AmeriServ Financial Bank
Location: 216 Franklin St., Johnstown.
Leadership: Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO.
Employment: There are 325 employees.
History: Established in 1901.
General: AmeriServ Financial Bank provides consumer and commercial banking, wealth management and investment services. The bank serves Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Centre, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties in Pennsylvania and Hagerstown/Washington County, Maryland.
Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO, commented on the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results: “As expected, our earnings demonstrated meaningful improvement in the fourth quarter as this was the first quarter that we received the full benefit of several important strategic actions our company executed in 2021. This led to us reporting net income of $7.1 million for the year 2021.”
In January 2021, AmeriServ announced the addition of two former Somerset County CNB branches. This acquisition was completed in April 2021. The Meyersdale branch is at 135 Center St., and the Somerset branch is at 108 W. Main St.
Accomplishments in 2021 include community service and social responsibility.
AmeriServ sponsored a variety of charitable events and public service organizations for its new Meyersdale-area neighbors, beginning with the annual Maple Festival.
In addition, AmeriServ made two significant donations to local community-service causes. Sizeable contributions went to the Casselman Valley Helpers Community Food Pantry and the Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department.
AmeriServ was the title sponsor for a day of outdoor fun – the second annual Moneyman Scavenger Hunt in Johnstown.
In October, the bank held its annual Halloween Coloring Contest.
The bank partnered with Gallery on Gazebo – a Johnstown nonprofit organization that features and nurtures local artists – to present the Festival of Trees in its headquarters lobby.
AmeriServ has made a public priority of encouraging continuing education and personal growth.
It recognizes the challenges the community libraries have faced. The bank made holiday-season donations to these important resource centers.
Other learning opportunities in 2021 include:
• Flood City Youth Academy, offering after-school computer and internet services to children who may not have access to proper technology at home.
• AmeriServ online seminar series, bringing financial literacy to the community.
• The Meyersdale Area High School essay-writing contest.
• The CATArt Elementary School Contest in State College.
• The bank’s financial literacy programs at Greater Johns-town High School and Derry Area High School.
Technology is a key foundational element for achieving many of AmeriServ’s internal business goals, including corporate efficiency and effectiveness.
It has become a key component of service delivery to AmeriServ’s customers and allows the bank to strengthen long-term customer relationships and facilitate new ones.
The use of robotics and automation, intelligent decisioning to interact with existing and potential customers, and the continued integration of banking and business applications to optimize operations are some of the technologies for the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.