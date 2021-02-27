EBENSBURG – Winning Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year award helped drive a significant boost in the Ghost Town Trail’s popularity, said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority.
It’s hard to tell exactly how much of that boost came from the award and how much was a result of the pandemic-related spike of interest in outdoor recreation, said Kitner, whose authority shares management and maintenance of the trail with Indiana County Parks & Trails.
“We got lots of messages and inquiries, about how to access the trail,” he said, noting people saying: “ ‘We saw it was the Trail of the Year. We want to come visit.’ … It’s a combination of both being the Trail of the Year and also the renewed importance of having that outdoor activity with COVID going on.”
State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn made a stop in Vintondale in September to celebrate the award with local leaders and trail boosters. DCNR’s Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee picks a Trail of the Year each year to help build awareness of and enthusiasm for the state’s 12,000-mile trail network.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said the award helped increase awareness of businesses in the communities along the trail – places such as Nanty Glo, Dilltown and Ebensburg. He’s met more than a few people from around the country using local trails and spending their money at local businesses in the past few years, Chernisky said.
“If you’ve never been on a trail,” he advised, “I’m asking you just to go for a small walk. Go to one of the trailheads. You can see the excitement.”
2020 was a big year for news about local trails, and 2021 is expected to bring more updates about improvements and extensions along the region’s trail network.
Ghost Town Trail
Kitner said work is scheduled to begin this year on the last trail segment needed to make the Ghost Town Trail the first looping rail-trail in the eastern United States.
About 5.25 miles of trail must be built in Cambria and Blacklick townships to complete that loop, which has been a longtime goal of local recreation boosters. Workers this year will start building that segment at Beulah Road in Cambria Township and extend the path as far as possible toward Nanty Glo, Kitner said.
Kitner said the authority has secured about $600,000 in funding for the project and is waiting to hear about the status of one more grant before it can determine the full scope of this year’s work.
“With whatever money we have, we’re going to start building from Beulah Road back to Nanty Glo,” he said. “There’s a pretty clean 4-mile section there, and then you’ve got to deal with either grading and bridges or underpasses, stuff like that. If we can get all the money we’ve requested, then we can do the whole thing the way we want to, but if we don’t get all the money, we’ll get what we can get done.”
Elsewhere in the Ghost Town Trail system, work is nearing completion on a 1.6-mile trail spur connecting Duman Lake County Park to the trail’s C&I Extension. The big piece of that project still on the slate, Kitner said, is the building of a bridge along that spur this year.
A large portion of the new trail segment was constructed by employees from Robindale Energy Services Inc., which also played a key role in Stineman trail project on the Path of the Flood Trail.
When ground was broken in June 2020 for the trail spur, project leaders and boosters said that it was expected to increase the number of people camping and enjoying other recreational activities at the county-owned park, which is located along Duman Road (Route 271) in Barr Township, about four miles north of Belsano.
The 71-acre park has campsites, picnic pavilions, horseshoe courts, volleyball courts, a basketball court, a ball field, an exercise trail and restrooms. It’s adjacent to Duman Lake, a 19-acre stocked lake owned by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
The 12-mile-long C&I Extension splits off from the Ghost Town Trail’s Blairsville-to-Ebensburg main stem at Vintondale and runs generally north and east, crossing U.S. Route 422 and Duman Road before turning south again and terminating at North Street in Cardiff.
September 11th National Memorial Trail
Ground was broken in Somerset County in September for the first purpose-built section of the September 11th National Memorial Trail, a 1,300-mile network of roads and pre-existing multi-use trails connecting the three sites where hijacked planes were crashed on Sept. 11, 2001.
The planned spur branches off from the Pittsburgh-to-Cumberland Great Allegheny Passage at Garrett and runs generally north, along roads through Garrett, then out of town along an abandoned rail line donated by CSX.
The old rail alignment will be used for a trail segment connecting Garrett to Berlin, about 10 miles to the north, Lindsay Pyle, Somerset County’s director of parks and trails, said at the groundbreaking.
From Berlin, the designated route follows roads north for about another 10 miles until it reaches Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek Township.
From the memorial, the route continues north along roadways into Johnstown and Cambria County.
Path of the Flood Trail
Kitner said that he’s hearing rave reviews about the new section of the Path of the Flood Trail that opened in October 2020 through the former Stineman coal pile site in South Fork. He was recently approached by a couple on that 1.6-mile trail segment, and recalled: “Their exact words were, ‘This is the best thing ever to happen to South Fork.’
“I’ve had people say, ‘We used to walk on the roads’ – and you know (the roads are) narrow through South Fork – ‘and we’ve loved having this extension here, this safe place to go for walks. We use it every day. We take our dogs out.’ There’s people who are literally using it every day, just because it’s there now.”
About 216,000 cubic yards of material was removed in recent years by Robindale Energy Services Inc. from the 20-acre Stineman coal waste pile site and processed for electricity at area cogeneration power plants. The completion of the waste pile removal and the opening of the trail segment through its former location was celebrated in October at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew federal and state officials to town, including then-Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate McGregor.
Entrances to the new section of trail are located near 312 Maple St. and at 129 Ragers Hill Road in South Fork.
Kitner said the Conservation & Recreation Authority staff will continue working this year to extend the trail the rest of the way to the breast of the ruined South Fork Dam. They’re currently examining possible routes for that extension. The authority has secured a $100,000 grant for that effort and plans to seek more funding, up to a total of $250,000.
The authority has hired EADS Group as the engineer for the effort to bring the Path of the Flood Trail into downtown Johnstown, Kitner said.
It’s also looking at creating an off-road trail section from the Franklin ballfields to the Sgt. Michael Strank Memorial Bridge, which connects Franklin to East Conemaugh. The trail route currently follows roads through Franklin.
“The whole goal has always been … to get from the breast of the dam down to the Stone Bridge (in downtown Johnstown), which is the actual path of the flood,” he said.
