gallitzin State Park with its rail-trail sections.
National park locations such as the Johnstown Flood National Memorial and Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site also are luring tourists.
Rager said special events programming such as Thunder in the Valley, PolkaFest, the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival and the AAABA Tournament continue to bring in large crowds.
“Events are big tourism generators and they bring people in whether for day or overnight trips,” she said.
‘Get the message out’
Rager said the advertising program is a major component of what the CVB does.
“We’re in travel tourism publications that are circulating out into the areas where we’re directing our efforts to, and now with digital marketing, you can really hone in on your market more and be more specific and go to some of the niche markets,” she said.
“We have a lot of our eggs in the advertising basket in terms of the different forms of media.”
She said social medial marketing is continuing to grow and the CVB posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
“We are constantly trying to get the message out there to cultivate a following so we can have continued conversations with people who have expressed interest,” Rager said. “Our goal is to produce more themed and targeted videos and getting those out on social media channels.”
In addition, the CVB works with travel writers and bloggers to whom they can pitch stories, and attends trade shows in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland.
Group tours also are marketed where itineraries are created to maximize trip stops in the area.
“One of our newer programs is sports travel, and we’re identifying opportunities to bring sporting events and tournaments into the area,” Rager said.
She said the CVB strives to maximize its dollars and do what it can to get the best return on investments, and it’s a process that’s ongoing year round.
“We’re competing for people’s attentions, so it’s having your hand in all the different ways you can reach people and finding things that are your anchors and experiences that will make someone want to travel here from farther away,” Rager said.
‘Economic development’
In Somerset County, there’s an economic impact of $392 million that can be directly attributed to travel and tourism on an annual basis, according to 2017 figures by Tourism Economics.
“Tourism is an integral part of Somerset County’s economic development,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau. “You have a major resort at Seven Springs which has done an exceptional job of transitioning itself to a four-seasons destination, and it’s a wonderful destination for families, specifically from the Washington, D.C., market and that Route 70 corridor that comes up to Breezewood and connects to the Lincoln Highway.”
She said Somerset County offers significant history, most notably the Flight 93 National Memorial, and people are putting that on their must-see list.
“I also think just the beauty and rural bucolic landscape of Somerset is something that folks who live in a city environment don’t have and are seeking, so it’s super easy to arrive and put yourself into a relaxing and calming atmosphere,” Nemanic said.
The Great Allegheny Passage has 42 miles in the county – boosting the economics for the towns along the path such as Rockwood, Confluence and Meyersdale.
“While it’s a bike trail destination to ride the whole length of the trail, it also is a destination trail for weekend riders who might only have two or three days to ride landing in Somerset County and utilizing that as almost a hub-and-spoke experience,” Nemanic said. “Whether you’re down in Confluence or Meyersdale, it allows you to experience a beautiful section of the trail over a nice weekend.”
She said improvements are being made to Somerset Lake along with the addition of a trail system around the lake.
“That will be wonderful, not only for the residents of Somerset County but with the close proximity to the Pennsylvania Turnpike that will become a destination in the future,” Nemanic said. “Utilizing the dollars from lodging tax and other sources to be able to make that happen will be advantageous for all.”
To promote what the county has to offer, Nemanic said her organization takes a layering marketing approach.
“It’s not just one type of marketing; it needs to be able to reach multiple audiences and demographics in very different ways,” she said. “The way my mom, who is going to be 93, sees her information is very different than me, a baby boomer, compared to my daughter, who is a college student.”
#BestWeekendEver
Nemanic said the visitors bureau’s destination guide continues to be a major fulfillment piece.
“We print and distribute 175,000 copies of that magazine,” she said.
The bureau also is continuing with its #BestWeekendEver campaign, which was launched last summer.
“It was a broad stoke marketing effort that concentrated in the Washington, D.C., market, northern Virginia and the Maryland corridor on Route 70,” Nemanic said. “Visually, we had billboards, bus wraps and railcard posters, and we did print ads in publications surrounding the D.C. metro area and we had five radio stations, including NPR, that we placed ads on during that time. It really was to encourage people to escape the city and come to the Laurel Highlands for a wonderful getaway.”
In addition, the visitors bureau puts out video ads that promote the region, are active on social media sites and work with travel journalists.
Nemanic said the agency’s operating dollars come from the lodging tax, so the more marketing the bureau does and the most effective marketing done that fills hotel rooms allows for growth in specific markets.
“We need to continue to be on point with our message, finding the correct markets that work for us and reaching those demographics in the appropriate way to continue to have an uptick in our lodging,” she said. “In the last three years, we’ve seen continued growth across the Laurel Highlands for lodging as well as revenue.”
Nemamic added that Somerset County is welcoming, rich in culture and a good place to retire, according to a visitor’s perception survey conducted a few years ago.
“These were the three things when you mention Somerset County the visitor was able to respond,” she said, “and verbally said this is what the county means to them, so we think about these in our marketing efforts."
