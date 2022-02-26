SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – It’s not just Patriot Park’s field of more than 7,000 flags that will return this spring to pay tribute to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars’ losses.
Storyboards describing military bases and combat zones, new trees and, perhaps later this year, decommissioned military vehicles such as a Humvee may be added to illustrate their story of sacrifice, Patriot Park Foundation founder Randy Musser said.
“These are things that played huge roles in the war,” he said.
“And in a lot of cases, like with the Humvee, equipment had to be modified to better protect those who served.”
Outside the borders of the National Park Service’s Flight 93 National Memorial, grassroots efforts are blooming – at Patriot Park and, separately, the Remember Me Rose Garden – to help tell different aspects of the Sept. 11 story.
Rose gardenRetired state Trooper Clay Mankamyer created the Remember Me Rose Garden as a horticultural homage to the lives lost on 9/11.
The site features a fountain at the center of stone-built compass – formed partly by a a ring of 432 rose bushes – east of the national memorial off Route 30.
Mankamyer was among the first wave of responders who arrived at the Flight 93 crash site that day and said he never forgot the unsettling realization there “was nothing I could do about it.”
In an interview with The Tribune-Democrat late last year, Mankamyer said his nonprofit’s rose garden was cultivated to create beauty from the ashes.
To Mankamyer, the garden represents another opportunity for people to share the passengers and crew members’ heroic stories.
It’s also a place to heal, he said.
This year, the 501(c)3 nonprofit is using a $1,875 tourism grant to market the garden to the world.
Efforts were underway to advertise the property to gardening groups in national publications, he said in December.
Patriot ParkOrganizers behind Patriot Park are raising funds for a multi-million dollar memorial to the military men and women who gave their lives over the 20-year war on terror.
Plans for the property include a monument with a statue of a kneeling soldier and a brick walkway lined with the names of those killed overseas.
Displays alongside the plaza will honor those who served and educate the public about their actions in the hopes of inspiring a new generation, the park’s website shows.
Musser said a broad fundraiser is needed for the most ambitious additions to the park. But the goal is to add additional storyboards later this year.
That will likely include maps of Iraq and Afghanistan that would show bases where troops spent their days.
“Now, when a veteran stops here, they’ll be able to show their families – ‘This is where I stayed. This is where I was,’ ” he said.
The foundation is aiming to have a public ceremony on Memorial Day this year, but plans for the event are still being finalized, Musser said.
It’s a similar case for the intentions to add military equipment and vehicles to the park.
Musser said he’d love to add a decommissioned military Humvee because the four-wheel-drive can help Patriot Park explain how the challenges of war forced the armed forces – and America – to adapt.
Humvees were a symbol of the war early on, but they also became targets because they weren’t built to withstand homemade “IED bombs” that insurgents often used to attack U.S. troops and their allies.
Over time – in response to pressure at home and abroad – the vehicle’s armor saw upgrades and the U.S. military launched a program to build mine-resistant tactical vehicles.
“It’ll show (visitors) how protection evolved over time,” Musser said.
Other additions are also planned.
Musser said young trees will be planted and benches will be added to give the space a more “park-like” setting.
Alongside U.S. Route 30, to the east and west of Patriot Park’s entrance, new signage is also planned, he said.
“We’re really excited about what we have planned,” he said. “It should be a busy year for us.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
