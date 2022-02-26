1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health
Located: 1 Pasquerilla Plaza, Suite 128, Floor 2, Johnstown.
Leadership: Jeannine McMillan, executive director.
Employment: There are five employees.
History: Established in 2017.
General: The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health was founded as a collaborative research and resource center focused on population health and disease prevention to benefit the citizens living in Cambria and Somerset counties. The mission of the center is to improve health and wellness by building resilient communities through collaboration, research and education. It serves Cambria and Somerset counties.
The 1889 JCPH was able to expand the number of individuals served by its Community Care HUB program to include students in the Greater Johnstown School District.
The program connects community health workers with students in grades K-4 who have higher health, behavioral and social service needs.
The CHWs work with student sand their families in their homes to address student needs and improve the overall health of the entire family unit. The HUB expansion piloted April 2021 at Greater Johnstown Elementary School, with the hopes to expand to additional grade levels and school districts in the future.
In addition, the 1889 JCPH is collaborating with Gateway Health Plan Inc., a leading managed-care organization dedicated to caring for the total health of its members to improve maternal health outcomes and reduce disparities for Gateway Health’s expectant mothers living in Cambria and Somerset counties.
The accomplishments for 1889 JCPH:
• Growth of the Community Care HUB, community health worker program to serve more than 200 plus individuals in our region.
• Collaboration with managed care providers to serve their at-risk members and connect them to medical and social services.
• Two staff members and two community members trained as certified community health worker instructors by the Pathways Community HUB Institute. The 1889 JCPH is certified to train community health workers in Cambria and Somerset counties and the country.
• Formation of the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 task force to address vaccine scheduling, mass vaccination site logistics, public communications, vaccine education and more.
• Co-hosted a virtual housing symposium for Cambria and Somerset counties with 13 panelists presenting on housing assistance resources their organizations offer.
• Coordinated a local foods places initiative, comprised of a group of more than 40 community members and community-based organizations who joined forces to create a food system action plan.
• Partnered with the recreation economy committee of the Cambria Regional Chamber to create and promote a WalkWorks route in downtown Johnstown to encourage increased exercise.
• Representation on state and national committees advocating for community health workers and public health initiatives, including the National Association of Community Health Workers, Pennsylvania Community Health Worker Collaborative and the Regional Accountable Health Council.
1st Summit Bank
Located: 125 Donald Lane, Johnstown.
Leadership: Eric Renner, CEO and president.
Employment: There are 237 employees, up by 19 from 2020. There are plans to hire approximately 10 more employees in 2022.
General: 1st Summit Bank provides banking, financial and investment services. The bank serves Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. Gross revenue was up almost $1.8 million in 2021 or 3.8% over the prior year.
Net income was up more than $3 million in 2021 or 37% over the prior year.
1st Summit Bank expanded its services in Westmoreland and Blair counties in 2021. The bank launched its 17th relationship center in 2021, successfully opening a new office in February off Route 22 in Murrysville. 1st Summit Bank implemented a new mortgage origination system and process in 2021. The new digital mortgage process provides a better and more efficient overall experience for the customers.
1st Summit Bank increased its business relationship and wealth management staff across multiple counties in 2022. The difference at 1st Summit Bank is how we treat our customers, so the bank invested in ways to make the customer experience even better.
Accomplishments include Top 100 Organization – PA Business Central; Top 200 Community Bank – American Banker; Best Banks to Work For – American Banker; Best Bank – Best of Johnstown Awards, Johnstown Magazine; and Best Bank – Simply the Best, The Tribune-Democrat.
Enhancements were made to front-line systems to more efficiently serve customers in our offices. Online and mobile banking apps were upgraded to provide a feature-rich digital banking experience to both consumer and business customers alike.
A multi-year project to replace the ATM machines was completed, providing a quick and easy process to deposit cash or checks and increase protection for cardholders from potential fraud. Cybersecurity demands continuous attention and investment to protect customer information from the increasing threats posed by various types of cyber-crime.
Future opportunities exist in many areas to simplify the delivery of financial services through in-person contact or digital channels, provide personalized financial guidance, help with budgeting and building wealth, and perform electronic payments or move money to any person or business instantaneously.Bishop McCort Catholic High School
Located: 25 Osborne St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Thomas Smith, principal/CAO.
Employment: There are 52 employees, up by one from 2020.
History: Established in 1922.
General: Bishop McCort Catholic High School is a college preparatory private Catholic school, serving Cambria and surrounding counties.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges to education throughout the nation. The resiliency through these troubling times by faculty, staff and students at the high school has made a significant impact toward increasing admissions and setting the course for a bright future.
Bishop McCort continues to provide students with a classic curriculum in a traditional setting while using the latest technology to provide students with a high-quality education in preparation for their future.
Accomplishments included providing 157 days of in-classroom instruction to students throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. As a result, the school has welcomed 90 new students into the classrooms since fall 2020.
Prior to the pandemic, Bishop McCort had set in place a means to offer students virtual instruction for weather-related events. This preparedness was significant when faced with the pandemic. Teachers provided synchronous learning to students who otherwise could not attend in-person classes due to quarantine.
Cambria County Transit Authority
Located: 502 Maple Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Rose M. Lucey-Noll, executive director.
Employment: There are 136 employees, up by 16 from 2021. There are plans to hire five to seven more employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1976.
General: CamTran provides public transportation in Cambria County and Windber Borough. Revenue was down by 46% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CamTran continues to replace buses with compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. In 2021, CamTran purchased 16 CNG buses, replacing older buses in the fleet.
CamTran made strides to improve accessibility to customers with offerings, such as the ability to purchase bus passes online. By providing this new service, it allowed customers to purchase passes even while still working through the effects and impact of COVID-19.
