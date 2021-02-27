What was subtracted from downtown Meyersdale might be the business district’s biggest addition from 2020.
Knocking down the dilapidated New Colonial Hotel wasn’t an easy move – or a cheap one, said Jeff Irwin, Meyersdale’s council president. The demolition cost of $138,000 was a steep price to pay for the small, 2,000-resident borough.
“We had no choice. It had to come down,” Irwin said. “It has gotten to the point our glorious, Gilded Age-era past has turned into our Achilles’ heel of today, because it’s not easy trying to deal with some of these large, dilapidated buildings.”
Tackling blight is an issue communities are struggling with across the nation – especially communities with shrinking populations and plenty of empty structures.
While partnerships have enabled some of the region’s larger communities, such as Johnstown and Somerset, to obtain funding to address their blight issues, it’s not quite as simple for smaller communities. Often, it takes years of saving and other steps to bring down a dilapidated eyesore, local borough leaders said.
“It’s a challenge that not only impacts Windber, but every other municipality across the United States,” said Jim Furmanchik, Windber Borough manager. “It’s something we all have to address.”
‘Protecting the community’
The story behind Meyersdale’s New Colonial Hotel dates back to 1904. Local leaders recognized the landmark’s historical significance, but despite a series of different efforts, the price tag to revive the 55-room hotel was always elusive.
And so, for much of the past 20 years, the building deteriorated in plain sight, Irwin said, getting to the point that officials’ biggest concern was the safety risk it posed.
“Properties like this, an owner can walk away from, but the community can’t,” he said. “We know we’re responsible for protecting the community. There’s liability in doing nothing.”
Irwin said Meyersdale Borough had to set aside funds for four or five years to build up an account large enough to demolish the building, then
clear the site.
“We don’t spend that kind of money on anything very often,” he said.
Meyersdale’s general operating fund has been approximately $500,000 in recent years.
“But it’s one of those things,” Irwin said. “Who else is going to do it?”
‘Doesn’t happen overnight’
Borough managers in Portage and Windber said they both came to the same conclusion several years ago.
After spending money trying to fight out-of-town “ghost” landlords in court with little success, Portage started dedicating $30,000 annually to blight remediation, said Robert Koban, borough manager.
Once it becomes clear that property owners aren’t going to comply, the borough starts taking legal steps to gain ownership of sites, often through tax sales, so it can level the buildings itself.
“I know it’s not the most popular move,” Koban said, “and it still doesn’t happen overnight. But it ends up saving us a lot of wasted time and hassle, and in the end we can sometimes get the property back in taxation.”
The borough has also started to work with Cambria County to identify times when Portage Borough properties have been sold in tax sales to people who aren’t paying taxes on other properties they own. Koban said that’s worked recently.
Property buyers are expected to be forthcoming about whether they owe back taxes on properties but that’s not always the case, he said.
In this case, a would-be buyer had already established a trend of buying properties cheap, running them into the ground and moving on, Koban said.
“Once we spotted what happened, we were able to alert the county,” he said, “and they were able to put a stop to the sale.”
‘Cooperative efforts’
Local communities have also been able to turn to county partners for a new source of support. Through Act 152, counties can designate a $15 fee for certain deeds and mortgages to be placed into a blight remediation fund.
Over the past three years, Cambria County has been able to use the fund to bring down several longtime eyesores, including the old Van Heusen shirt factory in Northern Cambria and a building on Main Street in South Fork that was in danger of toppling onto the main thoroughfare.
The Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County has used its fund to raze several dilapidated homes across the county, and a former bar in Central City is among those structures next in line.
The authority’s executive director, Steve Spochart, said the creation of the fund was overdue. But it’s far from a cure-all, he added. When it comes down to getting old buildings demolished, particularly ones someone doesn’t own, there are often plenty of hurdles, and they all add up to extra costs that can make the efforts very expensive.
“A lot of times, it can get into code enforcement, court action, getting a solicitor involved to make sure the process is being followed properly,” Spochart said, “because, a lot of times, you’re dealing with real estate, property rights and other legal aspects.”
If a building is designated for commercial use, a study must be completed to determine if asbestos is present. If it is, an expensive abatement can be required before demolition, Spochart said.
“All of that adds up,” he said, “and at that point you don’t even have the building down yet. ... For a small municipality it’s not easy. And if we’re stepping in and doing all of that, our ($175,000) fund wouldn’t go very far.”
Spochart said multi-agency partnerships are often the best solution.He cited an effort this winter involving the nonprofit 1901 Church Inc., Somerset County and Jennerstown Borough all working together to level the onetime Trinity United Church of Christ, a crumbling 120-year-old building that could not be preserved.
The borough’s work crews performed some preliminary site work to enable contractors to remove asbestos, at a cost covered by Act 152 funds, and 1901 Church oversaw the project and paid to demolish the structure.
“It takes cooperative efforts,” Spochart said.
‘Attractive neighborhoods’
Furmanchik said there can also be success in extending an olive branch to property owners. Trying to work with someone who has essentially abandoned a property might seem like a waste of time, but it has sometimes yielded welcome progress, he added.
“We have been able to get homes down by showing property owners it was the right move for them,” he said, noting that people aren’t always aware of the options available. “Sometimes a property is worth a lot more for them to sell if the house is gone, and, once they realize that, they are sometimes more likely to act.”
Other times, people have been willing to turn their properties over to the borough for $1, Furmanchik said.
His advice to other communities dealing with blight: “Be approachable.”
Also, be proactive.
Windber now employs a full-time codes enforcement officer, Anson Bloom, whose job, in part, is to make sure small problems and “messes” on properties don’t lead to bigger blights.
The borough has a “junk car round-up” each year and has adopted strict property maintenance codes to keep local yards tidy and neighborhoods looking good.
In recent years, the number of uninspected, care-needy cars parked on local lots has decreased because local residents recognize there are consequences – warnings and then fines.
“The results have been outstanding and I think it the impact it has on neighborhoods is appreciated,” Furmanchik said.
Whether it’s the sight of a vacant duplex being knocked down and cleared away from a local neighborhood or improvements to an unkept property, there’s a spin-off effect, Furmanchik added.
“When people see repairs being made to another property ... or something good happening, they start to look at their home with a fresh set of eyes,” he said. “You start to see more people outside, getting their homes in fashion to make them more attractive, and that’s what we want to see, because well-kept homes lead to nice, attractive neighborhoods – and higher property values.”
