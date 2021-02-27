WINDBER – Like other hospitals across the nation, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber spent the past decade and more expanding its outpatient capacity.
The shift in care led to fewer hospital beds and available staffing, hospital president and CEO Tom Kurtz said.
“We were well into 80% of our revenues and our procedures coming from outpatient care,” Kurtz said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in March, businesses closed and most outpatient procedures were put on hold as the state prepared for the worst. But the initial mitigation shutdown helped protect the region, keeping cases here relatively low. During the first six months of the pandemic, the Windber hospital saw fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients, Kurtz said.
Meanwhile, medical staff and leadership reviewed the latest news on controlling the virus spread while reopening outpatient programs.
Through the summer, most programs resumed, although patients remained wary of coming to the hospital.
“Then the world changed as we went through November, post-Thanksgiving,” Kurtz said. “The second surge obviously was the most dramatic for us.”
He said it was an “unprecedented” time as hospitals had to suddenly shift back to an inpatient focus to deal with very sick people.
“Everything about COVID pointed out where the strengths and weaknesses were in our health care system and in our hospitals,” he said.
Dr. David Csikos, Windber’s chief medical officer, commended Windber’s staff for adapting and provide compassionate care with a team approach.
“We remained calm, focused, vigilant and prepared. We didn’t panic,” Csikos said. “From a medical standpoint, I was very pleased with our staff.”
Kurtz agreed, noting the medical workers had to adapt to a rapidly changing world.
“The resiliency of our nursing staff and our physicians was really tested during this,” he said. “There was this dramatic shift in the way we were providing medicine. To our staff’s credit and the institution’s credit, I think we literally turned on a dime and shifted our focus away from outpatient.”
Looking ahead, Kurtz said initiatives such as Windber’s pilot program for monitoring chronically ill patients at home could provide some relief for inpatient units during future surges.
Long-term projects shelved by COVID-19
While prompting a lightning-speed shift in care models, the pandemic sent most hospital plans into dry dock.
“Long-term planning during this pandemic was six days,” Kurtz said. “We focused on nothing other than making sure our staff was in place to do this.”
Among the projects put into low gear were a medical oncology unit, Richland outpatient facility and emergency department reconfiguration.
There was some behind-the-scenes progress. A consulting firm completed a facilities study, providing options for better use of existing space and possible future construction areas.
There are plans for a gastroenterology clinic for abdominal disorders and a second clinic for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease of chronic heart failure, Csikos said.
The clinics would be similar to Windber’s walk-in orthopedic clinic, which Csikos called “very successful.”
Kurtz said physician recruiting has rebounded and there are several good candidates for the gastroenterology and pulmonology positions.
Windber’s trademark Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center is being paired with another program to provide more comprehensive care, Kurtz said.
“We are really transitioning our (gynecology) services and our breast care services into a true comprehensive women’s health program,” he said. “We have the providers in place now. We feel we really can launch an exciting new era for women’s care in the community.”
Windber research programs continue
Meanwhile, the hospital’s sister organization, Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine, continues its cancer research. The facility is home to more than 400,000 specimens, including cancer tissue and blood samples, cataloged in the biobank’s array of freezers.
The specimens in the freezers are studied through the Clinical Breast Care Project of John Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and the federal APOLLO program: Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning And Outcomes.
A collaboration among the National Cancer Institute, the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs, APOLLO is working to “incorporate proteogenomics into patient care as a way of looking beyond the genome, to the activity and expression of the proteins that the genome encodes,” its website says.
Data collection and analysis programming developed at Windber to study the tissue at a molecular level is known as bioinformatics and provides the second pillar of the institute’s work. Windber’s bioinformatics team developed and supports the system used across the Walter Reed cancer research network.
Last year, when the Windber hospital became one of the first sites offering COVID-19 antibody testing, it joined with its research center to study long-term changes in the antibodies. Volunteer participants are being checked at specific intervals for changes that could show the lasting immunity in those who have been infected.
Windber backer’s vaccine in trials
The two Windber facilities’ financial backer and namesake, California billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, helped develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine that is about to go into clinical trials in South Africa, where Soon-Shiong was born.
The vaccine was developed by ImmunityBio, of Culver City, California. Soon-Shiong is company chairman.
He said the vaccine is unique in its two-pronged approach, helping the body to develop not only antibodies, but also T-cells, which play an important role in the immune system.
“Unlike antibody-based vaccines, T-cell-based vaccines kill the infected cell, preventing virus replication, and could provide long-term immune memory to recipients,” Soon-Shiong said last month in an article for Clinical Trials Arena website.
“Pursuing a vaccine that does not rely solely on targeting the S protein where the mutations are occurring is of critical importance as multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have appeared globally, with concentrated outbreaks beginning in South Africa.”
