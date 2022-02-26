From the purchase of buildings to renovation of older structures and the addition of new programs, area colleges and universities have had a busy year and aim to carry that momentum through 2022.
An example of this is the new MBA program Indiana University of Pennsylvania is launching.
“IUP’s MBA in supply-chain management is designed to prepare junior and mid-level business executives with the scientific and technological tools needed to manage complex supply chains in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and around the world,” said Prashanth Bharadwaj, director of the School of International Management.
“This program provides interdisciplinary technical, quantitative and analytical skills, as well as the business acumen needed to solve complex supply chain problems. With this STEM-designated degree, students will gain the knowledge, tools and capabilities required to be successful in the fast-paced and global field of supply-chain management.”
This addition is in response to growth in the job market for this type of career.
“In addition to the demand in the Commonwealth of PA and around the U.S., international students from several developing countries are pursuing degrees in logistics and SCM,” Bharadwaj said.
He added that the program will prepare students for a variety of careers – including in manufacturing, consulting and distribution – and expose them to fields such as engineering economy and data analytics while providing skills employers desire.
In his opinion, adding this MBA will allow the school to prepare the “next generation of managers and leaders in this important field,” which “can help the local community as well as the broader region and beyond.”
Work on Kopchick Hall is also progressing at IUP and the building is set to open in 2023 as the home of the sciences on campus.
Learning to teach
At the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, more students are moving toward careers in education.
Janet Grady, vice president for academic affairs, said education division Chair Gerald Zahorchak told her, “There’s a really promising uptick in students in teacher preparation programs.”
The university leader noted that every industry experiences a waxing and waning, such as nursing, which could be why there’s a lack of educators at this time.
However, post-secondary students are starting to look at teaching as a good profession again, Grady said.
She said that’s great because the younger generations want to give back and that mindset is perfect for a career in the K-12 field.
Grady said the education program at UPJ is designed so students can graduate with full certification.
Additionally, the school recently drafted a policy to allow those undergraduates to engage in student-teaching, as long as they meet certain criteria during non-academic days.
“We’re always focused on what the community needs,” Grady said.
She said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators at UPJ were working on a new strategic plan.
With the situation returning to more normal activities, that process is set to be picked up again.
Grady said she “can promise exciting things coming up.”
Living and flying
At Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, the renovated living and learning center, Ihmsen Hall, will be completed by the summertime.
About a third of the residence halls are left to be redone and two open study areas will be added.
When Ihmsen Hall is complete, up to 200 students can be housed there.
The $10 million project, which was helped along thanks to a grant facilitated by state Rep. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, saw the open plaza on the ground level closed and converted into student areas.
Additionally, the school has added a mens volleyball team and is actively considering other sports to be included in the school’s offerings.
St. Francis University’s new Connors Family Fine Arts Center will be completed in 2023.
The school is also exploring the hiring of an aviation instructor to bolster its pilot program and partnership with Nulton Aviation.
“We really want to give it more traction,” President the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell said.
The program has been in place for a few years but SFU wants to build on it to help solve the pilot crisis while supporting the local region and airport.
Van Tassell said partnerships such as this are lucrative for the university and also provide more of an appeal.
Additionally, work continues on the Sullivan Hall upgrades, which when complete, in the next two years, will provide students at the school with a new health and science facility by combining several buildings on campus.
Van Tassell said that will include a state-of-the-art cadaver lab and the occupational therapy facility will receive a renovation this summer.
Shoot for the moon
Other endeavors at St. Francis include a fermentation partnership with Levity Brewing Co., of Indiana, and the recent selection as one of NASA’s informal education community anchors.
Just 21 projects around the country were selected to receive funding as part of the agency’s Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions award.
“The designation includes funding to support the organizations’ proposals to strengthen their local STEM impact by bringing space exploration to traditionally underserved areas and broadening student participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math,” according to university officials. “School of STEAM faculty members in the mathematics, engineering, and computer science department will lead the initiative.”
Leaders include Lanika Ruzhitskaya, who submitted the proposal, Qin He, Guochang Wang, Timothy Miller and current MECS students.
They will complete the “Space Sciences and Engineering Mobile Interactive Exhibit for Rural Areas: Earth to Moon” project by utilizing the St. Francis’ 3D printers to produce “models of the lunar surface, educational videos, and presentations dedicated to science and forthcoming developmental engineering projects on the Moon.”
Van Tassell also touted the benefits of a Catholic education.
“It’s so simple it’s profound,” he said.
This year brings St. Francis’ 175th anniversary and there are a series of events scheduled to celebrate the occasion.
“It’s going to be a big deal for us,” Van Tassell said.
SFU touts a cybersecurity and IT program that is close to receiving approval as a Center of Academic Excellence for Cyber Defense from the U.S. National Security Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Mount’s program has just received the honor.
New home, courses
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College recently purchased the Richland campus from the Richland School District for roughly $6 million.
“It just made sense,” President Steve Nunez said.
The college has existed for nearly 30 years and for that time has been known as the school with no walls.
Now, the Richland campus will serve as the central location for the multi-county operation.
“We’re thrilled to be here,” Nunez said.
Other progress Penn Highlands has made in the past year include adopting the Johnstown Regional Police Academy and offering a winter session and allowing normal semesters to be broken into smaller, seven-week courses.
There’s also been an adjustment of how certain subjects are taught so more students from other campuses can live-stream them.
By doing this, the college can offer students at other locations, such as Huntingdon, the chance to participate in courses that may not be offered there but would be available, for example, in Altoona.
Robert Farinelli, Penn Highlands vice president for academic affairs, noted that instructors can post recorded lessons online for later review, as well.
The college has also created a new associate’s degree in education.
“We’ve seen an uptick in students who are interested in becoming K-12 teacher,” Farinelli said.
A substitute teacher shortage is another reason the college is now offering the degree.
The program will be split from the educational course the school already offers.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
