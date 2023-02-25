JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Creator Square was envisioned as a way to help build up Johnstown – not by bringing back hundreds of factory jobs, but by filling empty storefronts with craftspeople who learn to monetize and manufacture their products.
A significant amount of federal and local money has been invested in the former Parkview Building across from downtown Johnstown’s Central Park to make it Creator Square – a shared hub for entrepreneurs, craftspeople and artisans to produce their goods for sale.
About $800,000 had been invested in the project since 2017, according to the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, which had helped Creator Square Inc. obtain a construction grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Despite the investment to rehabilitate the building and add equipment, Creator Square still hadn’t caught on.
However, a man who recently moved to Johnstown is keeping the general spirit of Creator Square – and the investment – from faltering.
Michael Rottman, a craftsman of shadow lamps and director of a maker space in Sacramento, California, said he called Creator Square before he moved to Johnstown after the COVID-19 pandemic. He was looking for a place to continue his shadow lamp business when he was settled in Johnstown, his wife’s hometown.
“One thing led to another,” he said.
Creator Square Inc.’s founder offered him the business.
Creator Square is no more, in name or business model, but the plans for a maker space that Creator Square Inc. started are continuing under Rottman, who is opening the maker space along with a second location in March.
The Creator Square sign has been painted over with “Made in Johnstown.”
Rottman said he rooted out problems that he believed prevented Creator Square from suceeding.
“I have experience in helping manage these types of maker spaces, and that’s why I also changed the business model quite a bit,” Rottman said. “Originally, (Creator Square) was only going to have four to six people who lived in that building as resident makers, and that didn’t make financial sense long-term.”
Rottman has done away with the idea of live-in residencies. He said the format he has chosen for Made in Johnstown lowers the barrier of entry for people to start their businesses in the maker space.
“People can start a membership for $60 a month and get everything under one roof to manufacture their products, brand their products, and package them ... everything you possibly need to make a business in the creative economy,” he said.
For additional fees, members can take workshops to learn new skills.
“We are keeping our monthly memberships low – starting at $59 a member for 24-hour access to everything on site,” he said. “On top of that, we will make revenue through various certifications and workshops.
“Workshops with higher-skill equipment, including CNC machines, are set at $70. In addition, Made in Johnstown will have mail boxes available for $25 for anyone who wants to have their business address at Made in Johnstown.”
For the first two years, he’s capping membership at about 150 people.
“I’m projecting in the first year, we will have 75 members on a monthly basis,” he said. "As years go on, we are going to be adding more classes, adding more equipment, adding more stuff. What we have is a really good foundation of equipment.”
However, equipment needs may change depending on what is most popular among members.
Made in Johnstown will host its programs at the original site of Creator Square, the three-story, 6,000-square-foot former Parkview Building owned by the nonprofit Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Mike Kane, president of the foundation, said he is glad to see the plans of Creator Square being furthered by Rottman.
“Michael’s programming in the building is exactly what we were planning to have there, so we are very pleased with the direction he’s taking it,” Kane said.
