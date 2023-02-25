WINDBER, Pa. – Cancer research advances made at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber, much like the molecules being studied, are very small individually, but add up to big results.
Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu described the process used to research the makeup and potentially important characteristics of cancer cells and to let the scientific world know about them.
“We have several projects that are making excellent progress with important findings, but they are in the final stages of being written up,” he said. “We anticipate those studies will be written up this year. Before they are published, it is difficult to talk about what they are.”
For a study to be considered valuable in future research, it must be peer-reviewed, which means a group of other experts go over the report, checking results. It then is submitted for publication in a recognized scientific journal.
Three areas of study
Founded in 2000, the former Windber Research Institute built its reputation in three research areas:
• Proteomics, studying proteins produced by normal human cells and cancer cells;
• Genomics, the study of DNA and associated genetic material; and
• Bioinformatics, using information technology to analyze mountains of data collected from individual cells.
Often, the research approaches cross over, with studies of both proteins and patients’ genetics. That situation has led the research world to coin a new term, proteogenomics.
“We have a proteogenomic study of breast cancer in young women using multiple platforms,” Hu said. “We are expecting to finish the manuscript this year and submit it and hopefully it will be published.
“This is going to be incremental,” Hu added, “in combination with information from multiple molecular (research) platforms from the same group of patient specimens studied from different angles for the understanding of the molecularization of breast cancer in those young women.”
APOLLO mission
Windber is part of the federal government’s multi-organization cancer research network, Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning and Outcomes, or APOLLO. It is associated with John P. Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Windber was part of an APOLLO lung cancer study that had results published in November by the scientific journal Cell Reports Magazine. The study, led by scientists with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, looked at cancer tumor cells in relation to the patients’ germ line cells, which are used in reproduction.
The cancer tumor cells were all provided from the Richard Mural Tissue Repository inside the Windber facility. Windber provided the biobanking service, analyzing, selecting and doing quality checks on the frozen specimens.
Originally established as the heart of the first Windber-Walter Reed collaboration, known as the Clinical Breast Care Project, the biobank has expanded to hold all the specimens of tumors and blood samples from all the APOLLO research studies and several other projects. The current APOLLO 5 research is collecting molecular information from 30 different cancer types to provide raw data for future studies, Hu said.
Earlier this month, biobank Senior Director Stella Somiari said there are 557,506 individual specimens from more than 10,000 participants stored in Windber’s freezers.
“If you want to be exact,” she added.
More research requires more researchers, so the institute continues to hire. Last year, six new employees came on board, and Hu says he is looking for at least five more, with the possibility of additional positions later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.