JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cosmetologists provide an array of services to clients, and area programs are working to ensure that students are prepared to work in local salons and barber shops.
L&D Academy Multicultural School of Beauty and Barber Science, 225 Washington St., downtown Johnstown, has seven cosmetology students enrolled.
“We do everything from skin, nails and hair, and the students have to complete classroom hours and then they’re able to do services that are available to the public, so what they learned in the classroom, they apply to our community,” said Lavona Smith, L&D cosmetology director. “There’s a lot of practical hands-on work, but the students have to learn theory as well.”
The part-time program takes 14 months to complete, with students required to acquire 1,250 state-mandated hours.
“We try to have all our students placed in a job before they graduate,” Smith said. “They have to take a state board test, and once they pass they can become licensed through the state of Pennsylvania.
“It’s very satisfying to see a student come in and they can’t hold a pair of shears, but by the time they graduate they can do so much on their own.”
The academy has four students enrolled in its barber program, where the same requirements as for cosmetology apply.
“The only difference with barbering and cosmetology is barbers are allowed to shave,” said Dave Jurcic, barber director. “If one of our graduates would go work in a salon, they would be allowed to shave in the salon, even though it’s not a barber shop.”
He said barbering students have to take a theory and practical exam.
“You have to do a shave, a facial, a haircut, a tapered haircut, a hair color, a perm or relaxer, and honing and stropping of a razor,” Jurcic said, “so it’s quite involved.”
‘A fun industry’
The academy also offers a crossover program for students who already have cosmetology or barber licenses, through which they can obtain the additional license by completing 695 hours of training.
“We recommend doing both because the more skills you have, the more employable you’ll be,” Jurcic said.
Since the center opened in June 2021, 13 students have completed L&D Academy’s program.
“It’s awesome, because they stay in touch with us and we check on them and everybody is working locally,” Smith said. “You can make a lot of money at this and it’s a fun industry to work in. We’re constantly learning and you’re interacting with people.”
Smith and Jurcic recommend that graduates work for at least a year in a salon or barber shop before venturing into opening their own business.
“You need that experience to see how things run, but some individuals just have it and off they go,” Smith said.
Discounted services are offered to the public from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
‘Real-life situations’
The adult cosmetology program at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township, has six students enrolled who started in August and will complete instruction at the end of May.
“They do all the aspects of cosmetology,” said Tara Kozlick, adult cosmetology instructor. “That’s everything with hair, the aesthetic aspect of it – with facials, lash lifts and tints, henna brows and lash extensions. And we do nails – form acrylic, gel and dip powder nails. We also have to do business and science, so there’s more than just learning about how to do it. We have to learn why we do it.”
She said subjects are taught in segments and students are tested at the completion of each.
“We do written tests and we do hands-on projects,” Kozlick said.
The center’s salon is open to the public for services on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.
“They all do really good work,” Kozlick said. “It’s important for them to practice on people, because you get these real-life situations that come with using real hair instead of mannequin hair.”
The State Board of Cosmetology requires students to complete 1,250 hours to be eligible to take the licensing examination.
“The test covers everything in cosmetology,” Kozlick said. “Once they pass that state board test, they get their license and are able to start working. I hope they find a salon that fits for them and they enjoy what they’re doing.”
The state requires the license to be renewed every two years.
Kozlick said cosmetology is a growing field, and she sees more people getting into it.
“There is a demand for it, as newer services are being introduced, so there’s definitely a need and people are always going to need someone to cut their hair,” she said.
GJCTC also offers the program for high school students who complete the same requirements as adults for licensure.
Leave ‘with a license’
At Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School, 948 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg, the cosmetology program has 80 high school students in grades 10, 11 and 12 enrolled – predominantly from Cambria County. The program is taught by two instructors.
“We are kind of like a post- secondary program because everything that we teach them, they could learn if they go post-secondary to a private cosmetology school,” said Nicole Weakland, cosmetology instructor. “The school provides them with a uniform and we provide them with a kit and mannequins, so the only thing they need is safety shoes.”
She said students learn all aspects of hair treatment – perming, relaxing, cutting, coloring and styling.
“We do nails services; so artificial and natural nails, including pedicures,” Weakland said. “We do aesthetic services – so facials, waxing and lashes. We learn a little bit of everything, so our scope is pretty big.”
She said skills are reviewed on a yearly basis to keep lessons fresh in students’ minds.
