Main Street, from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to Frankstown Road should look much different within the next few years.
The City of Johnstown recently received more than $50 million in federal funding – $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief and a $24.5 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant.
Approximately one-quarter of the money – $8 million from ARP and $5.6 million from RAISE – is slated to go toward a Main Street beautification project, according to Assistant City Manager Alex Aschom.
“As most planners will tell you, any city with a central business district, in order to flourish and survive, that central business district has to be modern, it has to be utilized, it has to be a draw to both your own residents and as well as visitors from outside,” Aschom said. “Critically, the first domino to go into effect in improving our economy starts with Main Street.”
Exact details of the beautification work are being discussed.
“We’re hoping in two years, we’re already going to be well into the project,” Aschom said. “The goal at this point is to get as much information as we can, get our RFPs out and get a really qualified professional company in here to help us determine what we want Main Street to look like, what’s best going to support our businesses – and the residents that live on Main Street.”
All of the RAISE money will be spent in the central business district.
The application included:
• $11.3 million for the train station;
• $5.7 million for downtown greenways;
• $3.6 million for CamTran’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center;
• $3 million for connectivity trails;
• and $880,000 for the Johnstown Inclined Plane.
‘Has to look better’
A committee has been assembled to support with ideas how the Main Street project should develop.
It consists of Aschom, Frank Janakovic (mayor), John Dubnansky (Department of Community and Economic Development), Jared Campagna (Public Works Department), Laura Huchel (City Council), the Rev. Sylvia King (City Council), Mike Tedesco (Vision Together 2025), Melissa Komar (Johnstown Redevelopment Authority), Melissa Radovanic (Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership), Mike Artim (Balance Restaurant and Mission Inn Event Space), Bill McKinney (downtown resident), Sharon Honkus (Celestial Brides), Angelo DiRosa (Capri Pizza), Deacon Jeffrey Wilson (Flood City Youth Fitness Academy), the Rev. Charles Johnson, Mike Messina (Chameleon Bookstore) and Darlette Haselrig (Johnstown Housing Authority).
Radovanic said plans are in the “very early conceptual phases.”
Much of the work is expected to be improvements to lighting, sidewalks and power supplies.
“It just simply has to look better,” Radovanic said. “We can’t risk people tripping on cracked sidewalks. We can’t risk people feeling unsafe because four out of six streetlights are out on one corner on Main Street, which is a true story. It’s important to modernize the Main Street to coincide with everything else that’s going on downtown and Central Park because that is part of the Main Street plan also.”
Huchel said the goal should be to create a “safe, clean, friendly and inclusive place.”
“I think the reason to focus on a downtown is because it can be the heart of your community,” Huchel added.
‘Teetering on the cusp’
Chameleon Bookstore opened in May 2000, on Gazebo Park, right across the street from Central Park.
Messina, the store’s owner, is optimistic about downtown’s future with new businesses opening and beautification plans being developed, saying there is a “critical mass happening.”
“I’ve seen a lot of changes,” Messina said. “There wasn’t much going on back then. I’ll tell you what, in the past few years, it’s been amazing. We would have events at nights. My wife would have different music nights. and it was always dark. There was nothing going on in and around the park. We always felt that if we hung in long enough other businesses like ours eventually would come along.”
For decades, city leaders have created master plans, acquired money and promoted themselves and their work over and over and over again. There were even previous downtown beautification efforts, done decades ago, that included new sidewalks, new lighting and construction of the Main Street East Building with the vision of turning the central business district into a vibrant hub.
Nothing, though, has succeeded in stopping the slide of Johnstown going from a thriving steel mill town with almost 70,000 people in 1920 to a municipality with only 18,000 residents – with nearly 40% living in poverty – today.
Whether beautifying Main Street makes the city a more attractive place for people to move – or at least visit for recreation – will likely not be known for years to come.
“It depends a lot on how certain projects go,” Huchel said. “With a lot of things in Johnstown, I feel like we’re kind of teetering on the cusp. We can go one way or we can go the other depending on how much energy, effort and attention we give to it.
“I think attracting businesses is one thing. Even if every storefront isn’t filled, if every storefront doesn’t look post-apocalyptic we’re going to be doing a lot better in terms of reinforcing a cohesive, progressive-looking downtown.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.