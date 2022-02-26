Helping artisans and craftspeople open businesses in Johnstown remains the aim of Creator Square Inc., a nonprofit that has helped steer about $800,000 to a building in downtown Johnstown over the last few years.
But the nonprofit is tweaking its plan for how it can fill the facility’s space with people making interesting items for sale.
“This time last year, we launched the program, opened the building, and we learned a lot about what will help us succeed in the future,” Creator Square founder Paul Rosenblatt said.
A shared collaborative maker space and gallery is in the main floor of the building at 134 Gazebo Park, directly adjacent to Central Park.
There, craftspeople may use shared equipment, exhibit their work, and perform demonstrations and classes for the general public. After a period of residency, the entrepreneurs may even branch out to their own space in the city.
While Creator Square Inc. had a list of applicants and some artisans in residence over the past year, Rosenblatt said parsing out applicants with sustainable business plans and income to pay rent has proven to be an obstacle.
A business consulting agency, Palo Alto Partners, was brought on board to help develop a more sustainable business plan going forward, he said.
“They are finishing up a report,” Rosenblatt said. “We are expecting to receive recommendations in next few weeks and a rebooted approach will be introduced for Creator Square.
“It’s just about figuring the right financial model for the space, and marketing it to engage more makers.”
CFA, Southern Alleghenies
About $800,000 in federal and local money has been invested in Creator Square since 2017 for renovation of the facility and equipment purchases, said Debbi Prosser, director of business development for the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission.
The commission helped Creator Square Inc. obtain a $399,000 construction grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“We do work with entrepreneurship, and the federal funding for Creator Square came available in the downturn of the coal industry,” Prosser said.
That grant was matched by equal funding from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, she said.
The CFA owns the building operated by Creator Square Inc. and is involved in the revision of its program, hiring Palo Alto Partners at $12,000, CFA President and CEO Mike Kane said.
Creator Square is also in discussions with a new site manager who would be responsible for day-to-day operations at the building, he said.
“The job is recruiting the right community of makers to be in there,” Kane said. “That didn’t really happen the way we wanted. We want people there working, and we want to have programming there. We are also looking at having a makers retail space on the first floor.”
Entrepreneurial element
Creator Square Inc., and its facility in downtown Johnstown are also a pillar of a new partnership that has obtained a $100,000 grant to train creative entrepreneurs in business as well as their craft.
The partnership of Creator Square, Touchstone Center for Crafts in Fayette County, Johnstown Area Regional Industries and Bridgeway Capital – a Pittsburgh-based social impact investor – is piloting a program in Johnstown that could later be used in other west-central Pennsylvania mill towns.
The four organizations partnered in the Alliance for Creative Rural Economies, or ACRE Partners.
The partnership’s $100,000 grant is from the Arts Equity Reimagined fund, presented by a collaboration of 17 foundations from 14 counties and an anonymous donor in the Pittsburgh metro area.
Blake Fleegle, an entrepreneurial coach for Johnstown Area Regional industries, a regional economic development agency, is assigned to help the partnership’s selected applicants in setting up business plans.
‘Bring their business’
The partnership has drummed up 50 applicants, broadly defined as creative entrepreneurs, since ACRE Partners held two information sessions in January, Fleegle said.
They include people who work with glass, metal, painting, large installation projects and small jewelry pieces, he said.
“We have begun the interview process to narrow down the applicants to our final cohort, which we expect to be eight to 10 creative entrepreneurs,” Fleegle said.
Funding allotments per individual in the final cohort would vary by need, he said.
“Someone may need to talk to an attorney to make sure their business is set up the right way, another individual may need to renovate a space for six months,” he said. “We have a lot of money that we will pour into these individuals, but we don’t have a set amount per person.”
Some of the applicants already live and work in Johnstown. Others don’t live in the region but have expressed interest in moving, Fleegle said.
“The biggest piece of the puzzle is not only do applicants have to be an entrepreneur, they also have to have a desire to bring their business to Johnstown,” he said. “The whole point of this is to help creative businesses while also helping to revitalize downtown.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
