JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Trail systems in Cambria and Somerset counties – important economic drivers for the region – will continue to grow this year, their backers said.
Lindsay Baer, Somerset County’s parks and trails director, said 2022 was a big year for the Somerset County Recreation and Trails Association.
The organization manages three trail systems, including 42 miles of the Great Allegheny Passage, the Somerset County portion of the September 11 National Memorial Trail and pathways at Somerset Lake Nature Park.
“We actually resurfaced three of the largest bridges throughout the county,” Baer said, adding that the Great Allegheny Passage effort was about a $1.4 million project and is still continuing.
She said that the project should be finished by spring.
“That was a really big project for us, because we are starting to see, unfortunately, that the trail is aging. We’re starting to see a lot of issues with our structures,” Baer said, “so to be able to do this large of a project was really important for us.”
In addition to the bridge replacement, Baer said that the association attempts to resurface approximately five miles each year to continue to provide smooth paths and safety upgrades for trail users.
Along the 9/11 trail, the authority has been working to secure property in Garrett near the Great Allegheny Passage.
“The 9/11 trail is actually going to be all finished from Garrett to Berlin,” Baer said. “It’s going to be about 10 miles of rail trail to get there, and then from there, and at least for now, it’s going to be on roads from Berlin into Shanksville and then north into Cambria County.
“But we’re really working on securing those properties so the county owns them, and then that way that makes it easier for grant funding.”
‘Grant funding is key’
She added that over the past several years, the county has worked to obtain ownership of five properties.
“Moving forward, we’re definitely going to see a large expense for these trail systems,” Baer said. “So grant funding is key and fortunately we’ve been working to secure different levels of funding, and we’re hoping to hear some good news coming in March.
“Once we receive that funding, we’re going to start the design and engineering process because we’re hoping to have enough money to go from where we’ve ended in Garrett all the way into Berlin. Our hope is that we can do the design and engineering on all of that and then we’ll be ready to go for construction once we find construction dollars.”
The project is currently estimated at $15 to $20 million, depending on engineering costs.
Over the past several years, Somerset County has been working to secure funding for a five-mile loop trail around Somerset Lake.
Baer said that the county leases the property surrounding the lake. In the past year, $84,000 has been raised toward matching funding sources.
In Cambria County, construction is underway to bring two trails to completion.
In November, the Cambria County Recreation and Conservation Authority broke ground on the final piece of the Path of the Flood Trail.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the authority, said at the time of the groundbreaking that the final section will complete the Path of the Flood Trail to the breast of the ruined South Fork Dam – which broke in 1889 and sent a wall of water rushing downstream, killing more than 2,200 people from South Fork to Johnstown.
The costs of the project are being covered by funding gained by the recreation authority and the National Park Service.
The CCCRA received a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, and the NPS received $25,000 from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and $50,000 in Cambria County American Rescue Plan funds.
‘Want to keep building’Kitner said that based on a 2009 study of the Cambria County trail system and factoring the cost of inflation, current maintenance costs is estimated at $2,400 per mile, with total estimated maintenance above $127,000 for the current trail mileage built for the county’s three trails.
Along the Ghost Town Trail, construction has started on a three-mile extension, leaving a mile and a half left to build for the trail to be a continuous loop.
“We have $4.6 million dollars worth of grants written to finish that last mile and a half,” Kitner said, “because, ideally, we need two bridges in a box culvert to finish off that (section).”
He noted that once the final portion of the Ghost Town Trail is completed, it will be the second looped rail trail in the country – the other being in Oregon.
Kitner said there are many unique draws to the area, with many of those being along the county’s trails.
“You have a lot of the unique things that we have, whether it’s the oldest railroad tunnel in the country to the only looped rail trail in a state other than Oregon ... even connecting to our waterways,” he said. “We have the longest continuous whitewater anywhere in Pennsylvania – things like that, that we’re trying to connect everything together.”
Kitner added that the county is seeing more people coming into Johnstown from Pittsburgh onto the area’s trail system, which is being connected to the 9/11 trail.
“We want to keep going,” he said. “We want to keep building, keep creating these assets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.