Accomplishments include CamTran working on the Inclined Plane rehabilitation project, which is to be completed in spring 2023. Also, CamTran completed a service- development project. This project took a broad look at its transit services and included feedback from employees, customers, elected officials and for-profit and nonprofit entities. The company continues rigorous cleaning procedures to maintain cleanliness on the buses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CamTran installed ionized air-filtration systems on buses and installed driver-barrier shields to help keep the air and surfaces inside the bus clean.
Additionally, all buses, facilities and shelters were treated with an Aegis treatment to protect the customers and employees from COVID-19. The company also implemented a no-mask, no-ride policy to keep drivers and customers safe.
CamTran is making improvements to technology inside the buses for operator and rider benefit. CamTran is making changes to the hardware and software that it uses, and it will introduce new features that will allow for real-time updates to where a bus is at any given moment.
Carpenter Financial Services
Located: 237 Johns St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Samuel G. Carpenter, Joseph A. Carpenter, Dean A. Carpenter and Lindsay Carpenter Bennear.
History: Established in 1953.
General: Carpenter Financial Services was established in 1953 by Samuel C. Carpenter as an accounting firm. Samuel G. Carpenter and Joseph A. Carpenter then joined their father in the family business during the 1980s. After preparing tax returns for a number of years, they realized that people were not making tax-smart decisions with their investments. By transitioning the business to focusing on investments and becoming financial advisers, the firm is able to help its clients toward their retirement goals while keeping tax-efficiency as a priority.
Now a third-generation family-run business, it is excited and optimistic for 2022 as it looks to build off a successful 2021. The firm hired additional staff and is actively looking to grow the business for new and existing clients.
While most of the client meetings are still done face-to-face, the pandemic has given the firm the opportunity to strengthen its technology and still provide customer service to the clients even when unable to meet in person.
Meeting with a financial adviser to create a customized strategy can help you to feel more confident as you approach retirement, but the most successful clients develop ongoing relationships with the financial adviser to serve as a guide on income distribution strategies throughout the retirement years.Celestial Brides & Prom
Located: 142 Market St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Sharon Honkus, owner.
Employment: There are three employees, with plans to add three part-time employees during the busy season.
History: Established in April 1998.
General: Celestial Brides & Prom is a moderate level women’s bridal and formal wear store.
The business serves a 150-mile radius. The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting business. Revenue increased about 25% over 2020.
Celestial Brides added a prom-influencer program, which was instituted and developed by Pittsburgh-based influencer Isabella Porta. She is a national-level influencer for American Eagle, and knows branding and social media interaction. The program will increase the company’s social-media presence and keep clients updated.
Centennial Financial Group LLC
Located: 227 Franklin St., Suite 302, Johnstown.
Leadership: Ethan Stewart, owner, and Don C. Hall II, operations.
Employment: There are five employees, with the hiring of one or two more in 2022.
History: Established in 1991.
General: Centennial Financial Group provides wealth management and investment advisory service. The firm serves multiple states.
Centennial Financial Group’s revenue was up by 20%.
This past year required our office relocation. The company elected to stay in the financial district of downtown Johnstown. The firm continues to have staff work remotely when possible.
Clients still prefer face-to-face times, but secure software has facilitated solutions to financial planning.
The firm believes strongly that the future of the city and surrounding areas is ripe for growth and expansion.
Century 21 All Service Inc.
Located: 212 Bloomfield St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Gary Green, broker/owner.
Employment: There are 17 employees. Two real estate agents will be added in 2022.
History: Established in 1981.
General: The full- service real estate agency serves clients in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
Accomplishments include the Century 21 Gold Medallion Award for being among the Top 10 Century 21 offices in the state. CJL Engineering
Located: 232 Horner St., Johnstown
Leadership: Matthew R. Sotosky, partner, and James M. Vizzini, partner.
Employment: There are 155 employees, up by 10 from 2020. There are plans to hire five to 10 more employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1938.
General: CJL Engineering provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, structural consulting engineering services, commissioning and 3-D BIM Modeling. It serves in the continental U.S. The company’s revenue was up by 10%.
CJL is investing in its fire protection engineering division. Fire protection is a highly specialized field with numerous opportunities. CJL has also expanded its commissioning team and services. CJL recently opened a Baltimore, Maryland, office to support work locally, with plans to grow in that office.
Using technology to improve remote work productivity, both internally and externally. CJL encourages and promotes continuing education in technical areas. Many CJL employees sit on a variety of local board and councils, including the Cambria Regional Chamber, Goodwill and JARI.
Accomplishments include receiving numerous large health care projects. The K-12 education market sector is also expanding – CJL works with numerous school districts across Pennsylvania. Corporate market sector has also expanded – CJL works for corporate clients in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and potential work is forthcoming in Dallas, Texas.
Air quality research to mitigate spread of airborne diseases conducted with Heinz Hall, City of Pittsburgh musician union and Carnegie Mellon University. CJL’s backlog of work has significantly grown and 2022 through 2023 looks to be very busy.
Technology has significantly improved our work flow and productivity. Many more virtual meetings limit travel time and expense. Technology has also increased profitability. Community Foundation for the Alleghenies
Located: 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown.
Leadership: Mike Kane, president and executive director.
Employment: There are 12 employees, an increase of one in 2020. There are plans to hire another employee in 2022.
History: Established in 1990.
General: The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies provides grant-making, charitable-giving options and fund management. It serves Cambria, Bedford, Somerset and Indiana counties. CFA grew to $101.6 million in yearend assets for fiscal year 2021, up from $82.5 million in yearend assets for fiscal year 2020.
CFA reached two milestones in the foundation’s work to serve the community in perpetuity: The foundation grew to more than $100 million in assets, and CFA’s Somerset County Community Fund reached an initial goal of raising $1 million. For fiscal year 2021, CFA received $14.7 million in gifts and grew to 881 funds. In the same time period, the foundation awarded $15.2 million in grants and charitable distributions to 462 organizations and awarded $665,743 in scholarships.
