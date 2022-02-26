Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students have a slew of career services at their disposal – from dedicated specialists to faculty members, resumé writing workshops and more.
Preparing them for career fields and their future in the workforce is a key element of the school’s curriculum.
“As a community college, we see it as our responsibility to help students,” Vice President of Student Services Trish Corle said.
For many, that assistance begins prior to the learners enrolling with Penn Highlands.
Corle said the college is entrenched at the local districts and provides several services to young learners, such as an annual career fair and mock interviews with juniors and seniors.
There’s also a a career coach survey on the college’s website that provides detailed options and the educational requirements to work in various fields.
“We want students to have access to that service so they can be thinking about careers as they head into post-secondary education,” Corle said.
Throughout their time at Penn Highlands, the undergraduates can bounce questions off faculty members, schedule appointments with the career planning specialist, and participate in workshops led by industry leaders.
“We want kids to experience things and talk to people,” Corle said.
There’s also a variety of associate degrees, certificates and training options – not just for students coming out of high school, but for non-traditional students or those seeking new career paths.
Steve Nunez, college president, said the school’s offerings are based on the community’s need.
He noted that the school works closely with local partners to develop curriculum, adding that the sweet spot is what’s sustainable for the college and what is necessary.
“It’s really about engaging our partners and asking, ‘What do you need from us?’ “ Nunez said.
That ranges from certificates for business management that can stack toward an associate’s degree or even a bachelor’s degree at a transfer school, to partnerships with businesses, such as First Energy through the lineman program.
‘Within your grasp’
John McKeegan, Mount Aloysius College president, said his school also works closely with local partners to prepare students for the workforce.
He pointed to the Future Heroes scholarship for nursing, where students can enroll at the Mount and receive up to $54,000 in financial aid and guaranteed employment after school with UPMC’s Altoona, Bedford or Somerset medical centers.
Emma Stockley, a MAC nursing student who received the scholarship, described the program as “fast-paced with a lot of hands-on opportunities and experiences.”
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to receive the Future Heroes scholarship,” she said. “I think it’s a great way to help future nurses get through college while also providing a way for them to have guaranteed employment after graduation.”
She’s in her second semester and will earn an associate degree in nursing in two years.
Stockley enrolled at the Mount because it’s close to her home in Carrolltown and because she thinks the school offers a strong nursing program.
“What I love about Mount Aloysius is that the opportunity to succeed is within your grasp,” she said. “The resources here on campus are so beneficial and all of the instructors and professors want you to succeed. It’s just a matter of reaching out and getting the most out of everything that you’re presented with.”
In the short time she’s been there, Stockley said she’s learned a significant amount and believes she’ll be well prepared for the health-care workforce upon finishing the program.
‘Pursuing partnerships’
McKeegan said the Mount saw an increase in enrollment for the fall 2021 semester and the president thinks that’s because of the college’s response to workforce and public need.
“We are actively pursuing partnerships with area employers,” McKeegan said.
Part of the pursuit is driven by the strategic plan, which aims to have students employed or ready for graduate school.
There’s also been a lot of discussion with local entities and he’s “getting the sense that employers are willing to invest in programs,” the same way UPMC did.
Further details on those possible collaborations couldn’t be shared at this time, however, a campus-based career center is in the works.
“We’re going through the steps to figure out what works best for our students and area employees,” McKeegan said.
Officials at St. Francis University follow a similar strategy.
“We want to advance the region and continue to work with local partners,” SFU Vice President for Academic Affairs Karan Powell said.
‘Synergistic relationship’
St. Francis has introduced an executive doctor of education in organizational leadership offering.
While this program will primarily be online, students will be required to spend an extended weekend residency once per semester at the Curry Innovation Center in Altoona.
“There’s nothing in this region like this,” SFU Dean of the School of STEAM Peter Skoner said.
He said the location will have St. Francis on the first floor and Curry on the second and third.
“it’s a real good, synergistic relationship,” Powell said.
The office for the Francis Worldwide School of Continuing Studies will also be moved there and the first cohort will start in August.
The doctoral course is described as “an entrepreneurial and transformative three-year program targeted at individuals who wish to be intellectually challenged and to prepare themselves to excel in their careers at their current employer or to pivot to a new career in multiple disciplines.”
Another way the university is preparing students is by reinventing the general education program, Powell said.
That way students “are prepared for the workforce and life ready.”
The main goal will be to make sure each student has a coach during his or her time at SFU, while participating in a large project and enrolling in an internship.
“We need to work to make sure students are ready, and alumni succeed,” Skoner said.
‘What the community says’
The Indiana University of Pennsylvania is also undertaking a curriculum upgrade, informally called “Next Gen.”
Michelle Fryling, executive director of media relations at IUP, said the focus is to adopt five areas of academic focus.
“Next Gen” was announced in October 2020 and implemented in the fall of 2021.
“It is a plan developed in response to student demand, employer demand and an assessment of IUP’s areas of strength,” Fryling said. “Based on this plan, IUP has chosen to invest more resources in five academic areas to be sure we are ready to offer, at the highest level of quality, the programs that students and employers are demanding.”
That will be done while maintaining the university’s commitment to a “strong general education core” and a variety of academic majors, including education, the arts, humanities and social sciences, she said.
Fryling also pointed to the school’s Institute for Rural Health and Safety, which is part of the college of health and human services, matched with local workforce needs.
Within that is a “robust EMT and paramedic training program.”
Fryling said the offering reflects the demand for trained workers and generally is full with a waiting list.
Janet Grady, vice president for academic affairs at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, said preparing students for success in the real world has been the university’s focus for a long time.
That’s done through by working with community partners and preparing students for the needs of the workforce locally and across the country.
One way that’s done at UPJ is by providing real-world components to most majors, whether that’s through internships, or hands-on work with employers.
“We listen to what the community says,” Grady said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.