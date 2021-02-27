The COVID-19 pandemic has caused arts and entertainment organizations to adapt how they reach their patrons – and leaders say they’re continuing to work toward ways to better serve the community.
At Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont, completion of the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum is nearing its end.
“We’re very excited and on the tail end of getting everything finalized with different cosmetic things and making sure that everything looks amazing and is fabulous,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
The 5,500-square-foot museum is connected to the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center building. The first floor will feature Paul’s collection and personal effects, and will include a theatrical performance space.
The new space also will allow for museum tours, rotating school art displays, rentals and venue usage, lectures, music events and Log Art Theatre and music productions.
The second floor will provide additional space for classes, workshops, summer arts camp, weddings, receptions and other rental uses.
Community engagements will include the expansion of Log House Arts Festival and the Concerts on the Green and Coffee House series to be featured in a new amphitheater.
“We are looking forward to our grand opening,” Godin said. “We haven’t actually set a date, but we want it to be some time in the spring. We want it to be something special.”
‘Inspiring and creative’
Throughout the pandemic shutdown, the arts center focused on bringing people virtual art offerings in lieu of in-person programming.
“We transitioned to entirely remote access and created new online and digital platforms,” Godin said.
That included the virtual “Smiling for our Future” exhibit, GOT ART? artistic webpage with activities, remoteART social media art contest and Facebook Live art classes for children and adults.
“We are in the most wonderful industry to be innovative, because people expect us to be kooky, crazy and creative,” Godin said. “People were so tuned in, and it was a nice distraction and gave them an emotional release.”
Even with the arts center back open to the public, Godin said the center is continuing with virtual art offerings.
“This is something that we think is important for the community, and we want to give people additional opportunities,” she said. “We have a new outreach teacher, and she has been doing live streams on Facebook and recorded posts, and kids can follow along on their own or they can be turned into weekend projects for the family.”
The arts center recently featured its first exhibit of the year, “Heroes & Villains” – and is welcoming people back into the facility in a safe manner.
“Everything is about giving people something to have them feel normal again,” Godin said. “Everything that we did during the pandemic really kind of defines what our new mission statement is, and that’s to provide an inspiring and creative gathering place where the arts improve the quality of life for everyone.”
‘Engaged in the arts’
At Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, in-person art programming and exhibits came to a halt with the pandemic shutdown.
“The biggest thing we did during that time, was I put up a virtual gallery of the exhibit that got suspended in time on our walls, because the artists didn’t have any need to pick their work up,” said Matt Lamb, Bottle Works creative director. “Since then, I’ve continued doing virtual exhibits and feature them on our website.”
Bottle Works also launched its Mindfulness & Art Classes for Kids. The
interactive series provided on the Zoom platform was for children to learn about mindfulness and create art.
“We did a weekly class for them, and we had as many as 30 kids at one point,” Lamb said. “It was an outreach at no charge that we were able to do, despite being closed, and it kept kids engaged in the arts.”
A new Bottle Works addition includes the 24,000-square-foot First National Bank Pop Plaza that was dedicated in September – a spot where environmental science meets art.
“It’s a special outdoor space for programming, and a beautiful addition to Cambria City,” Lamb said. “We took a vacant dirt lot and transformed it into an environmentally friendly space that can be utilized for the arts.”
‘Art is everywhere’
Lamb said Bottle Works is holding in-person and virtual activities that include Arts Academy, which offers a series of classes for children, including drawing, painting and folk and traditional arts; MindWorks, which brings mindfulness and art programming into school districts; and Nature Works, a nature and conservation interactive educational event.
“We’re focusing on the mental health of kids and how art can help them recognize what’s going on with them and express themselves,” he said.
The “Art Heals” exhibit is on display and includes works of art from participants in the Opening Minds through Art (OMA) Program; the Peer Empowerment Network; the HOPE Drop-in Center in Altoona; and Spindleworks in Brunswick, Maine.
“The virtual exhibit is available for those who don’t feel comfortable coming out, because we want to engage the public with the art as much as possible,” Lamb said. “I also put together a PowerPoint presentation of the exhibit so that kids in the MindWorks program can see the exhibit without having to come down.”
He said moving forward, Bottle Works is continuing to focus on the power of art.
“Art is everywhere and – whether you realize it or not – just about everybody expresses themselves in some way and has some way to deal with their emotions in an artistic fashion,” Lamb said. “Our focus is trying to help kids identify what that expression is, because they might not realize it.”
He said Bottle Works is looking forward to having people once again fill its facility.
“We’re not quite at the point where we can go full swing with our programming, but as soon as we can we will,” Lamb said.
‘Continue to connect’
The pandemic caused Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art to shift operations at their Johnstown, Loretto, Bedford, Altoona and Ligonier Valley sites.