The foundation is working closely with local wealth advisers to offer the most impactful charitable-giving strategies to help people who care about the community design, legacies and to offer anyone the opportunity to become a philanthropist.
In addition to reaching asset goals of $100 million for the foundation and $1 million for the Somerset County Community Fund, CFA also launched a well-received Will Week campaign in partnership with area wealth advisers. The campaign encouraged local people to make considerations for their future and created opportunities to support the community. CFA also launched a new, free service for local nonprofits – a resource library, sponsored by Wessel & Company – with tools, training, literature and access to more than 17 million grant opportunities.
CFA has adopted best-in-class software to allow fund managers to access and manage their funds. That software also allows for simple, secure online donations, which are a critical part of effective fundraising campaigns now and into the future.
In December 2021, the Foundation partnered with The Giving Block platform to process cryptocurrency donations. The foundation continues to seek ways to make giving accessible, easy, safe and tax-efficient.
Concurrent Technologies Corp.
Located: 100 CTC Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Edward J. Sheehan Jr., president and CEO.
Employment: There are 400 employees, with plans to hire approximately 40 more employees for CTC and its affiliates.
History: Established in 1987.
General: Concurrent Technologies Corp. (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization, providing innovative management and technology-based solutions to government and industry. CTC’s areas of expertise fall within these broad categories: engineering and manufacturing; readiness solutions; and information technology. CTC works with its wholly owned technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corp. (EVC), to transition technology-related products and services into the marketplace. CTC serves clients in the United States and abroad.
CTC and EVC consolidated contract revenue/sales increased 3% from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021.
In 2021, CTC committed $900,000 in capital expenditures that will have a long-term benefit to the organization. Examples include the purchase of advanced mechanical inspection equipment to improve our ability to efficiently produce, inspect and certify machined parts and assemblies using advanced manufacturing systems. This capability supports our ISO 9001 and AS9100 quality certifications. CTC upgraded our data acquisition systems with the purchase of a Yokogawa DL950 ScopeCorder, which analyzes a wide variety of electrical, physical sensor signals and serial buses. This equipment is critical to our success in performing projects supporting the Air Force’s Flightline of the Future.
We designed and built a loading area control room and purchased storage magazines to allow us to meet client needs for loading and evaluating small-caliber ammunition prototypes.
In addition, CTC engineers built an additional friction stir welding (FSW) machine to meet client needs for weldments 1 inch thick or less with advanced sensors for machine learning. This system will support our work determining the benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning on FSW process control for the AIM Higher consortium managed by Catalyst Connection, as well as other FSW R&D work.
Collaboration between CTC and EVC has been the key to many accomplishments across our portfolio of technologies. We continue to consider taking existing capabilities to new clients, which will allow us to grow and be more efficient.
In the past 12 months, we have attracted seven new members to the CTC and EVC boards of directors and two new members to CTC’s technical advisory board.
CTC and its affiliates had a very successful 2021, achieving almost all performance goals and receiving almost $80 million in new contract awards. The corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to clients, resulting in follow-on engagements and new contract awards.
Highlights of last year’s successes include the award of a contract to develop a diesel-battery hybrid powertrain for the U.S. Air Force’s Halvorsen 25K Loader, which is used to load and unload cargo from Air Force transport aircraft. CTC’s solution improves agility, energy efficiency and airman safety, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. CTC received an $11 million award to develop and evaluate improved small-caliber ammunition and other engineering services for the U.S. Army. CTC’s technology transition affiliate EVC began selling and has continued to fulfill orders for a CTC-developed, proprietary specialty coating for military vehicles.
The company’s accolades in 2021 include being named a Pittsburgh Smart 50 Award honoree, one of the Top 100 Businesses in the region by Pennsylvania Business Central and once again being named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times.
CTC incorporates advanced and leading-edge technologies into solutions development for the betterment of its clients, providing them with mission performance advantages. The dedicated and skilled colleagues are leaders in their fields of advanced manufacturing and materials science, information technology, including cybersecurity, readiness and energy, and environment related solutions, which strengthens the national security and makes the world safer and more productive. The shift to a hybrid workforce makes these collaboration tools integral to continuing successful operations moving forward.
Dale Oxygen Inc.
Located: 146 Horner St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Harry Bennear, CEO.
Employment: There are 34 employees, up by four from 2020. There are plans to hire one to three more employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1939.
General: Dale Oxygen is a manufacturer of industrial, specialty and medical packaged gas products and specialized distributor of welding, cutting and industrial products. The company had a 25% growth.
Dale Oxygen opened its fourth company location in Somerset. It added liquid nitrogen transport trailer to distribution fleet.
The company hired additional specialized employees for the sales, distribution and operations departments. We continue to evaluate our supply chains to ensure we can support all of our customers.
Accomplishments for 2021 included returning all employees and growing the staff and increasing sales and geographical reach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Damin Printing
Located: 122 S. Locust St., Ebensburg.
Leadership: Nick Damin, president/CEO.
Employment: There are 14 employees, up by three from 2020.
History: Established in 1952.
General: Damin Printing provides commercial printing, apparel, promotional products, graphic design and direct mail. It serves western Pennsylvania. The sales in 2021 increased by 5%.
Damin Printing hired a business development specialist to better serve Blair, Centre and Huntingdon counties. The business is upgrading its online store and apparel management software to better serve our customers.
The company continues to upgrade its digital print workflows to help get jobs out faster for the customers.
Danchanko Inc.
Located: 111 Old Orchard Way, Johnstown.
Leadership: Matthew Danchanko, manager.
Employment: There are 15 employees with plans to hire two more in 2022.
General: Danchanko Inc. provides residential and commercial concrete, masonry and excavation services. It serves Greater Johnstown and surrounding areas of Cambria and Somerset counties. Its revenue increased by 22%.
The company purchased a used Zim-Mixer and the use of a concrete silo. Danchanko recently hired an estimator with a degree in civil engineering with the hopes of expanding into design work.