“For our theory lessons, we do about 11 chapters a year, and those are on a three-year rotation,” Weakland said. “All of their theory lessons they do once, and at the end of their senior year we do review for the state board and NOCTI (National Occupational Competency Testing Institute) tests that are given in technical schools.”
Weakland said if students accumulate the 1,250 hours and successfully pass their theory lessons, they can sit for the state licensure exam.
“With being here three years, they can obtain all their hours,” she said. “Potentially, they can leave here with a license and hit the ground running once they graduate.”
Student clinics are on Tuesdays and Thursdays and open to the public during the class period.
“Any students who has obtained 300 or more hours is allowed by the state to perform services on the public,” Weakland said.
She said she’s been teaching for 10 years and the cosmetology enrollment has always been high.
“This is the first year that Admiral Peary has two teachers in the program, and that’s because the enrollment is so high,” Weakland said, “so I do think there is a general interest in the field.”
‘They’re marketable’
Somerset County Technology Center, 281 Technology Drive, Somerset, offers a cosmetology program for high school students and adults.
It has 57 students in grades 10, 11 and 12 from Somerset County in the high school program, and five are enrolled in the adult program.
“Both programs have to have 1,250 hours of school time along with having 80% passing of all subjects,” said Jessie Younkin, cosmetology instructor. “The state comes up with a list of all the things we have to complete in order to finish the program.”
She said high school students attend for three years, coming either in the morning or afternoon, and are at the school for up to three hours a day.
“For adults, they start in January or September, and it usually takes them nine months to complete the program,” Younkin said. “They are here from 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
She said the program incorporates lessons on all aspects of hair and spa services such as facials and nails. For adults, nail technician and esthetician also are offered.
“When they leave here as a cosmetologist, they are able to do everything at a hair salon or spa,” Younkin said. “We try to keep up with all trends so the students wouldn’t be behind the times. That helps when they go to get a job, they’re marketable.”
For additional practice, public clinic hours are offered at 9 a.m. and noon Thursdays.
“Getting this hands-on experience is the best experience they can get,” Younkin said.
“The clinic helps boost their confidence. I tell them I’m right there with them, so if they mess up I’m there to help.”
She said once students acquire their 1,250 hours they can sit for the state board certification exam.
“It’s all multiple-choice, and they have to know the theory behind everything and the skill that goes with the theory,” Younkin said.
She said cosmetology has always been a popular program at SCTC, but since the pandemic she’s seen more of an interest.
“I feel like people want to get out there and get a job in it,” Younkin said. “We have seen an increase, and we’re pretty much at the maximum we can put in the space we have.”
‘Getting ... job-ready’
At Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown, 46 students in grades 9 through 12 are enrolled in the cosmetology program.
“Level one is our ninth-graders and it’s our intro course, so the theory behind every chemical and physical service that we do,” said Nancy Behe, cosmetology supervisor.
“Their second year, they start to focus on accuracy and being a little less guided through the physical services, and they start to delve into the chemical services. At level three, they’ve been through the textbook, so we work on speed and accuracy.
“When they’re seniors, we’re getting them job-ready, so we review things and make sure they have their skill sets and they get ready for the NOCTI and state board tests.”
She said with good attendance in the four-year program, students have the required 1,250 hours by late winter or early spring of their senior years.
“In the next few weeks, seniors will be filling out their state board applications, because I like them to take their boards no later than April – so when they graduate high school they’ll also have their license,” Behe said.
She said the program offers salon nights for district students and families to come and receive services.
“We also run our clinical salon from 7:45 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and the public can call in to the school to make sure we have the time,” Behe said. “We can do services on mannequins, but they’re not a reality. It’s completely different when you work on a human model, so it’s good hands-on experience getting them ready for the salon.”
She said most graduates are working in the cosmetology field.
“I always tell them, you need several years of experience before opening your own salon because you’re going to run into a problem and you’re not going to have the answer,” Behe said. “You need that working knowledge, so I tell them three to five years working before venturing out on your own.”
She said having the program in the school is vital to preparing students for the workforce.
“The college market is oversaturated and kids usually graduate and come out underemployed,” Behe said. “We have a big cry for help in all the trade areas, so why not have it in our school – where kids can get training and be ready to go out and work? The jobs are abundant. The stars right now more than any other time are completely aligned."
