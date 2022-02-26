Surging deposits, tight interest margins, increased preference for digital banking – the past two years since the pandemic began have brought a lot of change to community banks.
Fiscal stimulus provided by the federal government has worked its way into the banking system, shoring up deposits, said Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial Inc.
“We’ve seen strong deposit growth evident throughout the banking industry continue through 2021,” he said. “My expectation is for it to probably level off here in 2022, because the amount of stimulus the government has been providing has kind of fallen back now.”
Pre-pandemic, the nation’s money supply was growing at about 5.5% annually, Somerset Trust President and CEO Sean Cook said. Then the pandemic hit in 2020, and the money supply grew about 25% as federal fiscal and monetary policies were aimed at bolstering the economy.
“It really was a shock to the system,” Cook said. “The money supply grew just shy of five times its normal growth rate in one year, and then in 2021, it grew just under 13% so it’s still significant compared to pre-pandemic years.”
‘Strong loan production’
Congress directed trillions of dollars to the economy for COVID-19 relief.
Bank accounts also swelled, as there simply weren’t many places to spend money, 1st Summit Bank President and CEO Eric Renner said.
“Restaurants were closed, a lot of business were closed, and people weren’t going on vacation, so there was a lot of pretty significant savings element as well that caused deposit accounts to swell,” Renner said. “Interestingly, those deposits have stuck.
“How long they will stay with all of us banks still remains to be seen.”
Increased deposits have aided banks’ ability to deploy loans. With the Federal Reserve System having kept interest rates near zero since 2020, loan activity has increased significantly for banks, especially in new mortgage lending, refinancing and business loans.
Total loan production at Ameri-Serv grew from $253 million in 2019 to $384 million in 2020, though federal PPP loans are included in that increase. In 2021, loan production remained higher than 2019, at $332 million.
“We experienced two very strong loan production years in business lending activity and lending to individuals,” Stopko said. “My expectation for 2022 would be that we are going to have another good loan production year.”
But with inflation soaring, the Fed is set to implement small rate increases this year that may curb some residential mortgage activity, he said.
In addition to increasing interest rates, the Fed plans to taper its bond purchases as measures to reduce inflation, Cook said.
“A lot of the talk now is there are not going to only be rate increases but potentially a Federal Reserve balance sheet reduction, which would really slow down money growth,” he said.
‘Widen those margins’
Interest rate increases could occur some time at the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter of this year.
However, Renner said the raises would be small.
While borrowers may continue benefiting from affordable rates, the Federal Reserve’s maintenance of record-low interest rates has put pressure on banks’ already tight margins.
“The bank is in tremendous shape,” Renner said. “But I think as banks look to the future in 2022 and 2023, with this continued rate environment, I think pressure on bank margins is going to continue. A couple rate hikes are going to help, but how fast and frequent will be a big determinator of whether banks are able to widen those margins.”
Cook agreed.
“There really is pressure on bank net interest margins which is our primary way of making money,” he said.
Additionally, wage pressures have risen due to the pandemic, Stopko said.
“Just speaking for AmeriServ, it’s been difficult to fill positions,” he said.
“Right now in the economy, there are more jobs than workers. It creates wage pressures.”
Narrow margins coupled with increased online banking led some banks to close branches in late 2020, Cook said.
However, Cook credits Somerset Trust’s deposit growth with the opening of new branches.
“Several banks in the area decided to start closing branches, but we are taking the other route,” he said.
“We are trying to grow through branches, and we’ve had success doing it.”
While the pandemic accelerated customer preference for digital banking, Somerset Trust saw that trend flatten since the peak in the second quarter of 2020.
“I think that goes to our ability to bring branches back to normal operations and hours,” he said.
‘Managing their money’
Consumer preferences are continuing to evolve toward digital tools, Renner said, which has had some positive benefits for account balances.
“People who weren’t users of online banking or mobile banking forced themselves to learn it during the pandemic,” he said. “People are becoming more comfortable with online channels to do their banking, whether it’s taking a picture of a check to deposit it or reviewing their account balances online.
“It’s actually impacted the level of overdraft activity, because as customers become more aware of how they are managing their money and understand what’s in their account, they are able to avoid over drafting.”
Renner said he thinks fewer instan- ces of overdrafting may also be related to a rise in online shopping.
“If you are sitting down at home, about to purchase something from Amazon, you could be more likely to say, ‘Gee, what’s my balance?’ But if you are out at a restaurant or Walmart and you want to purchase something, you don’t have the access.”
Digital transactions through Ameri-Serv are up about 18%, Stopko said. and about a third of those transactions occur using a smartphone or tablet, and two-thirds occur through a computer.
“It’s been trending more toward phone traffic, but I found that interesting that even though we as a society are always on the phone, we are still getting more of our website traffic through the computer,” he said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
