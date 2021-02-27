When Eric Reighard thinks about the historic, but long underused, State Theater, he envisions a center of culture and nightlife for downtown Johnstown with screening rooms, a performing arts venue, 1920s-style speakeasy with a jazz stage and cigar bar, art classrooms, recording studio and lodging suites.
Richard Burkert’s plans for the city’s train station are similarly grand. He wants the building, opened in 1916, to become a starting point for visitors to the city, a transportation hub with its current train service and possible bike rentals in the future, farmer’s market and restaurant.
An agreement is already in place for the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America, a nonprofit organization with 3,500 members that promotes blacksmithing, to use the station as its headquarters.
The train station and State Theater are two examples of how old local historic properties could possibly be used in new, modern ways.
“We want to string all these things together to make Johnstown a heritage tourism destination,” said Burkert, president and chief executive officer of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which owns the train station.
ABANA plans to soon begin setting up its headquarters with office space, a gallery and museum.
“The reason why Johnstown became a focus is the city, and JAHA were really integral in helping finding a space to identify,” Janie Grela, ABANA’s new executive director, said. “We’ve been in existence for almost 50 years and without a home. Some of our members liked to say we were standing in sand. We only had an online presence, yet we did so much that we needed to have a repository for everything we’ve done in the past and what we want to do in the future.”
Meanwhile, Reighard is working to repurpose the State Theater, which opened in 1926 and is currently owned by Conemaugh Health System.
“Our plan is still what many would probably label as ‘grandiose,’ “ Reighard said. “We’re still looking at a multi-million dollar project. Our budget for the entire project is still the same, but we’re looking at it, potentially, in a longer term. We were thinking, 36 months, we would love to be start-to-finish.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process.
“I think that, much like any other organization or group or project, there’s been some pain points, obviously, with the pandemic and with the market, especially trying to find investors and that sort of thing,” Reighard said. “But it’s given us a chance to take a step back, regroup on some things and how we want to go about commencing with the project and executing on the plan that we have in place.”
A more phased approach will likely be used, based off the pilot program movie nights hosted in the theater by Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership in 2019 and 2020.
“We’ve really been focusing a lot of our efforts on working with people that own movie theaters or work in the movie industry to say, ‘How are we providing a new experience for people that, when the pandemic is over, people have vaccines and things start to get whatever normal, that people start to feel comfortable to come back out and patronize these types of venues?’ ” Reighard said.
Reighard, who was selected to operate the venue by a group called the State Theater Re-imagination Project, is working with the city to develop his concept, including the possibility of soon holding events there.
“We’re here to help,” said John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director. “We’re going to hold whatever hands we need to in the process to help get him to the point where that theater’s reopened, even in a phased approach, which is something I would favor. Let’s get the doors open. Let’s show some movies. Let’s get some bands playing in there, something like that.”
