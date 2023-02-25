JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The automotive industry is at a point of global disruption as government regulations push for zero-emissions technology, and the shift is presenting challenges for companies that use or make products for diesel- fueled vehicles.
In the United States, particularly in California, a change is happening, and GapVax in Johnstown is among the local companies feeling the effects.
The California Air Resources Board, or CARB, is actively enforcing heavy-duty diesel vehicle regulations in support of California’s clean-air goals.
For example, a jet fuel refinery that purchased a GapVax vacuum truck in 2005 had to get rid of it and replace it with a new vehicle, even though it was just as good as it was the day GapVax delivered it years ago, GapVax co-owner and CEO Gary Poborsky said.
Effective Jan. 1, large trucks and buses made before 2010 are prohibited from operating on California roadways. That’s a rule in a set of clean-air regulations the CARB initiated nearly 15 years ago.
GapVax provided the California customer with a new truck including a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter as a defense against exhaust fumes, but Poborsky laments that the change required the replacement of the company’s older trucks, which he prides on being made to last.
And the challenge isn’t contained to California. CARB’s engine requirements could spread to other states, including Pennsylvania. However, state senators including Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, have worked to stop that.
Since 2002, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Heavy-Duty Diesel Emissions Control Program has required heavy-duty highway diesel engines sold in the state to have CARB certification.
The DEP has delayed the adoption of California’s new standards in Pennsylvania, but three Republican state senators – Gene Yaw, Langerholc, and Mike Regan – have introduced legislation to amend the state’s Air Pollution Control Act to put a complete end to the CARB requirement.
The bill passed the Senate in the last legislative session; however, it moved no further and will have to be reintroduced.
“With the increased demand to purchase diesel vehicles to transport people and goods in our commonwealth, it is imperative that we take action now to protect industries that are integral to our economy and provide high-paying jobs – including the trucking and school bus industries,” the senators said in a memo attached to their proposed bill.
As further CARB legislation incentivizes its push for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040, Poborsky has noticed the cost of chassis for diesel-fueled trucks rising – the cost has already increased well over $30,000 a truck in the last 24 months, though other supply chain price fluctuations are also at play in that.
The change, he said, isn’t coming at a natural pace – the technology doesn’t appear to be on the horizon for zero-emissions vacuum trucks that run on diesel, let alone electric trucks that would maintain performance of GapVax trucks’ core functions, including vacuuming wet or dry material.
The changing auto industry worldwide is touching North American Hoganas, a powdered steel manufacturer in Somerset and Cambria counties.
Dean Howard, North American Hoganas president for North and South America, said the company sees continued opportunities in the automotive market, though he said the company has strategically focused on expansion in markets for gas turbines and aerospace equipment.
“There’s no doubt that the automotive market is in a disruptive mode with this movement to electrification, and it would have an impact on our applications that would go into internal combustion engines,” he said. “We’ve had a strategy in place since 2015, when we kind of saw the early signs of this. That really led to our efforts to diversify our portfolio as much as possible to minimize the risks associated with the electrification of vehicles.”
North American Hoganas’ parent company has a footprint in Asia and Europe, where the transition away from carbon-based fuels has been unfolding faster than in North America, he said.
“The adoption of electric vehicles in Asia and Europe has been much faster, mostly due to regulations from governments,” he said. “Now that has accelerated here in the U.S. Any time you have changes in a market place, there’s an equal part challenge and opportunity. I think our company is uniquely positioned to take advantage of those opportunities over a long period of time.”
