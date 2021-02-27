A Pittsburgh-based company with Johnstown ties plans to open a medical office designed for virtual visits in the city, where patients could get health concerns addressed without leaving home.
TeleHealth Suite officials are planning to open a call center-style clinic this month inside the former Cambria-Rowe Building.
Inside, a staff of 20 nurses and medical assistants would conduct routine, remote consultations and answer patients’ questions, according to Apryle Horbal, TeleHealth’s president and a Richland High School graduate.
“Our goal is to provide quality telehealth support to keep people healthy and reduce the need for emergency room visits and hospital stays,” Horbal said in January. “But we’re also coming here to provide good, quality jobs for people in this area, and we’re really excited about that.”
That number of jobs is expected to grow to 100 by the end of the company’s first year of operation, she said.
While a primary goal will be to provide support for people struggling with opioid addiction, TeleHealth Suite also expects to serve people dealing with congestive heart failure, diabetes and other targeted needs, Horbal said.
Through virtual care, patients are able to remain “proactive” about their health – whether it’s a concern about relapsing, a blood sugar-friendly diet or attending a virtual counseling session on a difficult day – “before they head down a path that could lead them to the ER,” said Horbal, who provided online veterinary care for years during her first foray into telemedicine.
Staff would work with TeleHealth’s doctors, supplementing support while coordinating with each patient’s primary-care provider or other specialists, she said.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic spurring many more people to turn to virtual care, Horbal is optimistic the timing is right for their concept.
“We see telehealth as the next-generation factory or steel mill in terms of providing jobs,” she said. “We want this to be a self-sustaining industry in Johnstown.”
Horbal’s company worked with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Somerset-based Aspire Grant & Development Partners to bring the project to reality. State and federal lawmakers have also helped the group find funding to launch the initiative – specifically, toward revamping the century-old school building into a modern, tech-friendly space.
TeleHeath Suite “is going to be a tremendous asset for our area,” State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. said following the announcement of a $1.4 million state grant in January.
Work was already underway on the building renovation earlier this year. Horbal was not reached to provide an update on that progress, but indicated in an earlier interview that the company hoped to open by the end of March. Work will continue in other areas of the building after staff are hired to allow employment to expand, she said.
“A lot of work will occur during our first 5 to 8 months of operation,” she said. “But we’re really excited to see this coming to fruition.”