The company’s new venture of making small batches of concrete in-house will give it more control over the product.
Accomplishments included donating more than $5,000 to local charities, kicking off the Cambria County BackPack Project’s “Sponsor a Child” corporate campaign and maintaining a core group of skilled and dedicated employees.
Technology has helped with electronic job tracking, time cards and online customer bill pay.
Ebensburg Borough
Located: 300 W. High St., Ebensburg.
Leadership: Kelly Cook, borough manager.
Employment: There are 16 employees, with plans to hire one full-time employee and several part-time seasonal employees.
General: Accomplishments in 2021:
• Made extensive improvements to the playing surfaces at the Center Ward Playground.
• Installed an audible signal for pedestrian crossings at High and Center streets.
• Obtained gold level certification in the PA Sustainable Community Program.
• Completed installation of new curbs and sidewalks on W. Horner, W. Crawford and W. Sample streets.
• Milled and resurfaced most streets in northwest quadrant of town.
• Applied for and was awarded a grant in the amount of $112,000 for the Dog Park project, led by the Ebensburg Rotary Club, to be located at Lake Rowena.
• In conjunction with RACRA, resurfaced the airport taxiways using grant funding.
• Supported the Municipal Authority in applying for a water line replacement grant for High Street; awarded a $1.2 million grant and a $805,000 loan for the project.
• Received a one-year extension on the Façade Improvement Project grant contract.
• Completed search and successful transition of new borough manager.
• Implemented modifications to borough office to improve safety and security.
We are very optimistic about the future of our region and community. The housing market remains strong, and nearly all of the vacant storefronts have been filled. Borough leaders have many infrastructure improvement projects planned for the upcoming year, including water main and gas line replacements, street resurfacing and swimming pool upgrades, refinishings of downtown benches, lamp posts, trash receptacles as well as repairs to the fishing pier at Lake Rowena.
Indoor and outdoor recreation opportunities are aplenty with new options such as pickleball and bike and cross-country ski rental offerings having just been added.
Edward Jones
Located: 356 Goucher St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Audrey Vance, financial adviser.
Employment: There are two employees, with plans to hire more in 2022.
History: Established in 2006.
General: Edward Jones focuses on the client – the serious, long-term individual investor. The firm is committed to a long-term philosophy that emphasizes quality and diversification. In the company’s view, relationships are key and meeting face-to-face builds strong relationships. Accomplishments include Best Place to Work.
FNB Corp.
Located: 12 Federal St., Pittsburgh, corporate headquarters.
Leadership: Vincent J. Delic Jr., chairman, president and CEO at FNB Corp. and First National Bank.
Employment: There are more than 4,000 employees.
History: Established in 1864.
General: As a diversified financial services company, FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance. FNB has a growing consumer presence spanning seven states and the District of Columbia, with market coverage in several major metropolitan areas including Pittsburgh; Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad in North Carolina.
FNB achieved record full-year total revenue of $1.2 billion in 2021, the company reached an all-time high for total assets of approximately $42 billion, driven by strong organic loan growth.
With the 2021 unveiling of its mobile eStore, FNB has created a fully digital bank, where customers can manage banking needs, apply for loans, access financial education, schedule appointments with experts and more using their chosen device.
As part of its ongoing evolution as one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the U.S., FNB celebrated the 2021 groundbreaking of its new corporate headquarters, FNB Financial Center, in downtown Pittsburgh’s historic Hill District.
FNB also completed its merger with Baltimore-based Howard Bancorp Inc., deepening its presence in the dynamic Mid-Atlantic region.
FNB continues to earn extensive recognition that is evidence of its commitment to strong performance, exceptional service and a differentiated culture.
• Winning a Bank Customer Experience (BCX) Award for Best Mobile Experience for Clicks-to-Bricks.
• Receiving a top mobile app rating among Mid-Atlantic regional banks for features and innovation in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2021 U.S. Mobile Banking Market Report.
• Being named one of Forbes’ 2021 World’s Best Banks.
• Receiving an Outstanding Community Reinvestment Act rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
• Being named a national finalist for NACD’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards, and as the winner of the NACD Three Rivers Chapter’s 2021 Board Diversity Award.
• Winning 16 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for small business and middle market client satisfaction, and 65 in the past decade.
FNB invests in digital technology and leading-edge products and services that are designed to help customers achieve financial success with a consistent and convenient banking experience, no matter where or how they choose to bank.
Geistown Tag and Title
Located: 710 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Tammy Watt, owner, and Katie Thomas, office manager.
Employment: There are three employees, up by one from 2020.
General: Geistown Tag and Title serves Pennsylvania with notary services, car, truck, motorcycle, trailer and motor home plates, online title transfers, registration renewals, snowmobile and ATV plates, boat titles and registration and apportioned services. The company’s sales were up by 50%. The company’s accomplishments in 2021 were adding apportioned services and process more transactions online for faster service.
H.F. Lenz Co.
Located: 1407 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Thomas F. Deter, president.
Employment: There are 163 employees, up by three from 2020. There are plans to add approximately 10 to 12 new employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1946.
General: H.F. Lenz Co. provides multi-discipline engineering services – mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection/life safety, communications, civil and structural engineering; energy consulting; construction phase services; commissioning; LEED certification services; and surveying. The company serves nationwide. Revenue increased by 10.25%.
The company continues to expand its marketing efforts in the southwestern U.S. and continue to increase and expand its sectors in its Pittsburgh, Conneaut, Ohio, and Middletown, Connecticut branch offices. H.F. Lenz opened a new office in Lancaster and is expanding services offered from that office.
Accomplishments included celebrating its 75th anniversary. The company, headquartered in Johnstown, is a nationally ranked, award-winning engineering firm. Last year, the company was ranked 43rd in the nation’s largest engineering firms by Building Design and Construction Magazine. In national sector rankings, H.F. Lenz ranked in the top engineering firms in the country for data centers, hotels and resorts, federal government projects, health care – hospitals, office – Core and Shell projects, military facilities, veteran administration facilities, retail facilities, laboratories, K-12 schools, universities/colleges, industrial and reconstruction projects. The company’s projects have been featured in numerous publications and received several industry awards in 2021.
