The Center for Metal Arts, located at the old Cambria Iron Co. property in Johnstown, is rich in history, featuring 19th-century architecture, industrial power hammers that helped build the nation and an aura of the city’s bygone steelmaking heyday.
Now, operators of the metal-smithing school want to add some modern amenities, too. Plans are being developed and funds are being secured to upgrade the site for future students and tourists.
“The best way for me to describe it is like a miniature college campus,” said Patrick Quinn, executive director at the Center for Metal Arts. “We’re in the process of renovating one of the buildings into a student cafe, which will be a big, big part of the growth for our school, having the meal option for our students.
“Then the engineering, rolling mill office building is going to be our clean classroom, library, gallery, retail, historical preservation – kind of like our central offices sort of thing as well. And then, with the pattern shop as the forging classroom and eventually will probably be resident artist workshops, and then the octagon (the old blacksmith shop) will be running full-time as well. That’s kind of like our big-picture plans.”
Richard Burkert, president and chief executive officer of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, said: “What they’re planning to do is make that a really kinda wonderful and distinctive place.”
“The whole look and feel of the place, you can tell it’s an honored place,” said Burkert. “It’s something that harkens back to the founding of Johnstown’s leadership in the iron and steel industry. They were the biggest iron and steel producer in the world. I think this will look different. It will be distinguished as a campus.”
CMA began operations in Johnstown in early 2018 after relocating from New York state. Hundreds of students, ranging from beginners to experts, have taken classes since then.
“I feel like the proof-of-concept period is over,” Quinn said. “We’re doing it.”
Quinn expects a correlation between the physical upgrades to the property and the ability of the school to offer even more classes.
“Once the buildings can facilitate the programs, we can expand,” Quinn said. “Our expansion really is dependent on the rate at which our facilities can handle our programs.”
Organizations including JAHA and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies have been supportive of the center’s efforts from the outset.
Others have joined in the effort, too, including Pittsburgh Gateways Corp., which has provided assistance in developing the campus concept. Also, the state recently awarded a $1.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for improvements such as structural repairs, plan development and utility upgrades.
“Seeing other major organizations, even from out of town, supporting us over these last few years has been huge,” said Dan Neville, from the center. “It helped us continue growing, but also kind of lets us know we’re on the right track and we’re getting to something really big. It feels really great to have so much support.”
Neville and Quinn originally brought the school to Johnstown three years ago.
“I think that, in a relatively short amount of time that we’ve been here, through kind of working together with the community and our board members, we’ve been able to move really quickly on our vision and overall plan of what we see for the Center for Metal Arts and the whole Cambria Iron site,” Neville said. “So, yeah, it feels really good. It feels like we’re making really good progress on our vision.”
