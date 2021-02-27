Blight and potential for new housing options in downtown Johnstown haven’t been forgotten by Johnstown’s grassroots organization with a vision for revitalization.
Johnstown’s volunteer-based organization Vision Together 2025 hasn’t let up during the pandemic, said William Polacek, president and CEO of JWF Industries and chairman of the group’s board of directors.
“People need to know this community is working together,” he said. “We are singing from the same song sheet, and we are working to come through COVID-19 stronger than ever.”
Efforts of Vision Together 2025 have resulted in ridding the city of many blighted properties. The group is working on what exactly could fill land once occupied by blighted structures.
“Now we need to put things in its place,” Polacek said.
Conrad Building
Johnstown’s economic development coordinator, John Dubnansky, said he regularly receives calls about what may happen to the site of the former Conrad Building.
The City of Johnstown and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority demolished the building at 303 Franklin St. last summer, but more than $30,000 in liens on the land stand in the way of redevelopment, Dubnansky said.
A 2017 judgment in the amount of $30,000 plus additional costs against the property’s owner, 303 Franklin Street LP, remains unsatisfied. The judgment resulted from a pedestrian’s fall on a sidewalk, records from the Cambria County prothonotary’s office show.
That judgment would be transferred to new owners, Dubnansky said.
“The company that owns it doesn’t exist anymore,” he said. “The city had initially wanted to take over the property and establish a small park. But there are still $32,000 worth of liens that exist on that land. It’s not cost-effective for the city.”
For a developer, however, Dubnansky doesn’t foresee the lien deterring a major plan.
“If someone is going to invest $200,000 in development, then paying that 30 grand isn’t that big of a deal,” he said.
The land where the Conrad Building stood from 1908 to 2020 is an unusual shape. While the angular building was innovative for its day, Dubnansky said modern construction would likely require not just the Conrad Building site, but also adjacent properties.
‘Market-rate housing’
While plans for vacant lots including the Conrad Building site have yet to be determined, Vision Together 2025 is also supporting a plan to revitalize existing buildings.
Katie Kinka, senior planner with the Cambria County Planning Commission, is working with Vision Together 2025 to search for investors for Johnstown’s commercial buildings that have space for vacant apartments on top floors.
“The idea is to take buildings that are good structurally and turn them into nice livable apartments,” Polacek said. “(Kinka) has a group that specializes in that.”
Johnstown has a need for more housing options, Kinka said in an email.
“The county has been diligently focusing on moving the needle when it comes to blight demolition, and we wanted to have a plan in place for addressing the lack of new, accessible, market-rate housing in the community that’s replacing what’s coming down,” she said.
Kinka said downtown could benefit from additional residents occupying the upper floors of buildings with ground-floor commercial operations within Johnstown’s central business district.
“Essentially, that’s the way downtown Johnstown used to function,” Kinka said.
The Cambria County Planning Commission has a pilot project in the works with the support of Vision Together 2025, she said.
‘This is good timing’
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce has noted a natural movement of people from densely populated areas to towns with more fresh air and open space. The Chamber is leading a campaign to attract people with freedom to work from home as they look for new places to live away from bigger cities.
Polacek said Kinka’s housing initiative aligns with the Chamber’s goal.
“I think this is good timing,” Polacek said. “It’s an opportunity to help build really cool housing downtown and attract people from out of town.”
Polacek said Johnstown is continuing a positive transformation.
“Johnstown went from being a steel mill town to an environmentally clean and healthy outdoor life community,” he said, “which will be an attraction to people in larger cities who want to get out of the rat race and move to a slower place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.