With supplies of new cars squeezed by semiconductor shortages, used car values are up.
For Conner Hagins, 25, the trade-in value of his 2016 used vehicle jumped $4,000 from two years ago.
“The market and our economy is pretty wild to say the least,” he said.
“That definitely was a factor for me to be able to look for a new vehicle. Just with everything going on with supply and demand, and the price of these used vehicles skyrocketing, I was able to look at a brand new 2022 model almost at the same price of another used vehicle. That really swayed my decision to want to go the route of a new vehicle and leasing.”
With help of Laurel Auto Group, Hagins picked out the color, the interior and customization his new car.
About a month later, in January, it arrived.
“For me, it’s a special moment,” he said. “I’ve always had used vehicles. This is my big purchase, I guess you could say, and I definitely cherish the moment and appreciate it. People, not only myself, work hard to get behind a new vehicle, and it can take time. Everyone is on different paths for when they look about doing it. For me, the time was right with the economy and with the market conditions.”
Hagins’ experience shows new vehicles are available, but they sell as soon as they arrive.
‘Cars to purchase’
Car lots at dealerships are largely empty, but that shouldn’t deter customers, Laurel Auto Group President Matt Smith said.
“We are still able to supply customers,” Smith said. “What happens is the car carrier shows up and all the cars go straight to their new owners. We want people to come meet with our folks. It’s going to be a slow and steady recovery, but there are cars to purchase.”
Purchases have been increasingly occurring online.
“But as customers go further into the purchase process, we see them still wanting to meet with us,” Smith said. “They are looking for answers to questions, and our product knowledge is still important to them.”
Test drives are becoming less a staple of the buying process, however, he said. It just might not be an option.
Today, dealerships including Laurel operate at a 10- to 15-day supply of vehicles – a 75-day supply would be normal.
In January 2021, inventory was ample, Smith said. and buyers became more confident as vaccines rolled out.
But an underlying problem loomed ahead – a massive semiconductor shortage.
New cars rely on thousands of microchips, manufactured mostly in Southeast Asia, Smith said.
“There were issues with certain raw materials, and a lot of shipping and receiving, and then COVID issues that were occurring in a lot of these manufacturing facilities around the world,” he said.
‘Labor and shipping costs’
The reality that followed was previously unimaginable to Smith.
“In many cases, manufacturers last year were building vehicles with what parts they had, and then put them in a storage yard until parts would come in to finish them,” he said.
Every manufacturer and every dealer has acted differently with the way they’ve maintained or changed pricing according to supply issues.
“Historically, we’ve seen manufacturers make small incremental increases every year, and that’s been stable,” Smith said. “It appears manufacturers are making a conscious decision to hold on from passing on increases of higher labor and shipping costs.”
But across the country, in pockets of high demand and low supply, some dealers have increased the markup of vehicles over the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices.
“We’ve made a point not to raise pricing above manufacturers’ suggested retail prices,” Smith said. “We’ve been 37 years in this community, and I don’t believe we’ve existed and been supported by this customer base by taking advantage of this kind of situation. Our mentality, established by my father who established the company, is that we are in a marathon and not a sprint. ... We want to be here to provide an opportunity to our customers that they don’t have to leave our community to buy a car at a fair price.”
‘Everyone was online’
Through online sales, the right vehicle at a fair price can attract customers from anywhere across the United States.
At B.J. Maurer Ford in Somerset, online sales director Luke Maurer said the family-owned dealership began a push for a stronger online presence three years ago.
“And it’s a good thing we did that, because as soon as COVID started, everyone was online, no one was allowed to visit the lots in person,” he said. “Thank goodness we built that online reputation. We have customers from all over the United States reaching out to us on specific vehicles.”
A man who lives in Wisconsin recently drove to the dealership for a used van on the lot.
“There were some out there all over the United States, but not exactly what this customer was looking for so he found us online,” Maurer said. “And he drove the whole way from Wisconsin just to buy this van and drove it back home. That goes to show the market that is out there. Everyone needs cars, and it’s definitely not easy to find what you are looking for.”
While the industry is hamstrung by supply shortages, demand is high.
“We are lucky now to have five vehicles come in for sale, and as soon as they come on the lot they are gone,” Maurer said. “Customers know which vehicles are coming to our dealerships before they are even here, and as soon as they see a truck pulling in, they are calling and scheduling an appointment.”
B.J. Maurer Ford was established nearly 100 years ago. The latest chapter of the company’s history, shaped by COVID, is one among several difficult times, Maurer said.
“My great grandfather started the business after he fought in World War I, and then his son, my grandpa, B.J., was in World War II,” he said. “So it’s like, this business has seen a lot of hard times, and this is definitely one that’s never going to be forgotten because everything is being affected in the world, not just the car market but everything.”