Locally, the company’s projects include the Jim Mayer Riverwalk Trail, the recently completed M. Josephine Paul Family Museum, and on-going projects for Gautier Steel and North American Hoganas.
Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free and Charitable Medical Clinic
Located: 315 Locust St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Rosalie Danchanko, executive director.
Employment: There are nine employees, with plans to hire an employee in 2022.
History: Established in 1997.
General: Highlands Health has another clinic in Somerset Outreach Clinic, UPMC Hospital, Somerset. The clinics provide free and charitable medical, pharmaceutical and wellness services to the low-income uninsured and under-insured in the Laurel Highlands region. The clinic serves Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
The average revenue has been approximately $340,000 during the past three years, with revenue on a decline since 2018. Last year, we received $458,197. This increase was a result of special COVID-19 funding with no guarantee to receive again.
This past year has been a growth year for Highlands Health despite the pandemic. The clinic remained open but modified the way we provided services. Patients interacted with the providers over the phone and/or zoom to discuss medical needs. Another change was to allow patients to receive medications curbside and, it necessary, the doctors traveled to the patients’ home.
The clinic served 914 unique patients, which is an 18% increase over the previous year. Of that number, 542 were new, making a 25% increase during the past year. The clinic saw them on an average of 6.03 times for a 37% increase in the number of visits.
Three hundred and eighty-eighty patients received 5,113 prescriptions valued at $728,897 from the dispensary. In addition to our regular patients, Highlands Health continued as a provider of the COVID-19 vaccinations. To date, the clinic has provided 12,555 vaccinations to 7,596 people.
During the past year, the clinic has become productive and competitive by being more virtual in how the clinic provides services. Of the total number of vaccinations provided, approximately 808 were home visits to vulnerable, disabled, minority and rural residents.
The clinic’s accomplishments include receiving, for the past two years, a gold rating from the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinic Quality Standards Program. Highlands Health has implemented and enhanced several programs: harm reduction services; diabetic eye exams; provision of sports physicals for students at Greater Johnstown School District; test for HIV, HepC, STD with treatment and referral to Conemaugh’s Ryan White program.
The clinic is preparing for the in-migration of individuals and to offer medical services to those in need as well as the pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations.
The clinic is preparing to offer an innovation program using virtual devices which will be provided to patients assisting them with health and wellness.
JWF Industries
Located: 84 Iron St., Johnstown.
Leadership: William C. Polacek, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 328 employees, up by 29 in 2021. There are plans to hire 100 employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1987.
General: JWF Industries designs, manufactures and integrates metal centric products by growing with the right people, the right processes, the right markets and the right customers. We are dedicated to our employees, our communities and our global customers in the defense, energy and commercial industries. Its service area is international. Sales were down by 30% in 2021 and J-Air sales were up by 35%.
JWF expanded to Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Edenton, North Carolina. The company is automating by adding robotic welding and material handling equipment.
Accomplishments in 2021 included BAE Systems 2021 Small business Supplier of the Year and the BAE Systems Bronze Supplier Award for quality and delivery.
Kabler/Thomas Financial Group, LLP
Located: 105A College Park Plaza, Richland Township.
Leadership: Eric Kabler, owner/partner, and Barry Thomas, owner/partner.
Employment: There are 12 employees.
History: Established in 2001.
General: Kabler/Thomas Financial Group is a personal financial advisement firm with a diverse lineup of financial services, including investment and insurance products. The revenue was up by 14%.
The financial group continues to increase efficiencies in business using technology, software programs and ClientWorks, a proprietary state-of-the-art platform business tool that enhances the management of client relationships.
The firm continues to employ innovative tax strategies to maximize clients’ assets.
Accomplishments include a record year-end finish for the S&P 500, and many clients saw above- average returns in their portfolios.
Kabler/Thomas continues to strive to meet clients’ expectations in providing quality service with sound financial advice. The company’s broker-dealer, LPL Financial, continues to provide financial advisers with the best technology in the industry to help better serve clients.
Kotzan CPA & Associates, P.C.
Located: 334 Budfield St., Suite 180, Johnstown.
Leadership: Brenda A. Pawlowski and Kimberly A. Dorchak, shareholders.
Employment: There are 12 employees, down by three in 2021.
There are plans to hire two to three full-time employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1991.
General: Kotzan CPA & Associates provides accounting services, including tax and advisory services, as well as accounting and auditing services, specializing in local government and nonprofit organizations. It serves clients in Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Bedford, Blair and Clearfield counties.
The company’s client base continued to increase in 2021 primarily due to client and peer referrals. In 2021, the business assisted one of our peers with his succession planning, and in doing so, has further expanded the tax practice and welcomed a new employee. The firm continued to further enhance its procedures in information security and remaining diligent in efforts to protect client information.
The firm promotes personal, professional and timely client services for reasonable costs. This is done through quality work, client communication and technological advances.
The company’s accomplishments in 2021 were expanding the client base and continuing to advise and assist clients, particularly small businesses with financial challenges, including access to unemployment benefits, PPP loans and forgiveness, and other SBA funding opportunities.
Technology has affected every aspect of the profession, improving efficiencies in all services it provides. Wireless networks and a terminal server have afforded the company the opportunity to work remotely with the same productivity and efficiency as in the office. This technology focus has also led to increased information security efforts, which will continue into the future. The tax practice is largely paperless and is expected to move in this direction in other aspects of the business going forward.
We are fortunate to live and work in a community that offers so many opportunities for affordable housing, gainful employment and recreation. In recent years, we have witnessed revitalization efforts to promote our region, attract new businesses, eliminate blight and develop our area’s parks and trails.
