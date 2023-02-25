JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From welding and masonry to nursing and cosmetology, career and technical centers have a finger on the pulse of local workforce needs.
Skilled professions have garnered more attention as more high school students are finding jobs after graduation instead of going to college. U.S. News and World Report found that more than 600,000 fewer students enrolled in post-secondary schools in 2022 than in 2021.
Regional vocational schools are experiencing historic growth due to that trend and to cooperation between school administrators and employers.
Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center in Richland Township has seen a 200-student increase in enrollment since the 2017-18 school year.
Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School near Ebensburg has added nearly 270 students over a similar time period. Administrators at Somerset County Technology Center have experienced comparable growth.
For Aiden Molnar, a Windber Area High School senior, attending GJCTC just made sense. He is enrolled in the diesel mechanic program and added commercial driver’s license (CDL) training to be better prepared for his future career.
“I felt like it was a good opportunity,” Molnar said.
‘Algebra in real life’
The CDL course is part of a new micro-certification program that GJCTC offers alongside hybrid vehicle technology and defense industry training. John Augustine, the school’s administrative director, said these offerings were developed through consulting with local companies.
“We’re really excited about it,” he said.
Patrick Wallet, the instructor for the micro-certification program, said each sub-course teaches specific skills. In the hybrid vehicle classes, there’s a focus on fundamentals of electrical wiring, while the defense program looks at forklift driving, fine motor skills and blueprint reading.
The CDL course teaches students about driving large vehicles. Molnar said he signed up for the training because he wants to be able to verify customers’ complaints after he becomes a diesel mechanic.
These are just some of the newer offerings at the center. Others include a polytechnic program and administrative office assistant training, and next school year there will be an advanced manufacturing program that will dive into welding and fabrication with a computer numerical control (CNC) machine that allows workers to fabricate in three dimensions.
Ethan Stropko, a junior at Forest Hills High School, is already working on a CNC machine for his coursework and described the classes as training for real-life work.
“This is algebra in real life,” he said.
Augustine said the equipment at the school is the same as what industry leaders have in their shops already.
“We’re all about making sure you’re ready to go into the workforce, and that’s working,” he added.
‘High-priority occupations’
Admiral Peary Area is also expanding programs. Andrew Paronish, the school’s executive director, said diesel mechanic and construction trades programs were added, and there are plans to begin offering graphic design and cybersecurity tracks and to expand on small-engine courses in the coming year.
“What we did is look at high-priority occupations, look at what’s out there and what the employers need, and it just seems like the kids are catching on to that,” he said.
Administrators at Admiral Peary meet with local employers every week to go over what they need to see in future employees and how the school can be better prepared to meet those requirements.
“We’ve surrounded our kids with quality equipment … and really good teachers and aides,” Paronish said.
This school year, there are 744 students enrolled at Admiral Peary, which is a significant increase from two decades ago.
GJCTC is seeing similarly increased interest. Augustine said there’s 522 total students enrolled, which is double what it was 20 years ago.
“If you put a nice product in front of people, they’re going to want to be part of the nice thing,” Paronish said.
‘Need for additional space’
At Somerset County Technology Center, there’s so much interest in the welding program that the leaders are considering building a separate facility next to the existing institution for those courses.
“The largest problem we’re having here at the tech center is a need for additional space,” Administrative Director Karen Remick said. “We’ve had increases here for quite some time, but in the past few years it’s been quite significant.”
Welding is the school’s most popular offering, although others are at maximum capacity as well.
Remick said 536 high school students take classes at the tech center every day.
School leaders are eyeing expansion into HVAC. Remick said members of the occupational advisory committee requested the addition and the school is considering it for the fall.
“We’re excited for this undertaking and to move forward,” she said.
The CTCs also work with area employers for cooperative agreements so students can work while still in school.
Co-op connections
Greater Johnstown High School has an in-house career and vocational program that trains students in similar fields – and cooperative work that connects students directly with local businesses.
For Cheyenne Penrod, the automotive mechanic program led to a full-time job at Thomas Automotive after graduation – along with thousands of dollars worth of tools and a signing bonus. Penrod worked for the car dealership prior to graduation on a vocational co-op and received compliments from both her instructor and employer for her dedication and work ethic.
Students in the cosmetology program at Greater Johnstown have also worked on co-op agreements and received employment after graduating.
Career and vocational center leaders report positive co-op experiences for their students and continuous work with local employers to make sure students are ready to step into openings in numerous industries.
