SOMERSET – It’s a project dating back generations.
John F. Kennedy was president when then-Congressman William Scranton made a campaign promise that he’d complete a four-lane U.S. Route 219 through Somerset County and Johnstown during his run for Pennsylvania governor.
But while the highway project has made some inroads over the 60 years since – north of Johnstown and around Somerset – Route 219 has often seemed like an infrastructure afterthought for state and federal lawmakers.
That is why a recently passed federal infrastructure bill and the Meyersdale-to-Maryland completion project’s inclusion on PennDOT’s project schedule this winter has Somerset County commissioners feeling hopeful.
The schedule documents a time line spanning nearly a decade, with the goal of getting the complete road open to traffic by mid-2031.
With the final six or so miles midway through a preliminary design phase, state officials and U.S. Sen. Robert Casey Jr. told media last month that an influx of Appalachian Highway Development System dollars through the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill – plus separate pots of highway dollars through the plan – will be used to carry the project forward.
‘We’re looking forward to working toward getting that final (portion) completed,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Planning Larry Shifflet said.
Economic driver
Another multi-year step involving final design planning, including right-of-way acquisitions, must also occur to select a final path from Meyersdale to the Maryland line before the project could proceed toward construction.
But Somerset County’s commissioners are confident that will happen.
“The next step is securing $44 million for the final design ... and this money could go a long way,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
Somerset County officials view the completion of the road as an economic driver that will better connect the region to the rest of the nation, attract new businesses and add jobs.
The county hired two consulting firms to lobby Washington, D.C., to ensure the project was included in the infrastructure bill.
PennDOT’s project schedule already plans for the study, which includes acquiring miles of “right-of-way” land to lay out a path for the road.
Maryland connection
As currently anticipated, that would be complete in 2027 to prepare the project for construction to the Maryland line, where it would link with east-west Interstate 68.
Maryland has already completed a one-mile portion north of I-68 over the past year and is awaiting a decision on the final Pennsylvania segment’s route to build its last mile or so of road.
Maryland secured a commitment to complete that final leg of the highway, receiving $55 million in Appalachian Highway Development System dollars, state leaders announced.
Once the project is complete, Route 219 would have nearly 75 miles of continuous four-lane highway from Interstate 68 in Maryland to West Carroll Township – north of Ebensburg.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.