We welcomed back many wonderful community events in 2021 that were forced to cancel in 2020, and we look forward to a further return to normalcy in 2022.
The business continues to market young people in the area, encouraging them to stay, work and raise their families in the region.
Continue the efforts to promote indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities and look for ways to encourage and support small businesses.
Nulton Diagnostic
Located: 214 College Park Plaza, Johnstown.
Leadership: Dr. Larry Nulton.
Employment: There are 175 employees, down by 10 from 2020. There are plans to hire 15-20 more employees in 2022.
General: Nulton Diagnostic provides behavioral health services in Pennsylvania. The revenue increased by 4% in 2021. The company has expanded its programs and improved the outcomes. Technology has helped Nulton Diagnostic to promote telehealth.
Prime Care Providers
Located: 1013 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
Leadership: Dr. George Frem, CEO.
Employment: There are 10 employees, up from two in 2020. There are plans to hire eight more employees in 2022.
History: Established in 2019.
General: Prime Care Providers is a primary care physician office and serves Johnstown and the surrounding areas. Prime Care Providers is expanding to open new offices at 100 Hostetler Road, Richland Township, on March 7, and 211 Thompson St., Seward, in the spring.
The office offers patient care, short wait times and is opening new locations to be able to serve patients closer to home. The accomplishments include implementing a new state-of-the-art electronic health record system, purchased a new building and increased patient census.
Puchko Financial Associates Inc.
Located: 515 Main St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Doug Puchko, president.
Employment: There are five employees.
History: Established in 2006.
General: Puchko Financial Associates Inc. is a financial planning group. Douglas P. Puchko serves couples nearing retirement, helping them to gather and build all the pieces together to help ensure that their money will last through retirement and beyond, reducing the stress associated with finances and allowing them to leave a legacy to those they care about.
Kayla Puchko Stephenson works with families, guiding them to feel more comfortable in growing their money and confidence in their financial decisions.
The firm plans to continue to grow the Puchko financial family of clients as well as bring on more talented team members in 2022.
Improvements include better serving clients and their families in the years to come. Clients are met with in the office and virtually, which has worked well especially in the past two years.
RE/MAX POWER Associates
Located: 905 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
Leadership: Bill Lease, broker/owner, and Sue Lease, associate broker/owner.
Employment: There are 15 agents, one licensed assistant and two full-time employees. A new agent was added in February and there are plans to add one or two more agents.
History: Established in 2013.
General: RE/MAX POWER Associates is an independently owned full-service real estate office working with sellers to get top dollar for their properties and with buyers to find the right properties to fit their needs. It serves in Cambria and Somerset counties and nearby areas. Transaction volume closed more than $70 million – 89% increase over 2020, and closed 600 transaction sides.
COVID-19 continued to have an impact, but we managed more in-person work and less Zoom meetings in 2021. For sellers, RE/MAX POWER continues to strive to provide the best possible internet presentation of the properties that the clients have trusted us to market for them. For buyers, the agents are proficient at providing video walkthroughs for out-of-town buyers and are also well-educated in the use of escalation clauses and other negotiating enhancements to get buyer offers accepted in the current highly competitive market.
We moved to the No. 1 office position for 2021 in the Cambria/Somerset Association of REALTORS thanks to the efforts of our incredible agents. Office agents also contribute to the RE/MAX charity – Children’s Miracle Network with donations over $10,000 in 2021 and we’re the No. 1 RE/MAX office in our region out of 32 RE/MAX offices for donations through their Miracle Home Program.
Electronic signing of documents and contracts continues to be useful and widely used. We use cloud-based storage so that we always have transaction details at our fingertips.
RE/MAX Team, Realtors
Located: 2450 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Suzette Colvin, broker and owner, and Robert Colvin, associate broker and owner.
Employment: There are 10 Pennsylvania licensed agents.
History: Established in 1999.
General: RE/MAX Team, Realtors provides designated listing and buyer agent services, tenant-finding service and property management. It serves Cambria and Somerset counties and surrounding areas. The firm has business opportunities for licensed buyer agent position, listing agent position and rental department position. The team office reported 352 closings with $33,178,781 volume to RE/MAX LLC.
The firm has premier marketing innovation for home seller clients with professional video production through Bridge Perspective-Bobby Bridges, television and on-demand social channels, and providing the advantages of designated agency representation for sellers and buyers.
RE/MAX is partnering with realtor.com to become the exclusive Market VIP for the area, providing direct-connect communication for local consumers. Increased social media marketing for maximum visibility through video, virtual tours, and area happenings.
Accomplishments include completing 21st RE/MAX anniversary and fast approaching a 10,000 career closed transactions, with 9,730 closed transactions as reported to RE/MAX 1999-2021, and more than $472,000,000 closed volume.
RE/MAX was named a Children’s Miracle Network Office for the 15th year, with agents contributing more than $75,000 since 2006. The company hosted two RE/MAX hot air balloon events for PolkaFest and Feed The Need at St. Vincent de Paul Society.
RE/MAX LLC honored Paula Kuzma and Dennis Unger with the Hall of Fame Award, Bob Colvin with the Diamond Team Award, and Bobby Colvin, Paula Kuzma and Dennis Unger with the 100% Club Award.
Technology has helped with low inventory pressure and high buyer demand continuing into 2022, and the need for instant information will continue with new app and consumer contact innovations to connect quicker to help service the consumer.
RE/MAX Showcase of Homes, produced by Romesburg Media of Somerset, enters its 22nd season as the longest-running local homes show, and expanded to on-demand access through YouTube and social channels.
Richland Cemetery Association
Located: 1257 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Leadership: Ginger Pollock, manager.
Employment: There are six employees, down by one from 2020. There are plans to hire one to two seasonal employees.
History: Established in 1851.
