For a waiter, seeing a healthy tip left by a group of customers is especially satisfying.
“When people are coming in the door, and if you do a great job at a table, then you are going to make a nice tip,” restaurant and catering business owner Corey Crocco said.
“There are people who make $25 to $30 an hour just with their tip wage. The problem in this industry right now is there are fewer people willing to be in front of people and work odd hours.”
There are also fewer people dining in, said Dominic Chippie, owner of Rizzo’s Restaurant in Windber.
“Takeout is huge now,” Chippie said. “We thought it would slow down after regular dining came back in (after pandemic prohibitions), but we are still busy as heck doing takeouts.”
Price inflation on food and staffing has also been a consistent challenge to the restaurant industry.
However, Chippie has hopes that the hiring will pick up, he said.
“I’ve had more applicants over the past three weeks than I had all of last year,” he said. “Ten applicants.”
Chippie and Crocco together own The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse, at 1424 Scalp Ave.
‘Paid the price’
Separately, Crocco owns a catering business, Flair of Country. The part-time staffing challenges he faces there, he said, may be linked to more than the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he’s noticed fewer high school and college-aged people applying for seasonal work.
“With the new generation being so tech savvy, the service industry has paid the price for that,” he said. “People want instant gratification and seem less interested in hands-on work.”
Even though he said Flair of Country had “its best year yet” in terms of demand in 2021, the labor side of the business is a different story.
“You have the need and want for all this business,” he said, “but half the time we are saying, ‘no we are too understaffed to take more business on.’ So that definitely is a frustrating part for sure.”
Eddy Lim, co-owner of two Asian food establishments in Johnstown, agreed that takeout has remained popular. and some customers make arrangements online for food delivery from a third-party company.
Through sites including Grubhub or DoorDash, customers can order sushi, hibachi or Thai food from Osaka at 736 Scalp Ave., or Chinese food from Szechuan East, 1230 Scalp Ave.
“I’d like more people to come in and dine,” Lim said.
‘It’s getting better.’
He said third-party delivery companies cost the restaurant – and the customer.
“DoorDash charges the restaurant 30% of an order,” he said.”But everybody has their choice to do DoorDash. We cannot do anything about it. I appreciate the customers who come and support Osaka. We do gift cards for customers.”
Lim also shares the same hiring struggles as other restaurant owners. Szechuan East is hiring for three server positions, he said.
“We put a sign in the window, but not many people are calling,” he siad. “It’s everywhere.”
West End Curry House owner Vasu Bhushan sometimes he handles orders and dine-ins alone at his 348 Sheridan St. restaurant in Johnstown’s West End.
“It has been tough, no doubt,” he said. “But sometimes you learn more with tough times.”
As labor remains scarce, he’s maximized efficiency by meticulous scheduling of food prep and order execution, Bhushan said.
Although it will take patience to find employees, Bhushan said his goal is to open more Indian food locations in the region.
“I’m looking at Somerset or neighboring towns,” he said. “I have customers coming from Pittsburgh, too. So, you start thinking, ‘Oh, I might as well expand and capture that market.’ “
He’s optimistic that the restaurant industry, especially small businesses, can persevere through current challenges.
“To all the restaurant owners, good days are coming soon,” he said. “It’s getting better. Don’t give up yet.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
