SOMERSET, Pa. – For those hooked on drugs or alcohol, getting treatment at facilities such as Somerset’s UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes often comes down to a fragile decision to seek help.
Paul Cannon, clinical care services director at Twin Lakes, likened that moment to a “small window” that can slam shut if a user gives in to his or her craving before getting the help needed.
That’s why officials at Twin Lakes are eager to see the completion of a $16 million expansion that will eliminate their typical waiting lists, he said.
“We had 12 people on the waiting list for a bed” recently, Cannon said, “and that can be a challenge because someone who might be willing to come tomorrow might not have the same answer at the end of the week.”
The center currently offers 40 beds. The project now underway will add 24 more, increasing the facility from two dorms to three, while also adding a modern nursing center and exam rooms.
Fentanyl, alcohol
Detoxification and residential treatment centers are among the support options available in the region for people ready to try recovery.
Detoxing means eliminating the craving for fentanyl regardless of a substance abuser’s drug of choice – whether it’s cocaine or heroin – because fentanyl is being cut into “almost everything,” Cannon said, including counterfeit pills.
But chronic alcohol dependence also remains a major challenge across the region – and it can be deadly if not managed properly.
“We saw a big spike in alcohol cases during COVID,” Cannon said. “It’s beginning to come back down now, but it’s still at one of the highest rates we’ve seen in recent years.”
Detoxing from chronic alcohol dependance usually requires a hospital stay, he added. That makes the center’s availability even more important.
In a perfect world, it would be easy to find sobriety – and start a new life that doesn’t involve drugs or alcohol, Cannon said. But that’s not the case.
And for the many who need to seek treatment and support more than once to break the habit, the first try is a milestone, too, he said.
“I can tell you the first time I tried to quit smoking cigarettes 30 years ago,” he said, “and then there was the last time I smoked one, 20 years ago. (The journey) is different for everybody.”
Through recently modified state guidelines, patients receive treatment until their symptoms are abated – replacing the common “28-day” or “90-day” programs with ones tailored to suit individual needs.
“Some people might be here 14 to 20 days,” Cannon said. “Others might be here six weeks.”
To support a larger number of people seeking help, he said, Twin Lakes plans to add 13 more employees to its staff.
The center currently has 10 vacant jobs it is trying to fill – much like other medical centers of every kind across the nation that are trying to find people to work, he said. The center is actively seeking addiction counselors.
As planned, the new dorm will open in April and renovations will occur on the older dorms afterward. By August, all three dorms with their 64 beds will be available to serve the region, he said.
‘Begin their journey’
Cambria County Drug Coalition Director Natalie Kaufman praised Twin Lakes’ efforts.
Whether it’s expanding their beds to address growing needs or launching efforts to help people reach their goals after discharge, “Twin Lakes gets it,” she said. “They understand their mission is to be there anytime someone needs treatment – so they can help them begin their journey.”
And Twin Lakes is on a broad list of partners that can work together to ensure the right services are provided after someone is released from a discharge center to help him or her stay on the right path, she said.
That list includes Cambria County’s Single County Authority, which has funding to erase financial barriers to treatment.
“The first 60 or 90 days is a warm-up,” Kaufman said, noting that recovery is a “lifelong” mindset. “We’re doing everything we can to erase all of the barriers that exist to make sure treatment and support is there in our communities for the rest of the journey.”
