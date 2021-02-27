Theaters and museums are hopeful to generate visitors to Johnstown as COVID-19 cases drop off.
Westwood Plaza Theater owner Blake Fleegle tried everything to generate revenue through the pandemic.
He sold to-go popcorn when theaters were prohibited from seating patrons.
Then, when he was allowed to open, he showed classic movies, because Hollywood still had not recovered from COVID-19 production delays.
The Johnstown Area Heritage Association lost more than $400,000 by not opening Peoples Natural Gas Park last summer, JAHA president and chief executive officer Richard Burkert said.
Museums don’t generate a profit, he said, so revenue from hosting events at the park is JAHA’s way of offsetting costs for exhibit maintenance.
As a result of event cancellations, the pandemic has delivered a blow to JAHA’s Heritage Discovery Center and the Johnstown Flood Museum, and slowed JAHA’s overall programming plans.
“We’ve been working on a long-range plan for decades,” he said. “We are trying to be a tourism destination that attracts visitors.”
The Johnstown Amtrak station and Inclined Plane are part of that vision, he said.
“We run a children’s museum,” he said. “A lot of this is meant to create a new tourism industry in Johnstown that will have large economic impacts to lodging and food.”
Anticipating the return of events, including the Flood City Music Festival and Thunder in the Valley, Burkert said JAHA is planning to reopen the park this year with COVID-19 abatement measures in place.
“I want to make real economic impacts in the community,” he said.
“I think we are getting closer to that. COVID deflated the momentum, but hopefully there’s enough money out there to let us move forward progressively.”
Grants and loans
Businesses have sought financial help from programs including the Paycheck Protection Loan Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, both administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Additionally, there is another stream of money aimed specifically at theaters and museums.
The Shuttered Venue Operator Grant is being eyed by JAHA.
The program includes $15 billion in grants for shuttered venues, to be administered by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.
It was established by the federal Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, signed into law on Dec. 27.
Burkert said JAHA’s board is exploring the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program, but the catch is that a venue or promoter must not have received a Paycheck Protection Program loan on or after Dec. 27.
Eligible applicants for a shuttered venue operator grant may qualify for funding equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million.
However, that program is moving slowly, and JAHA may forgo submitting an application, he said.
He foresees tough competition for the grant, which requires no payback unlike other SBA programs. Over the course of 2020, JAHA received an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the SBA.
“We had to borrow money last year,” he said. “That EIDL program is a good deal, but we need to pay it back for 30 years. It’s $800 a month. It’s not catastrophic, but debt for nonprofits in particular makes it even harder to operate.”
Group setting
As a business owner and an entrepreneurial coach with Johnstown Area Regional Industries, Westwood’s Fleegle has become knowledgable concerning the various streams of funding available to keep businesses afloat through the pandemic.
He predicts that in a few months, businesses will be struggling to pay back loans under the PPP and EIDL emergency programs.
“There is lots of confusion about all the different programs,” he said. “The EIDL program is a loan program that does need to be repaid. Payments start 12 months from when the loan was officially received.”
The loans made a huge impact in helping businesses survive the pandemic shutdowns in March.
“But adding those loan payments on top of all the existing loans that businesses had before the pandemic will make cash-flow an issue for a lot of businesses,” he said.
Fleegle is preparing to apply for a Shuttered Venue Operator’s Grant, which requires proof that he lost 90% of his revenue in 2020. Sadly, he said, he can provide that proof.
In the post-pandemic environment, Fleegle foresees theaters, including his Westwood Plaza site, filling a need that Netflix and other streaming services can’t.
“I would say there are two factors that separate theaters from the home-viewing experience,” he said.
“First is the scale. Sure, you can get a TV with a 75-inch screen, but movie screens are two stories tall. You just can’t replicate that at home.
“Second is the shared movie-going experience. Scary movies just aren’t as scary when you can’t hear other people gasping and shrieking, it’s the same for comedies. The jokes just hit different when you are in a group.”
