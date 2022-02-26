EBENSBURG, Pa. – When the Cambria County commissioners unveiled their 2022 budget late last year, federal COVID-19 relief funds were credited with supplementing the plan enough to provide a tax cut.
Those funds are also allowing the county to make capital improvements to its facilities over the next several years without incurring further debt, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“From the beginning, we wanted to use as much of the CARES funds and the rescue funding to do permanent physical plan improvements,” county controller Ed Cernic said. “Things that we would have needed to take general fund monies to do in the near future that would relieve pressure on the general funds.”
The projects include:
• replacing historic windows at the courthouse, the roof at the prison, and the HVAC systems at the prison and the county human services building;
• sewer work on county facilities in downtown Johnstown, and;
• renovations to the county’s future domestic relations building.
Cernic said some of the costs would be reimbursed directly while others would fund the projects indirectly by supplementing the general fund.
'Fixing our infrastructure'
President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said that the funds are allowing the county to tackle the $3.2 million window project which he described as overdue.
“They're windows of historic nature and there are some curves to it,” he said. “They needed replaced years ago and we’re taking ownership of it. We’re fixing our infrastructure in the county which needs repaired.”
He added that construction is slated to begin in the fall and will continue throughout next year.
According to Cernic, the prison HVAC project will cost $300,220, the Human Services building project is $595,000, the courthouse façade is $3.2 million, the prison roof project will run $1.8 million and the boiler and electrical work in the courthouse is $9,500.
Cernic said that the sewer work is not out to bid yet but is estimated to be at least $200,000 to $300,000.
As of Jan. 19, the county had $11.7 remaining in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and just under $7 million allocated in projects using the funds. The county received $24 million.
The remaining $5 million has not yet been earmarked for specific purposes or projects, Cernic said, and the commissioners had a number of options.
“We're still deciding how we want to spend it. We’re not rushing into it because we don’t want to get it wrong,” Chernisky said. “We still have to decide how we want to spend it, we want to do it right.
"We want to fix up the structures at the courthouse. We’re still getting final clearances and when we spend that money we want to spend it currently also. We’re putting a plan together on how to spend it in the near future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.