General: Richland Cemetery Association provides traditional in-ground burial lots, mausoleum entombments and cremation inurnments. It serves all of Greater Johnstown and surrounding areas. Cemetery operations held steady in 2020 and 2021. Longtime manager Roger Luther retired in 2021, and new manager Ginger Pollock was hired. Luther continues to serve on the board as vice president.
The business is more productive by making technology upgrades to the office and administrative operations. The business is currently working on adding increased burial options to stay current with trends.
Accomplishments in 2021 were smooth and effective in the managerial transition, overcoming employee retirements and turnover, and continuing qualified and compassionate service at times of need.
Technology has the company in need of more digital record keeping for security purposes.
Richland Executive Office Suites
Located: 334 Budfield St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Dennis Kotzan, owner.
History: Established in 2009.
General: Richland Executive Office Suites is a service business providing turn-key, fully furnished offices for individual professionals or businesses needing flexible and affordable office space. Each office is customized to meet the individual’s current and growing needs.
In addition, there are conference rooms, waiting areas, copier rooms and kitchenettes.
The company had a 10% growth in 2021, as the office environment continues to evolve as a result of the pandemic. The business is more competitive by offering executive offices as the business world transitions to a hybrid platform.
Traditional fully staffed offices are being replaced with smaller on-site offices with major portions of the workforce working remotely. Businesses are finding the hybrid model is more economical and provides a working style for both remote and in-person office workers.
The company’s optimism for the region is with all the challenges presented by the pandemic, the silver lining for the Johnstown region is the fact that companies have realized workers can effectively work anywhere. The Johnstown region can provide these remote workers with a lower cost of living, abundance of natural resources, beauty and activities, which can promote a better work-life balance.
RNDT Inc.
Located: 228 Maple Ave., Johnstown.
Leadership: Erik Korenoski, president.
Employment: There are 25 employees, down by one from 2020. There are plans to add three or more in 2022.
History: Established in 2002.
General: RNDT Inc. provides nondestructive testing services in all industries, offering industrial testing such as radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, ultrasonic and visual inspections. RNDT also offers positive material identification and certified weld inspection services. The business provides services in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. The revenue for 2021 was down by 1%.
To be more competitive, the business is seeking certification in accordance with MIL-STD-2132. The accomplishment in 2021 was that RNDT Inc. is employee-owned. The company is constantly investing in the latest technologies in an attempt to stay current.
Salon Vizions Inc.
Located: 1758 Lyter Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: John Vizza, president; Kathleen Vizza, vice president; and Tammy Hale, manager.
Employment: There are 22 employees, with plans to hire additional stylists and an assistant stylist in 2022.
History: Established in 1990.
General: Salon Vizions is a hair salon near the Westwood Plaza. It is celebrating more than 30 years in business. It uses the Aveda and Redken hair products in a clean, friendly and professional environment. Salon Vizions serves Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties and surrounding areas.
Sales were down in January and February 2021, but in March, sales increased since many customers received vaccines. The rest of the year, sales were slightly higher than 2019.
Salon Vizions added a new healthy nail service. The salon continues to use Aveda products that concentratebnot only on healthy hair and skin, but also focus on mind, body and spirit well-being and greater balance.
Redken also continues to expand its line and bring new technology in order to lift the hair into blond colors and hydrating the hair to keep it healthy.
Salon Vizions continues to promote its newest service, the volumizing and the classic eyelash extensions.
In the men’s area, it promotes waxing for men, including full-ear or partial ear, eyebrows and nose.
In 2021, the salon was involved in local community efforts. It supported organizations, schools and churches with fundraising by donating community baskets.
The stylists keep current on the most recent styles, skills and techniques by attending training classes, which included specialty updo, advanced hair color and salon business.
Accomplishments included getting the business back to normal and operating in a very clean and safe environment.
Technology has helped by advertising through WJAC-TV, The Tribune-Democrat, WKGE 101.3 FM and social media, Facebook and Instagram.
Select Specialty Hospital-Johnstown
Located: 320 Main St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Kelly Blake, CEO.
Employment: There are 121 employees, down by two in 2020.
History: Established in 1987.
General: Select Specialty Hospital provides health care in 10 surrounding counties. The revenue increased in 2021. The accomplishment in 2021 was managing COVID-19.
Sky Vine Creative
Located: 122 S. Locust St., Ebensburg.
Leadership: Nick Damin, owner/CEO, and Suzanne Sakmar, creative director.
Employment: There are 13 employees.
History: Established in 2021.
General: Sky Vine Creative serves local and regional clients in Johnstown, Altoona, State College and all of central and western Pennsylvania. The company is a full-service digital marketing agency, specializing in digital marketing, social media marketing, email campaigns, branding, website design and video production.
The company is being competitive by continuously learning and staying up-to-date with industry trends. Its accomplishment in 2021 was gaining new clients. Technology is a huge part of the business. It uses technology to help clients grow business.
Stoner Quality Water Inc.
Located: 273 Culligan Road, Friedens.
Leadership: Margie Kelly, president; Lance Salley, vice president; and Jane Wasson, treasurer/secretary.
Employment: There are 12 employees, up by one from 2020. There are plans to hire a service technician.
History: Established in 1959.
General: Stoner Quality Water Inc. serves Somerset and Cambria counties. The company provides Culligan water treatment sales and service and PDC hot tub sales and services. Sales in 2021 were down by 1% from 2020. Smart technology was introduced for softeners, filters and RO systems. The company has competitive pricing and is spending more on advertising.
Accomplishments in 2021 were keeping the three locations open and running during the pandemic. Technology has helped the company through water softeners, filters and RO have smart capabilities. You can use a smart phone to monitor and/or operate your system.
Updyke Enterprises
Located: 149 Speicher Lane, Boswell.
Leadership: Randy Haze Updyke, owner/operator/driver.
History: Reestablished in 2022 with opening in February.
