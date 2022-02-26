While continuing to explore new ways to increase already burgeoning ticket sales, the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority has expanded efforts to bring new business and jobs to the airfield and surrounding area.
“Our job, as a board, is to create an environment in which a business developed can grow and flourish here at the airport,” authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said.
For much of the last half of 2021, the authority’s economic development team has spearheaded the creation of a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone on 138 acres of airport property that includes parcels both inside the airfield fence and along Airport Road.
The KOEZ became official on Jan. 1. New businesses locating in the zone don’t have to pay local property taxes or some state taxes for five years.
Larry Nulton, founder and vice president of Nulton Aviation, the airport’s fixed-base operator, was at the forefront of the KOEZ effort. Backed by his success in expanding the FBO, the authority entered into an agreement that Nulton’s Cambrian Hills Development consulting group would serve as property manager and lead marketing efforts for the property.
“Larry Nulton has developed a team that is specifically going to market the Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone acreage to try to develop aviation-related business and any type of business that supports the airport,” McQuaide said.
Nulton said the first task is to extend water, sewer and other infrastructure to the site. From there, his team will begin contacting potential tenants.
He thinks the first tenants would be aircraft maintenance operations, parts suppliers and other businesses serving the region’s general aviation community.
As the business hub grows, larger companies would want to locate near the services they need. Those may include air transport companies, such as FedEx and UPS, and charter services offering special flights to popular destinations such as Myrtle Beach, Miami or New York.
Education component
Elsewhere on the economic development/job-creation front, Nulton Aviation entered a partnership with St. Francis University a few years ago that allows university students to take flying lessons and receive their pilot’s licenses as part of their education. In addition, Norton added aircraft maintenance classes.
Both programs have proven successful. Several students coming out of the maintenance program have been hired by Nulton, allowing the FBO to expand its staff from 1.2 full-time employees to nine.
Boutique Air of San Francisco has continued to operate and expand its regional maintenance facility on the airfield after being removed as the local commercial provider in late 2000. There were fears the facility and related jobs would be lost after the federal Department of Transportation – backed by a recommendation from the authority – awarded SkyWest of St. George, Utah, the subsidized contract for Johnstown’s passenger service.
SkyWest’s daily jet service to Washington’s Dulles International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has seen ridership rocket to levels not seen here in more than a decade. With hundreds more coming through the terminal every week, job growth has been a necessity.
“They are doing very well,” airport Manager Cory Cree said. “What that does is that drives business here to the terminal.”
Jobs and growth
The local Hertz operation has closed its downtown office and moved to the airport terminal.
Flair of Country Catering & Event Planning has begun construction on a café-style restaurant in the terminal. Although the airport’s restaurant area now serves as the Flair of Country banquet facility, the owners saw a need to provide food and drinks for those waiting for flights or there to meet passengers.
Not all job development is associated with commercial flights and new businesses, McQuaide said. Johns-town’s airport is somewhat unique in the region because it serves general aviation, commercial aviation and military aviation.
There are jobs associated with all three of those and their impact drives employment in other sectors, he said.
The authorities’ long-term vision includes adding another daily flight with additional destinations for Johnstown travelers and maybe even a second airline operating flights here, McQuaide said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
