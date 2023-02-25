JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While organizing and cataloging old blacksmithing tools left behind in what is now the Center for Metal Arts, Patrick Quinn found a pair of tongs with the number “15” marked on them.
“My best guess is that they were made in 1915,” said Quinn, the center’s executive director. “I think maybe, at the time, they didn’t really have the foresight to stamp the ‘19.’ They just stamped ‘15’ because they didn’t think far enough out that somebody like me would come along over a hundred years later and be looking at and using the same tools.”
If the tongs were indeed made in 1915, that would date them to the time when the mill complex on Iron Street in Johnstown was owned by Cambria Steel Co.
Countless tongs and hammers were forged at the site that began as Cambria Iron Co. in the 1800s and became Bethlehem Steel Corp. in the 20th century.
Nowadays, Quinn studies the old tools and makes his own hammers and tongs that are used during blacksmithing classes taught at the center, creating a link between the mill’s manufacturing past and the property’s educational present.
Quinn considers himself a steward of the old tools and the area’s blacksmithing legacy.
“All of the toolmaking that I’ve done since I’ve moved to Johns-town has been directly influenced by the tools that I found in the historic shop here,” Quinn said. “Specifically, the tongs have taught me an insane amount about what it means to make a strong, functional tong, which is the most important tool the blacksmith can use. I’ve taken that and turned it into an educational curriculum.”
He added: “I really hope that it’s doing the craft of forging a service by not losing all the skills and techniques that the blacksmiths who worked here for over a hundred years had developed and maybe were not able to pass on. There’s only one blacksmith alive who’s worked in that shop, and he’s not a teacher.”
Tool manufacturing classes are some of the most popular sessions offered by the center that relocated five years ago to Johnstown from New York state. Students learn how to make tongs and hammers and take that knowledge, steeped in Johnstown history, back home with them to places all across the country.
Quinn said learning to make blacksmithing tools is “transformative” for himself and students.
“The tools that we make are pretty specific to the craft that we teach and we do,” Quinn said. “A big part of what we do is make hammers and tongs, which are the two most necessary tools for the blacksmiths to do their work. Both of those tools come in an infinite variety of sizes, shapes to perform any function or hold any different size or shape stock the blacksmith needs. That’s a big part of what this shop did as well.
“What makes it so important is that tools to do this trade are not commercially available.”
Toolmaking is part of the overall aura of the center that is currently located in the former pattern shop and blacksmith shop where, for generations, workers forged the steel that built the nation.
“That’s one of the best parts is to be able to see the old equipment and the buildings’ layouts and just kind of feel the history of the country and the steel, working in conjunction with the new tools and the really nice shop setup,” said Jake Idema, from northern Michigan, who recently did a residency at the center. “You can do your own thing, but you can also be inspired by all the relics that are still here.”
Nate Weiss, a metalsmith, said the center’s presence was the “driving force” in his decision to move to Johnstown in 2021. He referred to CMA as “hallowed ground” that is “rich with history.”
“There are few places like this in the world,” Weiss said. “I think the work that they’re doing here is really inspiring and exciting.”
