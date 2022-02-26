EBENSBURG – It’s expected to be another big year for the region’s trails.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation Recreation Authority, said three to four projects will begin construction in the spring, including building to the breast of the dam on the Path of the Flood Trail.
Kitner said that funding was in place to extend the trail to the dam on the grounds of the Johnstown Flood National Memorial with plans tentatively in place to get the project under construction by spring.
He said a crew from the National Park Service will bulldoze the final few hundred yards through the Johnstown Flood National Memorial property into what was once the bed of Lake Conemaugh, and crushed stone will be added by the recreation authority afterward to complete the project.
“We’re hoping for a dry spring so all of the work will be complete in time for the (annual) Path of the Flood Historic Races (in May),” Kitner said.
Separate efforts are moving through the planning phases to extend the trail south through East Conemaugh, Franklin and Woodvale. That would take trail users under the Sgt. Michael Strank Memorial Bridge in Franklin and along the course of a former trolley line through the woods to Plum Street in Woodvale, where an urban path will turn toward downtown Johnstown, approaching Gautier Steel’s works at Clinton Street.
That’s not the only thing in the works for the Path of the Flood Trail.
“I’ve been working with organizations and we want to do things like create mile markers starting from the breast of the dam going down to the Stone Bridge, telling the whole story of the path of the flood,” Kitner said. “Mile marker one might have this story. Mile marker two might have this story. But if there’s a bigger story to tell, it might be a half-mile one and a half-mile two, depending.”
‘Put us on the map’
The authority is continuing to work to bring the Path of the Flood Trail and the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail through the city of Johnstown with signage.
The efforts are in part to make those who would be using the September 11 Trail safer and easier to navigate within the city.
In the fall, President Joe Biden signed a law making the September 11 National Memorial Trail an officially recognized pathway under the purview of the Department of the Interior.
The 1,300-mile trail passes through the Flight 93 National Memorial corridor and the city of Johnstown and is in the works to connect Flight 93 National Memorial, the Pentagon and the former World Trade Center site.
In October, those involved with the trail said that being recognized as a national trail was part of a years-long effort that was part of a broader goal of the region’s three national memorials or historic sites – Flight 93 National Memorial, Johnstown Flood National Memorial and Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.
“By adding the ‘nationally recognized trail’ layer, the Sept. 11 trail is going to put us on the map in a whole bunch of different ways,” September 11 National Trail Alliance member Brad Clemenson said at the time. “It’s going to make our communities and our trails that much more visible.”
The September 11 National Trail follows the Chesapeake and Ohio trail to the Great Allegheny Passage through Cumberland, Maryland, and southern Somerset County before continuing north past the Flight 93 memorial and through Greater Johnstown before continuing on northeast to New York City.
In Cambria County, the trail will follow the Path of the Flood Trail and the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail through the city.
Somerset County trail coordinator Lindsay Pyle has been working with trail partners to build at least 10 more miles of the dedicated trail path between Garrett and Berlin, while additional miles will follow low-traffic back roads toward the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Camping amid cleanup
Recently, the Cambria authority teamed up with the Young People’s Community Center (YPCC) in Ebensburg to offer cross-country skiing on the Ghost Town Trail.The rental program was announced in November as the product of a $5,500 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“We promoted the groomed trail last year so much that it only made sense to partner with the YPCC and offer a program where equipment could be easily accessible to everyone,” Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Program Coordinator Caytlin Lusk said at the time. “Dan (Beyer) works really hard to get the trail ready for skiers, so we are looking forward to seeing more people enjoy it.”
Kitner said that the Department of Environmental Protection has already approached him about several mine reclamation projects in the area of Ghost Town Trail.
One project recently received funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program.
The proposed project would build a new facility just west of Vintondale to treat acid mine drainage that is polluting Blacklick Creek.
Kitner then would like to develop camping spots in the area.
“With those grants there needs to be an economic component,” he said. “With Stineman, the trail with the economic component, the trail’s already built. So what I’m working with DEP on is making camping the economic development function.
“So I have the big ask in, sewer hook-ups, water hook-ups – all of that. But it could be primitive camping where you put up a tent and at Duman Lake you have one shower house to service the campgrounds, things like that. I fed them what I want and we’ll see what we can get.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
