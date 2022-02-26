There is often a mind-clearing therapeutic benefit to working on the land.
So, when Justin Broadwater retired from military service, he decided to start a homestead farm with an indoor equine riding area, along with Broadwater Bee Brigade, in Buffalo Mills, Bedford County.
“I wanted to do that for the mental health process,” Broadwater, a Meyersdale native, said. “Everything’s a rat race in the Army. You’re running 100 miles an hour. and then you retire, and you sit on your butt.
“Well, I didn’t want that. So I thought, ‘You know what? If I had my own little homestead farm, I could definitely stay busy with it.’ and then the bee business itself, I got into bees for also the mental therapy. and it’s just a good process where I think we’re giving back to the community in a very small way.”
But Broadwater is not only using the land for his own agrotherapy, he has built two small lodging units on the property and opened them up to fellow veterans, who can come hang out for a few days in nature or, if they want, also do some work – getting their hands dirty and breathing fresh country air.
“I think that’s the future of our recovery of our veterans and a lot of these people that are going through the stresses that they’re going through,” Broadwater said.
He continued: “My little adage I always say is, ‘You take care of the garden, the garden takes care of you.’ If you’re moving around – whether you’re 20 or 50 or 90 – the more you move, the healthier you stay. The more you keep your mind focused on something, the healthier you are. So that’s the goal of the tiny homes. My business at the end of the day is all about therapy.”
His “brigade” currently includes 100 bee boxes.
Broadwater wants that number to reach 1,000 within the next five years – producing bulk honey to be used in making a variety of products, such as food, wax, lip balm and lotions.
“If you’d average 40 pounds per hive, and you’ve got 1,000 hives, well the math is up there to understand, you could have 40,000 pounds of honey,” Broadwater said. “That’s kind of the goal.”
‘Direct-to-consumer’
Broadwater is part of a new generation of local farmers using the land in diverse ways.
Obviously, the grow-a-crop, sell-a-crop method is still prevalent and an important factor in the regional economy.
But some landowners are transitioning away from the traditional.
Innovative Extracts, a veteran-owned business located in Portage, grows industrial hemp to produce cannabidiol, better known as CBD, that is used to make therapeutics that are sold on the farm, at a shop in downtown Johnstown, in about 30 or so stores and online.
In comparison, just a few years ago, the farm was a grain grower.
“When we were grain-focused, I think what was one of the driving factors that’s changed was the economy of scale that we were up against out west,” said Andy Golden, who owns the business with his father, Vince Golden, and Matt Sinosky.
“We’re just a 150-acre farm here, and we’re trying to compete in prices against somebody who has tens of thousands of acres out west. At that scale, it wasn’t as profitable as you would like it to be.
“So then, as we started learning more and more about doing direct-to-consumer, then we started taking on different products for different areas that we thought would grow well and do well in this area and still provide a value to the customers, too.”
The Goldens and Sinosky used to sell their hemp wholesale, but eventually put in their own extraction and post-processing laboratory to make value-added products.
“It was either do or die,” Golden said. “We needed to start our own retail line. To this day, I feel like the only thing that we have control over is my own retail line. If I don’t, then I’m at the mercy of somebody else telling me how much money I can make.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre County, ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, spoke generally about how “direct sales are great tools for our farmers.”
Thompson said: “I think we’re seeing more of that today because it gives farmers a little more control over the price point, what they’re able to receive in exchange for that core commodity that they’re producing, but also processing.”
‘To be more profitable’
Last year, more than 100,000 sunflowers were planted on Golden Farms.
People came to walk through the six acres of yellow petals and take pictures. The farm also hosted Sunflower Stroll when vendors were on site, selling foods and crafts.
A pick-your-own-flowers business is being planned. and brand new is Market at Golden Farms – where shoppers can go to goldenfarmsmarket.com and order products, and crops later this year, for weekly pickup at three sites, Golden Farms, Innovative Extracts in Johnstown and Follow Your Art in Ebensburg.
That type of diversification is becoming more common, according to Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Richard Ebert, owner of a dairy, sheep and crop farm in Westmoreland County.
“For the longest time, the trend was to specialize, specialize, specialize,” Ebert said. “That model worked for a good while. But, as margins got tighter, a lot of farmers realized they had to venture into other areas.
“Direct marketing was one of the big ones for Pennsylvania. We were so close to the population, it only made sense for farmers to look at those markets like that. With the conversation of people wanting to know where their food was produced and grown, that only made it even more of an opportunity for farmers to do that.”
Tommy Nagle, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau board director for District 12 that includes Cambria County, said landowners “are looking for those niche markets in agriculture, where if there’s a need on a small scale or a local scale, they’re trying to fill that just to kind of bring back some increased revenue.”
Nagle said production agriculture has margins that are “still pretty tight. Everyone is trying to look for a way to do something different to fill a void to be more profitable.”
‘Supply line’ concerns
Large or small, traditional or niche – crop, livestock or dairy – almost all agriculture-based businesses are facing challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Probably one of the biggest things that we’re concerned about going forward, due to the pandemic, is a lot of farmers are questioning how our input cost to go to the field this year is probably averaging up 300% on fertilizers and inputs that we need to plant a crop,” Nagle said. “That’s all pandemic-related due to shortages. Things shut down, people can’t find supplies.”
Thompson said the cost of fertilizer is “kind of a universal concern I’ve heard.”
Nagle explained that the “trickle-down effect could have a large ramification.”
“If our costs are going up 300%, it’s really going to start driving food costs up in this country because we can’t absorb all of that,” Nagle said. “We can’t really absorb any of it on the margins that we’re working on, so that’s going to have to be passed on. That’s probably one of the biggest things that’s really a fear of agriculture at this point in the next three months.”
Ebert said the pandemic also showed “really quickly where the weak links were in the supply chain,” citing the early days when there was a milk shortage, while, at the same time, producers had to dump milk, and the ongoing need to find meat processors.
“They’re killing about 400,000 head (of cattle) a week less, so that translates into more pounds per head,” Nagle said. “So the same amount of pounds are being processed. It’s just less animals and lower to process them, which kind of backs up that supply line.
“So we’re holding animals longer, having to feed them longer. Obviously, the pounds are still there, so it affects us on the price.”
But there have been some positives, too, according to members of the local agriculture community, including consumers becoming more aware of where food originates and the importance of the supply chain.
“People want to know where their food comes from,” Thompson said. “They want to buy local. They want to buy fresh. They want what we sometimes call ‘farm to plate.’ That’s a consumer expectation. They’re looking for affordable, high-quality, nutritious, safe food.
“I think Pennsylvania farmers are in an exciting place to be able to deliver on that need.”
Thompson assessed the overall state of production, saying, “American agriculture, specifically Pennsylvania agriculture, as well certainly, is all about size, technology and innovation. It has been very, very exciting in terms of this industry.
“As a baseline, the productivity of the American farmer has increased 287% since the 1940s. As a result of that, we are producing more quantity of food with less resources. We are actually being better stewards of the environment. We are a huge part of the economy, certainly in Pennsylvania.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
