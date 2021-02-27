Ralph Cecere, Portage Area High School principal, considers the mandatory adoption of technology this school year to be a blessing in disguise.
“It’s really forced us into the 21st century,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused schools across the country to take a leap of faith regarding technology, and embrace new forms of education in order to meet the needs of students who stayed home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
After the spring shutdown, administrations had to purchase new computers and educational subscriptions – and get teachers on board with updated instructional techniques to prepare for the coming year.
What Cecere’s school district found was that the students were ready for the adjustment and the teachers were more than willing to get on board.
For many area school districts, a need for computers was paramount in order to adjust to the new virtual environment.
Similar to other institutions, Portage used COVID-19 relief funds to purchase laptops.
Because of emergency stimulus money, the district was able to supply a number of students with devices through a state Department of Services surplus program and then many more through School Tech Supply.
‘Wonderful opportunity’
With the same funding, Greater Johnstown leaders implemented a one-to-one initiative in that district, purchasing new computers.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio said that move “was not in the foreseeable future” before the pandemic, because money was rarely available for technology costs such as this.
“With this crisis came a wonderful opportunity,” she added.
Additionally, her district has developed a technology plan for upgrading older devices on a rotating basis.
Westmont Hilltop leaders also focused on new computers – purchasing 830 Chromebooks during the summer.
The district was one-to-one in grades 9 through 12, but now kindergarten through eighth-grade students have devices, too.
Laptops weren’t the only items on district shopping lists.
Cecere said his school also finished outfitting every classroom with a smart board, which allows teachers to draw on the device and stream lessons for remote learners, and purchase document scanners.
Riding the cloud
At Westmont, conference rooms throughout the district were outfitted with TVs, cameras and speakers to allow for virtual meetings, and Greater Johnstown worked with community partners to install hot spots around the city to provide internet access to those who don’t have connections.
Now, Arcurio and her team have set their sights on MyFi devices – wireless routers that act as mobile Wi-Fi connections.
She said that initiative is still in the works, but should be accomplished soon.
Richland School District embraced technology through a new pick-up system – CarRider Pro – at the elementary, a new camera system at the school that will be installed soon and an electronic hall pass system.
Officials also deployed more devices to remote learners and replaced core switches, IT system administrator Shawn Hostetler said.
The latter advancement involved upgrading to the Cisco Meraki cloud-based system that provides Hostetler and other administrators more “insight on the network” and more options for monitoring bandwidth usage.
“A major benefit that comes with Meraki is that all their devices are licensed with support which includes instant technical support, firmware and feature updates for the life of the device and instant replacement, all stuff we did not have before,” Hostetler said. “If a device were to fail, we can have one overnighted to the district and back online in less than a day at no additional cost. Any new features made available in the future will be made available to us immediately.”
‘Meet a challenge’
Technological upgrades weren’t confined to classrooms.
Area districts invested in cameras, microphones and speakers in order to live-stream board meetings and other events, such as football games.
Aside from physical upgrades, educators received technological instruction advancements as well.
Many became proficient in teaching online and using learning management systems such as Schoology and Google Classroom.
“They are capable of doing so much more than our professional development plan had marked out,” Arcurio said. “It’s like they became an overnight success.”
However, embracing technology didn’t come without any growing pains.
Cecere compared the process to teaching an old dog new tricks.
But overall, he was pleased with how Portage educators have pulled it off.
“I just got to watch a professional staff raise their game and meet a challenge,” he said.
‘Broadened our horizons’
One of the instructors is Brian Randall, who teaches mathematics at the high school.
“It’s really broadened our horizons,” he said.
Randall admitted that the process was somewhat overwhelming at first, but acknowledged the benefits of this style of education, such as introducing students how to interact in a “global society.”
One of his favorite additions to the classroom has been the ability to record his lessons through the smart board.
Each session is saved in an easily accessible folder for students to refer to anytime after the class session.
Tina Lutz, who also teachers math at the high school, agrees.
She said allowing the students to access the recording is a serious benefit to them and live-streaming her classroom is crucial to reaching all of her pupils.
Additionally, Lutz believes virtual education makes students more accountable and will assist them in the future.
“I think it helps them be better independent learners,” she said.
Future of learning
Other district leaders were just as pleased with improvements they have seen.
“We’ve made a decade’s worth of progress in six months,” Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
He commended the teachers, for taking the initiative to help the students – and parents, for being supportive during the learning period.
Now, Westmont is exploring blended learning options for the juniors and seniors of the future.
Mitchell said many students have embraced online classes and mused about the possibility that older learners don’t need to be in school five days per week – dependent on good standing.
“We have to meet them where they’re at,” he added.
From a technology standpoint, this is an exciting time to be in education, Mitchell said.
All of the school leaders acknowledged that from now on education won’t be “business as usual” anymore.
“That’s what I find so interesting right now,” Mitchell said. “Where are we going to go next?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.