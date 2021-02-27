Despite national averages showing a decline in college and university enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local higher-education institutions experienced little-to-no downturn, according to area officials.
At Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, President John McKeegan said the school had no significant change between spring semester 2020 and spring 2021.
McKeegan noted that the Mount has roughly 1,100 students on campus and that’s comparable to numbers from last year.
“Enrollment is strong here,” he said.
St. Francis University reported the same steady rate of students.
Bobby Anderson, associate dean of admissions at SFU, said throughout the past 10 to 12 months, the university has “not not experienced any significant challenges to enrollment specifically related to the pandemic.”
He said: “Coming into this year, we saw a 90% first-year retention rate among our returning students. Historically, we have typically seen our first-year retention around 85% to 87% each year, so the increased retention has helped us to generally maintain our enrollment.”
Data tell the story
According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, undergraduate enrollment dropped by 3.6% last fall, or more than 560,200 students, compared to 2019.
For public schools, which enroll 7 out of 10 postsecondary students, there was even more of a decrease.
Data from the center indicates both two-year and four-year institutions saw a drop of 4% or 530,000 students – mainly in the former schools.
Overall there was a roughly 13% drop in freshman enrollment.
Representatives from St. Francis and Mount Aloysius believe the steady numbers their schools have experienced are a reflection of a dedication to continued in-person education and visits, while taking necessary coronavirus precautions.
“We worked hard to make sure we could have distancing and follow COVID protocols,” McKeegan said.
He added that he “can’t tell the number of times” a student has mentioned being thankful to be on campus during this school year.
St. Francis has seen an increase in visitations during the same time period – up by 20%, officials said.
“Families have been very receptive to these measures and the feedback from both our virtual visits and in-person visits has been overwhelmingly positive,” Anderson said, “with a 100% satisfaction rate thus far since we started collecting survey data in August.”
‘Weathering the storm’
The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown has experienced increased interest as well.
Robert Beener, interim executive director of enrollment services, said school officials have noticed students engaging in the admissions process later than previous enrollment cycles, which has caused more activity lately.
“As the outlook continues to brighten, we are getting more inquiries to visit the campus in the spring,” Beener said. “We look forward to welcoming prospective students and their families back to campus as soon as we can.”
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has experienced a slight decrease in enrollment.
“When comparing the summer, fall and spring semester credits of current 2020-21 fiscal year, the college observed an approximate 7% decline from the same point last year,” Director of recruiting and admissions Matthew Bodenschatz said.
“Much of this decline can be attributed to fluctuations and trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We feel we are weathering the storm and are prepared for a rebound when the dust settles, hopefully for the fall 2021 semester.”
He also attributed the situation to how families have been affected financially by the virus and that community college can now be considered a “luxury expense for many.”
Bodenschatz added: “Also, we’ve heard from students who are concerned about the prospects of online or virtual learning and prefer to wait until there is a guarantee for in-person learning.”
Penn Highlands has moved to virtual learning a number of times during the pandemic – most recently to start the spring semester.
During the week of Feb. 22, the college transitioned back to face-to-face education.
To combat any enrollment concerns the staff at Penn Highlands have “taken several significant steps” to improve the situation.
“We’re running a bi-weekly virtual information session series on topics such as financial aid, student activities and athletics and transfer options that can be found at www.pennhighlands.edu/virtual,” Bodenschatz said. “We’ve also added an NJCAA eSports team, and will be launching a culinary arts academic program at our Somerset location this fall semester.”
‘Virtual recruitment’
Pitt-Johnstown, St. Francis and the Mount have dedicated resources to enrollment.
McKeegan said the college has engaged in a strategic plan related to that subject for the past several years.
That includes an analysis of what the Mount has been doing, how that’s worked and what might be done in the future.
A new strategy launched this year at the university in Loretto involves an enhanced scholarship program.
Anderson said there’s an average increase of institutional aid by about 15%; a focus on local students who might consider commuting to campus; lower-income families; and on academic programs, where there’s a need to increase professionals within the marketplace.
Other ways the schools have opened up to perspective students are through Zoom calls, virtual tours and open-house events – activities to which families have been receptive, officials said.
“Our move to virtual recruitment has been the biggest adjustment for the fall 2021 recruitment cycle,” UPJ’s Beener said. “Our Mountain Cat Meet-Up virtual program series allows students to get to know us in a variety of ways, including daily admission and financial aid presentations, YouTube and Facebook Live events featuring our engineering, nursing, and residential facilities, student panels and more.”
He added that Pitt-Johnstown’s “counselors are working harder than ever to connect with students and parents.”
Bodenschatz admitted that recruitment has been a struggle, because staff are accustomed to being in front of students. But the college has adopted similar approaches to connecting with new learners.
“The pandemic has forced us to think outside of the box, generating new ways of recruiting we plan to utilize moving forward, even as life returns to normal,” he said.
Penn Highlands has dedicated efforts for enrolled learners as well.
“The experience we are providing our current students remains excellent, driving their desire to remain enrolled,” Bodenschatz said.
“We’ve added Zoom Rooms across campus and have quickly and nimbly adjusted teaching styles and delivery methods to best serve our students.
“It hasn’t been an easy process for our faculty, but they’ve done a great job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.