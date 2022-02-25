Ride a westbound Amtrak train through the rolling Appalachian hills to Pittsburgh on a weekend morning; take in a Steelers, Pirates, Penguins or Panthers game during the afternoon; and head back home to Johnstown the same night.
Or catch a show, tour a museum, or kayak around Point State Park or eat lunch.
Maybe, Monday through Friday, go into the city for work.
Right now, those day trips to Pittsburgh are not possible because the only passenger service in western Pennsylvania heads west in the afternoon and east in the morning. and the lack of rail service also limits the ability of folks to visit Johnstown where they could enjoy the outdoors, dine at restaurants, shop, go to tourist sites and attend events, all while spending disposable income.
But that is expected to change in the coming years.
On Feb. 18, Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse, Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose and Norfolk Southern Regional Vice President Rudy Husband, along with elected officials from the region, held a press conference in Pittsburgh, announcing that plans are being negotiated to make improvements necessary to increase passenger-rail service on the NS-owned corridor west of Harrisburg.
It was the most public and unified display of support ever for the project.
The main goal, in any plan for increased service, would be to add a westbound train in the morning and eastbound one at night.
No specifics have been finalized, but the tentative plan calls for building additional track and expanding space at rail yards to eliminate possible chokepoints. The project could take up to five years to complete.
“Basically, it’s good news that the state, and the federal government and Norfolk Southern are going to move ahead,” said Robert Gleason, the former chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and proponent of rail development in the Johnstown area. “The bad news is that it’s going to take two or three years for this to happen, which I think is ridiculous. … Could be (as many as five years). Could be.”
That Harrisburg-to-Pittsburgh line includes seven stops in between, including a station in Johnstown.
“This is going to be a tremendous asset to our community,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, 35th District, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee. “It fits right in line with all the good things that are happening in the city.”
Langerholc emphasized: “This is huge news.”
‘More work to be done’
Legislators, government agencies, nonprofits and rail enthusiasts have been trying to get extra service for many years, but with nothing reaching fruition.
“There were so many meetings and so many things that we’ve done over the years, just different people coming to the table,” Langerholc said. “I can remember, too, sitting at meetings and people saying, ‘This will never happen. There will never be another train west.’ It was easy to discount it. and we never took ‘no’ for an answer. I really credit a lot to Deputy Secretary Louwerse, who really had this passion. She is a friend to transportation, and she’s a friend to our area.”
Gleason has questioned Norfolk Southern’s support for increased passenger rail service in western Pennsylvania, saying he thinks an additional line could be running immediately. In his opinion, NS is the “real main culprit” for why the project has taken so long.
“They really have very little interest in having passenger trains running on their freight rails,” Gleason said.
“I know that it took them years to do their study to tell the state how much it was going to cost for the state to make the necessary improvements.”
Western Pennsylvanians for Passenger Rail President Mark Spada said that to have the plans publicly promoted by government officials and Norfolk Southern was “terrific to see.”
“Our group has been advocating for this for close to a decade,” Spada said. “There is certainly more work to be done, but this really seems to be a solid commitment by the state, Norfolk Southern to proceed and move things forward so we can get additional service.”
Investments have been made, including Johnstown receiving a $24 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant with part of the money going toward making future upgrades to the train station. Spada called the Johnstown project “great news” in the effort to get at least a second run of the “Pennsylvanian” – the name for the passenger train from New York City to Pittsburgh.
“We’re encouraged that steps are moving forward to get to that point,” Spada said. “It looks like there’s some serious thought being given to how this can be accomplished.”
‘Sufficient capacity’
A Norfolk Southern feasibility study was recently conducted to see how adding more passenger traffic in the west would affect movement on the tracks.
The research determined that “Norfolk Southern does not have adequate capacity to operate the proposed new and modified Amtrak schedules without degradation to both Amtrak and NS operations.”
But, the study said, “With the inclusion of the projects identified as the infrastructure solution set, at an estimated cost of $142M-$171M, Future Case outputs indicate that there is sufficient capacity to restore line fluidity and relieve the added congestion the future Amtrak service causes.”
“NS has had an outstanding partnership with PennDOT over the years, and we hope to be successful adding a second round-trip passenger train between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh,” said Mike McClellan, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Norfolk Southern, in a statement released following the news conference. “Many critical issues must be resolved before this new service becomes a reality, including the preservation of our ability to serve present and future freight customers, which translates directly to jobs and economic development opportunities in Pennsylvania.”
In a message sent to Western Pennsylvanians for Passenger Rail members, Spada wrote that the study “quantifies the importance of investment in public transit and passenger rail services to Pennsylvania’s residents, its businesses and its economy.”
“For the once daily Pennsylvanian, ridership was around 45% of pre-COVID levels despite capacity limits of 50%, indicating a high level of continued demand,” regarding ridership in May 2021, according to Spada’s email.
He stated that ridership was at least 80% of pre-pandemic levels in July, August and September of last year.
“These numbers indicate the demand for the Pennsylvanian’s service greatly increased later in 2021,” Spada wrote. “Also, numbers from the September 2021 report show that the average Pennsylvanian trip distance for Fiscal Year 2021 (Oct 2020 – Sep 2021) was 232 miles (29.8 million passenger miles / 128,500 passengers). This figure, which is essentially a trip between Altoona and Philadelphia (236 miles), is consistent with numbers over the last decade and additionally illustrates the strong demand for existing, as well as expanded, western Pennsylvania passenger rail service.”
‘A huge thing for rail’
The price tag to do the necessary work to increase service in the western half of the commonwealth could reach $200 million, according to Langerholc and Gleason.
“It sounds like a lot of money,” Gleason said. “It is. But that type of money is available through the Federal Railroad Administration, the FRA, especially since now the infrastructure bill was passed in November. They put a lot of money to Amtrak. Forty-four billion (dollars) is going to go to the Federal Railroad Administration. Pennsylvania can tap into those funds in order to start to do the necessary work in order to allow us to get a second Pennsylvanian. There’s finally a pathway, a roadmap to getting this done.”
Gleason pointed out that Democratic President Joe Biden, a Pennsylvania native who championed the infrastructure bill, is a well-known Amtrak rider and supporter of passenger rail.
“It was a huge thing for rail – the infrastructure bill,” Gleason said. “It’s a really positive thing. This will happen. I’m very confident this will happen. Now, we know it’s going to happen. Now it’s just the time. Before, we weren’t sure it was going to happen. But now we know it’s going to happen.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, said that because of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, “we’re going to be able to make critical improvements to both freight and passenger rail.”
Casey said: “This news is a win for travelers and businesses who rely on our railways.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
