JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A patient steps into a Conemaugh Health System exam room and gets onto an examination table. Another does the same at Cleveland Clinic’s hospital in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.
Chances are, both patients are on tables manufactured by local workers in a Richland Township plant.
UMF Medical, 1316 Eisenhower Boulevard, is one of two area medical equipment manufacturers whose products serve doctors and patients internationally. The other is Drive DeVilbiss, 100 DeVilbiss Drive, Somerset.
Both companies have long histories of innovation.
The DeVilbiss plant traces its beginnings to 1888 in Toledo, Ohio, where Dr. Allen DeVilbiss patented the first atomizer to administer medicine into a patient’s throat. Prior to his invention, patients were treated by swabbing their throats.
The DeVilbiss company continued improving the technology, adding power atomizers and introducing industrial sprayers invented by DeVilbiss’ son, Thomas.
In 1951, the plant was moved to Somerset, and in 1990 the industrial division was split from the medical division, which remains in Somerset, company CFO Tim Walsh said.
The Somerset operation was purchased by Drive Medical, which became Drive DeVilbiss. The company manufactures a broad spectrum of durable medical equipment, with plants in several states.
‘A perfect match’
The Somerset plant’s 300 employees continue the DeVilbiss tradition, producing nebulizers, oxygen concentrators and suction equipment.
“All the Drive respiratory products are basically manufactured here in Somerset,” Walsh said. “It has been a perfect match for both companies.”
Richland’s UMF Medical traces its history back 66 years and was part of Johnstown’s burgeoning steel industry, company President Eileen Melvin said.
Founded by Joe Romano Sr. as United Metal Fabricators, the company generated a variety of products, eventually specializing in exam tables and chairs, along with just about any metal product used in physicians’ offices and outpatient facilities, Melvin said. The company was re-branded as UMF Medical in 2010.
“We make equipment for health care providers all over the world,” she said.
Exam rooms, urgent care centers, physicians’ offices and even blood-draw laboratories are all examples of UMF Medical’s target facilities.
“Blood-draw chairs are not prominently branded, but if you are in a blood-draw chair in this area, chances are it was manufactured by people in our community,” Melvin said.
‘It’s all made here’
The 65 employees in the Eisenhower Boulevard UMF plant turn out about 300 different products, including 25 different exam tables and treatment chairs. Other products include IV poles, secure medicine lockers, steel bassinets, and supply carts.
One of the company’s bragging points is that its products are shipped around the world and arrive at destinations fully assembled and ready to use. The sales team covering the Middle East recently shipped tables to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
“They treat patients from 60 countries in that region,” Melvin said. “It’s all made here.”
Melvin said she is humbled by the impact of UMF Medical’s products.
“Think about all the things that happen in those doctors’ offices,” she said, “from young couples finding out their baby’s gender to patients getting diagnosed with cancer.”
She credits the local workers for the company’s success. A celebration is planned for four employees who have been on the job for 50 years apiece. There are many with more than 30 years with the company.
“The really cool thing about our company is the wonderful talented people we have working here,” Melvin said. “We say, ‘People make the company.’ ”
