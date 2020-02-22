When businesses communicate with the Cambria Regional Chamber, most express one concern in particular: They see a need for workforce development, Debra Orner, the organization’s vice president, said.
She said that request goes for most of the chamber’s 600 business members.
“There’s really a need for workers across all kinds of fields: welders, information technology, coders,” Orner said.
Through services and partnerships with local training providers, Johnstown Area Regional Industries works to provide that workforce, leaders there said.
Debi Balog, JARI’s director of workforce development, said the organization is working to train employees especially for the transportation, health care and manufacturing sectors.
“Those are the top three industries looking at hiring the most,” she said. “Not that others aren’t growing – information technology is growing quickly – but those three have a larger need than most.”
Truck drivers are in demand at Glosser & Sons steel distribution center in Windber. However, company President Greg Glosser said there’s not a shortage of drivers, necessarily, but a shortage of the specific kind of person he wants to hire.
“We’ve been looking for truck drivers,” he said.
‘Pre-employment’ training
Part of the reason for the turnover, he said, is that his drivers cover 150 miles a day, which pales in comparison to long hauls that would bring a driver more money.
“I have to find drivers who have a family and want to be home for dinner and make less money than the overnight drivers,” he said. “It’s difficult to find it.”
But there’s also another reason why he’s frequently looking for drivers, Glosser said.
“It’s been a bit of a revolving door, I would say because of work ethic, professionalism and customer service,” he said.
Glosser is one of many business partners with JARI who said they need employees with “soft skills.”
In response to the need for people skills, Balog said JARI is partnering with CareerLink and Penn Highlands Community College to launch a new 12-week course on the subject. She calls it a “pre-employment” course.
The 12 sessions are funded through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. There will be no cost to participants, she said.
“We will have 240 seats available,” Balog said. “Topics that will be covered include customer service, business etiquette and work ethic. It’s a number of different programs we consider soft skills or pre-employment skills that our business partnerships tell us they need in employees.”
Basic job training
CareerLink of Cambria and Somerset counties is another avenue for people looking for jobs to connect with potential employers.
CareerLink site administrator Jeff Dick agrees that health care, manufacturing and commercial drivers are needed in both Cambria and Somerset counties.
“We’ve been averaging about 400 job postings between the two counties monthly,” he said. “There is still a need out there.”
CareerLink is a government-funded agency that gives individuals tools to find employment and also helps businesses fill their hiring needs.
Sometimes all a potential employee needs is help with writing a resume, Dick said. Other times, an individual may benefit from a CareerLink training program.
One of those programs is an on-the-job training opportunity that helps people attain a job paying at least $14.40 an hour – “that’s the family-sustaining wage for our region,” Dick said.
In the on-the-job training program, CareerLink reimburses the person’s wages while the company is training them for up to six months, Dick said.
“Our funds come down from the federal level to the state and are then distributed through the Southern Alleghenies workforce area,” he said.
“If an employer is looking for certain skills and if those individuals don’t have them, then we have different training programs available.”
