JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In Windber, Greenhouse Arcade’s Allen Higbee poured his first glasses of G-Hop Blonde Ale inside his “beer-cade” microbrewery this month.
Further south, on U.S. Route 30 near Stoystown, brewmaster Mike Fahy opened Forbes Trail Brewing Co. over the summer, paying tribute to the historic British military trail that once traveled some of the Lincoln Highway’s path.
And in downtown Johnstown, Stone Bridge Brewing Co. added a wine loft upstairs from a growing brewery, with plans to add a rooftop beer garden early this summer.
The trio are among a growing list of breweries, wineries and distilleries in the region – many of which are new or expanding.
To Higbee, there’s strength in masses. The more quality homegrown beer-, wine- and spirit-makers the Johnstown region can add, the bigger benefit the region will see.
His plans for Greenhouse Arcade, 1800 Graham Ave., in addition to the location’s on-site microbrewery, include adding Berlin-based Whitehorse Brewing beers on tap and local libations in the back bar, including products from Ponfeigh Distillery when it opens.
“It helps you become ... a destination,” he said. “People are going to try something here and then go check out Whitehorse.”
People look for places where there is a cluster of options, Higbee said, crediting tourism bureau GO Laurel Highlands for developing the Pour Tour promotion to encourage visiting neighboring businesses.
“It’s surprising the amount of people we get en route from somewhere else,” said Kris Brewer of Rusty Musket Distilling Co., which opened in April. “They might be four or five hours away and want to get away from what they’re used to and experience something else.”
New libations
Greenhouse Arcade and Jennerstown-based Rusty Musket aren’t the only alcohol-related spots that debuted over the past year.
Forbes Trail opened last summer, while Coal Country Brewing relocated to a larger space in Cambria Township. Chicken Hill Distillery in Ligonier Township also debuted late last year.
Ponfeigh is planning a spring debut in Somerset Township. The project’s founder, Max Merrill, hired a master distiller in November to take the lead in operating the site’s 16-barrel system.
Stone Bridge rising
In downtown Johnstown, Stone Bridge Brewing at 104 Franklin St. is in its fifth year of growth. The site’s brewery switched to a 20-barrel Alpha system last year – after starting with a three-barrel system in 2018.
“Our production has increased 500 percent since we started,” said Jeremy Shearer, who co-founded Stone Bridge with his wife, Jennifer.
They moved their taproom into an existing space next door, opening a vibrant restaurant with a menu that features sandwiches, brewery-style street tacos and appetizers.
Craft Modern Kitchen opened next door last year, featuring Asian-fusion recipes and other menu items dished up as sharable plates. Wine Loft 104 debuted upstairs in the fall, featuring a 1,500-bottle wine cellar and a tapas menu designed to pair with every glass.
“Our expansion has focused on food, wine and cocktails – but it’s all been really good for our craft beer growth,” Shearer said.
Literally speaking, the Stone Bridge complex’s biggest addition includes a first-of-its-kind Spider-Man mural on Washington Street that was authorized by Marvel Comics.
The two-story work of art, which also features Doctor Strange, was created in honor of Johnstown native Steve Ditko, the late comic book artist celebrated for creating both characters’ original looks.
Still growing
The Shearers aren’t done expanding.
Jeremy Shearer said plans are moving forward to develop a rooftop beer garden early this summer. The space will feature a 50-foot deck and a bar built to seat more than 40 people.
The spot will also feature its own unique menu and a different view of the Washington Street end of downtown Johnstown, he said.
“We’re excited to be seeing everything we envisioned come together where we wanted it to,” Shearer said of the project’s anticipated summer completion. “It feels like Cambria County and Johnstown have embraced what we’re doing.”
Stone Bridge is looking elsewhere, too. Plans are underway to open a taproom in downtown Greensburg that would feature Stone Bridge beers brewed at the Johnstown microbrewery.
“We have a lot of customers from Westmoreland County – and this is an opportunity to bring our product closer to them,” Shearer said.
