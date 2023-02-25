JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Until the last part of the 20th century, a new medical school graduate could complete a one-year general internship, open an office and start seeing patients as a family doctor.
Although there had been specialists with residency training for decades, increased demand for trained physicians drove state legislatures and insurance companies to begin requiring that all new doctors complete at least two years of post-graduate training in courses certified by various specialty boards.
Family doctors and general practitioners have largely been replaced by board- certified family physicians and internal medicine specialists.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown has been part of the trend since 1971, when the hospital launched its family medicine program, said Dr. Richard S. Wozniak, director of graduate medical education.
That move continued the former Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital’s long tradition of training medical professionals.
“Memorial has been a teaching hospital for over 100 years,” Wozniak said, explaining that the hospital’s first internships began in 1916.
Today, the Johnstown hospital’s graduate medical education programs include four medical residencies, a pharmacy residency and a psychology internship.
“We are training almost 100 graduate medical professionals at any one time,” Wozniak said.
The residencies produce general surgeons, family physicians, internists and emergency room doctors.
Wozniak said that maintaining a quality education component not only assures that local patients benefit from the latest advances, but also gives Johnstown an edge in recruiting new professionals to the region.
Himself a graduate of Conemaugh’s family residency, Wozniak said the local training introduces future doctors to the Johnstown community and the culture of Conemaugh Health System. Like Wozniak, many graduates have returned to the region as full-time physicians and leaders in the system.
“We have to keep up with the latest,” he said.
Professionals at all levels look for teaching hospitals when they decide where to hang their smocks.
“The fact that we’re a teaching hospital for many, many professions helps the hospital and helps the community,” Wozniak said.