General: Updyke Enterprises provides scrap metal recycling and hauling, residential commercial and business clean outs, construction cleanup for home remodeling, roofing contractors and homeowner. It also provides mulch, topsoil gravel, firewood sales and delivery, yard and property cleanup, dump truck service and sales of miscellaneous items. The company serves in the Johnstown, Somerset and Ligonier areas.
Randy Haze Updyke has operated for many years in the past in various business ventures such as deer processing, landscaping, scrap metal recycling and hauling, and residential and business clean-outs, and took a hiatus for several years. He is eager to start business again.
UpStreet Architects Inc.
Located: 911 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
Leadership: Karen L. Welsh, president.
Employment: There are 20 employees, with plans to hire two employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1997.
General: UpStreet Architects provides architectural services in all of Pennsylvania and several surrounding states. Revenue was down by 10% in 2021.
The company continues to streamline its operations between two offices in Indiana and Johnstown.
Accomplishments include the staff continuing to participate in community and statewide committees focused on the profession and communities to make Pennsylvania a better place.
While UpStreet Architects embraces making people more productive with remote flexibility, we will not be going full remote work since our business relies on continual information sharing and in-person collaboration.
Even before the pandemic, groups seemed to retreat and efforts plateaued. As we come out of our cocoons, it would be good to have several organized re-boot gatherings to learn how we can capitalize on the state and federal investment and reprioritize the next phase of momentum together. USSCO Federal Credit Union
Located: 532 Oakridge Drive, Johnstown.
Leadership: Todd L. Cover, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 35 employees, down by three in 2020. There are plans to hire more employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1958.
General: USSCO Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services for individuals and businesses. Since USSCO is owned and managed by members, all earnings stay local to add and improve services, offer the most competitive rates –higher savings and everyday lower loan and credit card rates, and fast loan approvals – without adding fees for every transaction. Electronic services include robust, secure online banking/bill pay and mobile banking with mobile check deposit. “Ask for USSCO Financing at the Dealer!” offers a simple indirect lending solution to buying a vehicle.
Small business services include no account analysis, no-fee business checking, business credit cards, commercial mortgage financing, commercial vehicle financing and equipment financing.
Professional services from USSCO’s strategic partners include health insurance, commercial/individual insurance, same day funding merchant processing, mortgages, payroll services and financial planning solutions.
USSCO has four conveniently located community offices in Richland, Moxham, Somerset and Ebensburg.
USSCO had another successful year. Total assets increased from $146.9 million in 2020 to $165 million in 2021. Loans increased during the same period from $68 million to $69.2 million, and deposits/shares grew from $128.4 million to $147.8 million. The balance sheet remains strong despite 2021’s many financial challenges.
USSCO converted its credit card portfolio to Elan Financial Services, offering members new consumer and business credit card options.
USSCO continues to improve its infrastructure and organization, emphasizing the outstanding member service that separates them in the marketplace. USSCO acquired and demolished an empty house adjacent to the Moxham Community Office back parking lot. Additional parking, more drive-thru lanes and improved entry/exit is planned.
USSCO continues to reach out to consumers whose current banks are closing offices or reducing hours who don’t realize they can easily join USSCO as a Friend of the Cambria County Public Library. USSCO pays the membership fee and donates it to the library to help them acquire new books, provide computer/internet access, and other essential programs and services that support and enrich the community. USSCO has donated more than $43,000 to the library.
USSCO has proved to be nimble and quick to adapt to financial challenges to remain profitable, giving members competitive savings and everyday low loan rates and best in class products and services.
USSCO FCU President and CEO Todd Cover was featured in an American Banker article giving his view on how credit unions changed in order to successfully adapt to the pandemic and how USSCO’s pandemic plan – along with having reliable drive-through service and secure, easy-to-use online and mobile banking products – was key to its continued success.
USSCO is proud to earn “Best Credit Union” recognition again in both Cambria and Somerset counties in 2021.
USSCO continues to increase membership. At the end of 2021, it had 13,921 members, making it the area’s largest full-service credit union.
USSCO continues to pursue the latest technology advances to remain competitive, relevant, and meet changing membership demands. USSCO will launch a brand-new website in 2022.
Vale Wood Farms
Located: 517 Vale Wood Road, Loretto.
Leadership: William Itle, president.
Employment: There are 40 employees, down by five in 2020. There are plans to hire five part-time employees in 2022.
History: Established in 1933.
General: Vale Wood Farms produces milk and dairy products. The revenue remained steady in 2021. The business is trying to gain efficiencies at every turn. All of the input costs are up – from fertilizer to feed to milk jugs to gasoline – which is making it a real challenge to manage the business.
Accomplishments in 2021 include staying in business in a competitive environment with a challenging supply chain and dwindling labor sources. Technology has helped the business by having the cows wear ear tags that are activity monitors. They track the cows’ movement via WiFi in the barn to help make sure they’re comfortable.
It’s hard to understate the impact of the current labor market on local small businesses. It’s been a tremendous challenge to fill open positions.
Wessel & Company
Located: 215 Main St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Joel Valentine, CEO.
Employment: There are 55 employees, with plans to hire five in 2022.
History: Established in 1958.
General: Wessel & Company is a full-service accounting firm, serving western Pennsylvania. Its sales had a 15% increase in 2021. The firm continues to assist clients through all of the challenges of navigating COVID-19-related government programs, including employee-retention tax credits, PPP loan forgiveness, American rescue plan act funding and various other stimulus/relief programs.
Accomplishments in 2021 include being recognized as a Best Place to Work in Pa. for the 14th consecutive year and recognized expansion throughout the entire western Pennsylvania market.
Technology has allowed the firm to be more efficient, timely and accessible in delivering services to clients. Future changes in technology include artificial intelligence in the audit function and continued enhancement to government forms recognition in the tax preparation process.
The firm works with clients from all sectors within the region, including individual taxpayers, local government, defense contractors, nonprofit organizations and many private businesses.
While there are certain challenges, the firm is seeing improved finances and increased opportunities across all sectors.
