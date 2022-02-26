JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area hospitals have not been excluded from the national workforce shortage. In fact, leaders say the health care world has been hit by additional stress that aggravates the shortage.
“It’s kind of a perfect storm where you have a number of things coming together at one time,” said William Caldwell, market president for Conemaugh Health System.
For more than a decade, experts have warned that the number of longtime, Baby-Boomer nurses retiring from hospitals is exceeding the number of young people choosing nursing as a career, Caldwell said.
“Here at Conemaugh Memorial, we have more than 500 employees who are in their 60-plus years,” he said. “Those folks will retire.”
COVID-19 has sped up the process, as more and more nurses, aides and other allied health professionals are taking early retirement.
“They are tired and burned out from COVID,” Caldwell said. “We see more people leaving health care because of burnout. They are tired.”
Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Csikos said it’s the same at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“For any staff considering retirement, the pandemic has made that decision easier,” he said.
While most industries cite COVID-burnout as a factor in the loss of staffing, Caldwell said health-care workers are especially vulnerable.
“Yes we are all stressed,” he said. “But as a bedside caregiver, that’s amplified. Care of a COVID patient is taxing. The number of deaths our staff has seen takes a very real toll.”
Incentives, costs
Hospitals have responded with a full menu of recruitment and retention incentives, including job fairs, generous sign-on bonuses and increased salaries. Conemaugh’s recent hiring blitz brought 50 nurses into the health system’s employment, including 30 at Conemaugh Memorial.
Building programs for long-term stability, the system continues to strengthen and expand Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health, while looking for ways to entice new graduates to join the local hospital.
One of the region’s newest recruitment offers allows Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health students to earn their nursing degree for free. The Conemaugh system has committed $475,000 to the program that handles the cost of their education for a five-year work commitment.
The hospital has joined the international nursing world and has 22 international nurses coming to Johnstown as soon as work visas and other requirements are in place.
The Windber hospital has been offering sign-on bonuses, too, and its chief financial officer had a word of warning about all the incentives:
“From my world, as the CFO, one of the main concerns is the cost of some of the staffing and some of the programs that are incentives and other things that we’ve done internally for existing staff pay rates and retirement contribution,” Richard Sukenic said. “There’re costs to all those things. So that’s my main concern.”
‘Contract labor’
Nurses have been doing their parts, too, working overtime, taking extra shifts and helping in other departments.
“Division leaders and managers are also taking shifts and helping out in other areas,” Csikos said.
Despite the efforts, all area hospitals have to rely on traveling nurses supplied by outside agencies.
“We’ve had to use contract labor,” Caldwell said. “That’s premium labor, and it’s very expensive.”
The traveling health professionals are paid at a significantly higher hourly rate, adding another layer to the staffing situation.
“Our employees see that and they leave our employment and they go to a traveling agency,” Caldwell said. “The travelers that we get here are from Altoona and Pittsburgh and some of the ones going to Pittsburgh are coming probably from Johnstown.”
When interviewed earlier this month, Csikos said, “We have utilized agency nurses and other allied health professionals to the degree that about 50% of our emergency room staff and 50% of our med-surg floors are the agency nurses.”
Caldwell estimated 25% of Conemaugh’s nurses were agency nurses and Holly Lorenz, chief nursing executive for UPMC said contract labor made up less than 5% of the current staff.
UPMC in December introduced its own in-house traveling nurse agency where staff nurses can fill in at other hospitals in the system.
UPMC Travel Agency fills gaps in the workforce at individual hospitals with the system’s own trained medical professionals and has proven to provide other benefits to the hospital system.
Providing options within the UPMC system helped with retention, said Holly Lorenz, chief nurse executive.
“It is a way to give our own nurses another option of what to do with their clinical careers,” Lorenz said.
It has also helped with recruiting, by tapping into a different supply line of job candidates.
‘Opportunities here’
The No. 1 lesson learned during the pandemic has been nurses are looking for flexibility in their scheduling, said Tracey Stangekolo, vice president of human resources for UPMC eastern region.
The ongoing drop in COVID-19 cases nationally and across the state, along with the number of employees returning from quarantine, is helping ease the shortage, Caldwell said.
All of the hospitals have been working closely with the nursing programs at area colleges and universities.
“We are blessed to have all the schools around us,” Sekunic said, listing the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, St. Francis University, Mount Aloysius and Penn Highlands Community College.
“We’ve been taking the show on the road and making sure that kids are aware, as they are graduating, that there are opportunities here,” Sekunic said. “We’re giving them opportunities to work here and train here as part of their curriculum.”
Caldwell said there are still some candidates who hesitate because they aren’t sure they want to work in Johnstown, Pa. Conemaugh provides them with all the benefits of living here.
He listed low cost of living, outdoor activities for all four seasons and big-city features of professional sports and a recognized symphony.
“And you aren’t driving in your car for an hour every day to go to work,” Caldwell said.
