Vision 2022 | 'Be a stopping point': Distillery, music venue in Somerset area joins regional trend in making, marketing spirits

SOMERSET – The new 50-foot-tall “Ponfeigh” sign that greets motorists on Route 281 is just one indication that Max Merrill’s $5 million distillery and live music venue are moving toward fruition.
Work on the former lumber plant site’s roof was underway in January. Two hundred barrels of his Monongahela Rye are aging as owners prepare for a planned late-summer debut.
“Seeing that sign go up, it was one of the greatest moments of my life,” said Merrill of the milestone.
The Somerset County native has been planning the project for several years – working to transform the former 84 Lumber yard near Somerset into a whiskey fan’s promised land – a rustic distillery with a tasting room and a nearby amphitheater that Merrill said will draw national acts.
Crews are getting to work on replacing the 20,000-square-foot former lumber plant’s roof, he said.
Once the building is watertight, work will shift indoors to build a climate-controlled area for barrel storage, a tasting room and an indoor/outdoor bar, which will feature Ponfeigh products and other Pennsylvania libations – both craft beers and spirits, Merrill said.
His goal is to make the distillery a destination for the styles of whiskey that are part of Pennsylvania’s heritage – the stuff Scots-Irish settlers crafted here centuries ago and passed down from one generation to the next.
The goal is to open by early September.
But he’s already working with a friend in the booking industry to line up a year-round list of acts who’ll perform outside the distillery, where an old outbuilding currently sits.
“We’re trying to position ourselves to be a stopping point between the East Coast stops and cities like Pittsburgh and Ohio,” he said.
“At our size, there aren’t a lot of places for artists,” he said.
“We might not be big enough for Travis Tritt’s full stage show, but we could be a stopping point for his acoustic act.”
As of February, no artists were announced for the inaugural season. But Merrill said performances could be revealed as soon as spring.
Rebirth of local spirits
Ponfeigh won’t be the first modern distillery to open in the region.
Following in the success of micro-breweries over the past few decades, small distilleries have set up stills across the region over the past decade, including Moonshine Mine in Nanty Glo, Tall Pines in Salisbury, Somerset County, and Disobedient Spirits in neighboring Homer City, Indiana County.
Excise Distillery opened near Patton over the summer of 2021, while Rusty Musket Distilling Company opened in Boswell in December.
“We’ve talked to locals who hit distilleries when they go on vacation,” Excise co-owner Jordan Fees told The Tribune-Democrat following his location’s debut. “That’s what we’ve done to build up our research.”
But after years watching that market for spirits benefit other areas, he’s hoping to spark a change.
“People have tried stuff from all over country,” Fees said. “We want the inverse to happen. We want people from all over country to give us a try when they come to Prince Gallitzin State Park and Glendale Lake.”
