JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – At the beginning of 2020, Angela Daniels was a 20-year nurse working in a hospital surgical recovery room.
Anthony Cornetti was majoring in science at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Soon, the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted both of their career paths.
Elective surgery was halted at Mount Nittany Medical Center, so the recovery room saw limited use, and Daniels was moved to the critical care unit working with COVID-19 patients.
Students were sent home from IUP and other schools, giving Cornetti a chance to reconsider his direction.
“I got away and reevaluated what I wanted to do,” he said.
The two are now nursing students, among nine who shared their stories with The Tribune-Democrat.
‘Advance myself’
The son of Conemaugh Health System nurse Lori Cornetti, of Nanty Glo, Anthony Cornetti said he always had respect for nursing. The nation’s response to the pandemic refocused his attention on the profession.
“During COVID, they were basically holding the world together at one point,” he said. “When I had family members get sick with it, I saw what a difference one person could make.”
Cornetti is attending Conemaugh School of Nursing in Johnstown and hopes to work in an intensive care unit someday.
“I like high-pressure situations like that,” he said. “I’m the most calm when there is chaos.”
The pandemic was not the deciding factor in Daniels’ decision to return to college at St. Francis University in Loretto, but it certainly influenced her.
“Everyone across the board was stressed out during COVID, but I wouldn’t say it was a deciding factor,” she said. “I had the desire to advance myself.”
Daniels is working on her master of science degree in nursing, with plans to become a nurse practitioner. The certification allows a nurse to treat patients with a physician’s supervision, often filling health care gaps in rural areas.
“I want to treat patients holistically and build more relationships,” Daniels said. “There are a lot of patients who don’t have access to health care.”
‘Comfort and support’
MacKenzie Saylor’s childhood experience gave her an early start on her chosen career.
“When I was very young, my grandma got very sick and I took care of her,” she said. “I was kind of like her little nurse.”
She worked part-time as a home health aide while attending Central High School in Martinsburg.
Now a student at Conemaugh, Saylor sees herself working in labor and delivery or the emergency department with thoughts of going on to become a nurse practitioner.
After finishing her BS in public health at St. Francis, Claysburg-Kimmel High School graduate McKenna Harbaugh considered going for a master’s degree in the same field before she turned to nursing. Because her public health background emphasizes maintaining overall health, she says she’s getting the best of both worlds.
“Prevention is a big part of nursing and public health, too,” she said. “You always want to educate your patient. With nursing, it’s more specific.”
Another Claysburg-Kimmel graduate, Breana Weimert, took a job as a nurse aide in a nursing home after high school and worked there through the height of the pandemic.
“I saw the profession change during the pandemic,” she said. “Sometimes the family couldn’t make it in. It was rewarding to have the opportunity to comfort and support (the residents).”
Weimert also said she found a home in the health care environment, with staff members coming together, lifting each other up. After completing the Conemaugh diploma program, Weimert plans to work toward her BSN while employed in a Conemaugh hospital.
‘Liked the experience’
Seeing the critical role of nurses during the fight against COVID-19 also cemented Hollsopple resident Juliana Gindlesperger’s career choice.
“Since I was little, I knew I wanted to go into the medical field,” she said. “I’ve always liked the experience of helping people.”
After going through the pandemic, Gindlesperger was ready to act on her plans, enrolling in the Conemaugh program. She’d like to work in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s regional neonatal intensive care unit and pursue her BSN with the health system’s advancement program.
When Grace Miller, of Somerset, saw how health care changed through the pandemic, she narrowed her career path and entered Conemaugh’s school.
“I saw how overwhelmed the health care world was and I wanted to be involved,” she said. “I wanted to make a difference in my community.”
Although Miller wants to become a nurse practitioner someday, she’s expecting to work within Conemaugh with her sights on the operating room or pediatrics.
‘We were right there’
A standout softball player, DuBois resident Jordan Frank has been around sports medicine since high school. As she looked into nursing, the choice was simple.
“They gave me a position on the softball team,” she said, “and I knew they had a strong nursing program.”
Since Frank was looking for that college experience, she didn’t consider an associate’s degree or diploma program.
The first wave of COVID-19 struck during her junior year – just as softball season was ramping up. Students were sent home, the season was canceled and classes went virtual.
One good thing was that Frank and her teammates were given another year of eligibility for softball. Frank decided to use her extra year to begin working on her master’s degree in nursing administration.
When Westmont Hilltop graduate Dillon Legeer entered Conemaugh School of Nursing, he had been employed as a certified nurse aid in Johnstown nursing homes. He was surprised how quickly he was training at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“I started clinicals in the hospital the third week of the first year,” he said. “We were right in there.”
Now in his final year of nursing school, Legeer feels he’s well-prepared for the career.
“Other schools don’t get the experience that we get,” he said.
