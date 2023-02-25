JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There are 115 acres of land in Johnstown’s Minersville neighborhood ready for development as Johnstown Urban Industrial Park.
For years, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority officials have been acquiring funds, conducting studies and meeting with potential tenants for the proposed site on the former Bethlehem Steel Rosedale/Lower Ore Yard and Matterhorn Tracts.
JRA first started publicly talking about the possible development four years ago.
“In the background, everything is moving forward, but, to the general public, it appears that it’s been halted since the original discussion that we had,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said.
“But it’s completely different than that. The design is 90% completed. Engineering is ready to go. At this point, we just have to continue to work with potential tenants or potential owners, find out what their timeframes are and if their timeframe matches ours as far as construction.”
The process is at somewhat of a standstill, though, since a designed access road has not been built yet because the environmental permitting process has not been finished.
JRA is awaiting word from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which could take months or maybe up to a year.
“The road itself, we’ll blink our eyes and it will be done” once construction begins, Komar said.
‘Structures or land’
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Chairman Mark Pasquerilla is optimistic about the opportunities an industrial park could create.
“I think the urban industrial park is a big step there,” Pasquerilla said. “There are a multitude of potential uses there. I’d say there’s a shortage of industrial sites in the whole state, ready-to-go sites. That was remediated, and it sat kind of unplanned for years. We’re working on getting the infrastructure in.
“We do have some potential users.”
Developing the industrial park is one of the projects being carried out by the authority.
JRA operates a sanitary sewer system, works with the city to tear down blighted structures and leases space to nonprofits in the 416 Main Street complex downtown.
The organization also helps entrepreneurs navigate the world of regulations, funding and site selection.
“What we do is basically provide different opportunities – whether they be structures or land – as far as the area that they’re looking for and the site as described to us,” Komar said. “Then once we locate either the property or the land that they’re interested in, then we coordinate with the city and JARI (Johnstown Area Regional Industries), and moving forward we can collaborate on both acquiring the property or structure and then assisting with their business plan and financial package.”
Komar estimates the authority assists approximately 50 businesses each year.
Blight removal
JRA, in conjunction with the City of Johnstown, has razed hundreds of blighted structures over the past few years, getting rid of eyesores and leaving behind unused spaces.
“Now we have a whole lot of vacant land,” Komar said. “We’re thinking about whether it be native plantings, whether it be some green-space, some sidewalk projects. We can navigate these corridors and we see that the blight’s eliminated, but we need to do something more for the next step.”
Demolition work has been financially supported by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 1889 Foundation and other donors.
The authority also receives funding from governments and nonprofits to do much of its other work, including the ongoing region-wide sewer remediation project that was undertaken to come into compliance with a DEP consent order to lower flow rates.
“We’re very appreciative of the grants because there are very few authorities or municipalities that would be able to fund this work themselves,” Pasquerilla said. “You have to be able to go out and get the grants, which we obtained and we’re very grateful for.”
