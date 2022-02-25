Changes will be coming to both Cambria and Somerset counties to help make responses better when a resident needs to make an emergency call.
According to Cambria County Emergency Management Coordinator Art Martynuska, the current system was put into place in 2010.
“The old system is held together with a shoestring and chewing gum,” he said. “We have a lot of failures in that system. Some are based on age and end of life of service. So with this new service that we’re putting in, we’re going to be putting in new towers in the county and there will be a lot of redundancy in the system.”
The new system will consist of 16 towers. and Martynuska said the radio towers will work in sequence, so that if the frequencies on one tower are full, an individual can be routed to another tower.
At a State of the County address in December, Martynuska said that the system would be based on portable radios instead of radios in vehicles, which would allow for more power.
“In the field, we will have 95% coverage 95% of the time,” Martynuska said. “So in the ... most rural area of Cambria County, you’ll be able to pick up a radio and talk on that radio and be able to talk and summon help or advise what the situation is.”
‘A safe county’
Martynuska said that due to failures in the current system, there have been gaps from when responders on scene have been unable to call for backup.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky described the upgrade as an important step.
“It will be a huge win for the county economically, because you have to have a safe county when our first responders go out and they need to be able to communicate,” he said. “When someone makes that worst phone call in the world, a 911 call, they have somebody who can communicate because the one time it’s raining, we got fog, we got wind blowing, we got that nasty weather – sometimes those beams are a problem.”
New radios that will be required as a part of the upgrade will be available to agencies for about $700 each, Martynuska said, with costs being offset by the county. He said the radios typically cost several thousand dollars.
According to Martynuska, the project, which is being completed by Motorola, will cost around $20 million and is expected to be online around September.
Somerset efforts
In Somerset County, towers will be added to help fix gaps in the county’s coverage system.
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said a project kickoff meeting is being scheduled in the coming weeks to get the project underway.
Motorola, the equipment supplier, is handling the project – which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
For the system to work countywide, it’s not just towers that need to be upgraded.
Every active radio – hundreds of them used across the county by emergency responders, such as firefighters and EMS – must be updated with new programming, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
“That will take time,” Dawson said, noting each must be collected and updated by Motorola and then returned to use. “They will have to physically upgrade each one.”
The $3.5 million project, which will be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds, will add two towers to the system that was built in 2017.
In December, Dawson said the project was designed to address many of the obvious trouble spots, including parts of Laurel Ridge’s western slope and the county’s southern and eastern tiers.
The commissioners said that it will enhance the coverage in the most problematic areas.
“Our topography is too rugged to ever have 100% coverage, unfortunately,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said, “but we’ve worked diligently to get the biggest enhancements we could afford with this money.”
Motorola will add new sites – one on the eastern side of the county in Allegheny Township and the other to the south – to the seven-tower system in the county to help reduce the communication “dead zones.”
