SOMERSET – The combined $14 million infusion of federal relief funds Somerset County is set to receive is the single largest amount of funding the county has seen “in all of our lifetimes,” according to Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes.
And the county plans to use it on upgrades that, fittingly, could have a similar life span.
The county’s list of upgrades include “generational” projects to improve the emergency radio system, enhance the Quemahoning water line and renovate the Pinkerton high and low bridges, both of which are in need of repairs.
The county also debuted an interactive GIS mapping application online for 2022. That enables real estate professionals, surveyors, attorneys and the general public to quickly obtain and review up-to-date property data, compared to exploring decades-old maps, the commissioners said.
“It’s going to simplify things for so many people,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said. “It’ll enable people to view flood plains. It’ll help Children and Youth workers or sheriff’s deputies who might be serving warrants.”
Somerset County officials outlined their plans to use the American Rescue Plan funds during their State of the County address in late November.
‘Gaps in coverage’
• At $2.9 million, the countywide emergency communications system will receive two additional radio towers to improve service in “spotty” areas near Meyersdale and Confluence and, separately, New Baltimore.
“Nothing can be 100% (perfect) with our topography,” Dawson said. “But it’s our hope this will address a large number of areas where there are gaps in coverage.”
• At a cost of approximately $11 million, the Que Pipeline waterline will also see upgrades. That includes the replacement of settling tank “clarifiers” that support the line and a water monitoring system – or “SCADA.”
“Technology has changed – and what’s being used now is at the end of its life,” Tokar-ickes said in January.
County commissioners said the project will go out to bid in the spring.
Bridges targeted
• The high and low Pinkerton bridges are both in line for repairs. The commissioners said they hoped to see both projects get underway in 2022.
The bridges are near Markleton and carry the Great Allegheny Passage over the Casselman River.
Once part of Western Maryland Railway, they are now designated for public use for hikers and bikers.
Leaders said they are vying to use composite materials for the project to extend the new deck’s lifespan to up to 30 years, she said.
Supply chain delays could be an issue.
But county officials are hoping to award bids on the project by spring to enable both bridges to be repaired before the peak trail season gets underway.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram {/em}@TDDavidHurst{em}.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.