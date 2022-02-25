JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Backed with her knowledge of working in community development, Mary Lee Stotler designed a five-year business plan before opening Mayapple Marketplace in March 2017.
Stotler knew the beginning would be “rocky,” but the business “was right on target each of those years.”
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic – the closures, the lost revenue, the uncertainty.
Now, as March 2022 approaches, Stotler is expecting to soon reopen her general mercantile store, located on the Lincoln Highway in Stoystown – rather than mark reaching the five-year point of what she envisioned as a successful business plan.
“I don’t know that we’ll be starting at square one again when we reopen, but it certainly set us back,” Stotler said.
Mayapple Marketplace closed in March 2020, opening only for a brief period later that year and again for the 2021 holiday season.
“It just reinforced the idea that you can’t really know what’s going to happen,” Stotler said. “You think you have things planned out, but the best-laid plans go astray. We’re trying to figure out some creative ways to get it back on track and make it happen.”
The business will not be the same when it reopens.
Trivia and open-microphone nights and birthday parties were previously held at the store. But, Stotler said, “I just don’t see that happening going forward. It’s going to be different. It’s going to have to be a different way of doing things.”
For herself, her family and all of Stoystown, Stotler wants to try again.
“I have a huge investment in here,” Stotler said. “I can’t just walk away. and it’s something that I do really feel strongly about. One of my takeaways from my time in community development was that local people have to make an investment in their community if they want their community to survive. It has to be local.”
‘Community support’
Mayapple Marketplace’s story is similar to countless small businesses in small towns impacted by the pandemic.
Those that are surviving best have found ways to adapt.
For example, in June 2019, Becky Bodenschatz opened Sandy Johns in the Ebensburg Mini Mall, selling women’s clothing, accessories and flowers. But, when the pandemic disrupted the fashion industry, she concentrated solely on flowers and plants.
Through the transition, Bodenschatz was “a little nervous how my business would survive due to not having our storefront open, or change of service, things like that.
“But the community stepped up and they really did use my online website and they helped out in placing orders for other people or ordering gift cards,” she said. “So I was pleasantly surprised by how much community support I had seen through my small business. and just talking to other small businesses here, it seems to be a consensus that the community has really supported our small businesses here locally throughout the whole pandemic and currently now hopefully getting past the pandemic.”
Sandy Johns now offers flower arranging classes and boxes to build your own bouquets – with increased online ordering.
“The pandemic almost made business owners think outside the box a little bit,” Bodenschatz said. “It put a challenge on our plate that we weren’t really expecting, a little twist in things. I felt as if it made me a better business owner due to planning for the unexpected, how to adjust to such quick times.”
‘Supply chain disruption’
Several local agencies, including the St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ Southern Alleghenies group, have been working to help small-town small businesses during the pandemic.
“A common thread among all the companies is that they’ve had to make adjustments,” said Jose Otero, a portfolio manager with Southern Alleghenies. “Anybody that offers a product, they’ve had to understand how to appropriate their supplies through different channels than they weren’t used to. It’s a buzzword for the last what six, eight months ‘supply chain disruption.’ ”
Otero said the most successful businesses were the ones that “pivoted and were proactive in moving their presence digitally.”
He said: “Small businesses had to reach into a budget that they weren’t used to having. This is where it’s kind of a blessing in disguise. They didn’t pay attention to those things that matter or the revenue potentials if they weren’t forced to. and now that they’re forced to, many of those businesses that were forced to have seen their sales go up, or their revenues go up because of that cost structure of having that brick-and-mortar has gone down, or they’ve been able to outsource to a cheaper supply material for their products.”
Terry Anderson, a business consultant with the St. Francis center, said “a lot of businesses are now adapting to basically a new business model.”
“Prior to COVID, they relied on customers being at their shop, buying directly from them,” Anderson said. “A lot of them had to transition to online sales. They’re still adopting that and trying to continue that as a way to kind of increase the revenue streams that they can generate.”
Anderson said a new perspective on priorities will also be necessary moving forward.
“One of the things that we talked to a lot of businesses about is emergency planning,” Anderson said. “The pandemic caught a lot of businesses off guard. Most emergencies tend to catch small businesses off guard. and they’re not prepared.
“This one was particularly bad because typically weather-related or fire or something like that, it may not necessarily shut the business down for as long as they were shut down during the pandemic and then have to adapt to the rules to be able to reopen.”
Commented