“We delayed all of our exhibit openings and we migrated many of our on-site programs we offer to a virtual platform,” said Sarah E. Henrich, SAMA’s director and senior curator. “We also were unable to hold our special events, but we’re moving along with plans when we know for certain that we can accommodate a large group.”
She said virtual art programs began at SAMA-Bedford and were well-received.
“The first week, we had 80 views, by the next week, it was 800, and the following week, it was 18,000, and that was astounding, and we had no idea how much interest there was out there,” Henrich said.
From there, SAMA expanded its offering to do Facebook Live art classes from each site that offered instruction in a variety of artistic topics for people of all ages.
“Now we’re going to go on a schedule that will work with individual sites and we’re also looking outside the area for people who would like to teach remotely,” Henrich said. “We’re finding ways to continue to connect, but in different ways.”
‘We’re moving ahead’
Although the Johnstown site – which is located in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus – remains closed, the four other museums are open to the public in limited numbers.
“Each one of them can host 50% so it’s anywhere from 10 to 30 individuals, depending on the size of the facility,” Henrich said.
Thanks to grants from state Rep. Jesse Topper, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Walmart Foundation, Wolf-Kuhn Foundation and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, SAMA was able to create learning centers at the Loretto, Bedford, Altoona and Ligonier-Valley sites.
“We will be going live with those shortly, and that will enable us to do something in Bedford to be shown in Altoona, Ligonier and Loretto, so we’re trying to broaden guests at each facility,” Henrich said. “There will be art classes and instruction and tours of the exhibits.”
She said it’s critical for the mental health and well-being of people to be able to view art in a safe environment and have the opportunity to engage in artistic programs, and SAMA is working to bring that to people in whatever form that might be.
“We’re moving ahead with our plan and programs, and we’re not giving up,” Henrich said. “We’re doing our darnedest to stay afloat and maximize what we have to the best of our abilities.”
‘Level of engagement’
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra had to cancel three of its subscription concerts during the 2019-20 season.
“It felt painful, because we felt like we couldn’t provide what we promised to the public,” said Jessica Satava, JSO’s executive director. “We couldn’t give people what they needed in that time of turmoil. It felt sad and scary to not be able to do what we know people needed from us.”
In response, the JSO looked at ways to reach people and stay in touch throughout the pandemic.
They launched its “Music That Heals – Connecting Our Community With Sound” series that invited people to build playlists of music.
“Hundreds of people engaged in that series, so we knew that people were interested in hearing from us,” Satava said.
The orchestra also created the “JSO Lifting Spirits: One Glass/Class at a Time: The Series” that pairs wine with virtual conversation.
“They have been popular,” Satava said. “We’ve seen an amazing level of engagement from not just people in our town but from people who grew up here and are now in Atlanta, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Vermont who have been looking for ways to reconnect with this area and this was their avenue to do that.”
The JSO also created two digital programs – “The Making of Our Maestro,” featuring music director James Blachly in a behind-the-scenes series, and “No Fear, No Frills: Jeff Webb Talks About Music,” featuring the director of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus chatting with area students about classical music.
“We want to provide access to everybody and provide a meaningful experience that people feel enriched by and embraced by what we’re doing,” Satava said.
She said everything the JSO is doing is experimental. And moving forward, digital events will be incorporated into JSO offerings.
“This will be mixed in with the very important in-person engagement, but people do appreciate having that option of seeing something from home,” Satava said. “We learned a lot this past year and will continue to provide the kind of joyful, healing and unifying concert and educational experiences that people have come to expect from us.”
‘Back to the theater’
The Arcadia Theater in Windber was able to present only one show in its 2020 season before canceling the remainder of the year.
Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater, said all of the 2020 shows were rescheduled into 2021.
“We did it as close as we could to the same month the shows were originally scheduled, so everything is exactly the same, just a year later,” he said. “Tickets that patrons have are good for the shows coming up in 2021.”
Ledney said at this time, the Arcadia doesn’t have permission to open and is handling programming on a month-to-month basis.
“We had to cancel our February and March shows, and we notified patrons, and they could donate back to the theater, get a gift certificate or a refund,” he said.
Ledney said shows are a go from April on – at this time.
“We are ready to go with everything,” he said. “It’s just when we will be given permission to do so, and that’s why we don’t want to cancel a whole season now because we know things will be getting better, we just don’t know when.”
Ledney said the Arcadia team is working toward getting the theater back to normal as fast as possible.
“It’s been difficult, but we’re holding our own and our patrons have been wonderful and understanding to work with,” he said. “People have called and sent us notes saying they just can’t wait to get back here, and are so looking forward to getting out and back to the theater. We’re hoping to see everyone very soon.”
The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center canceled three scheduled shows during its 28th season.
“In light of the current pandemic and recommendations to limit large, indoor public gatherings, the PPAC does not have any scheduled indoor events this spring or summer,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said. “We look forward to welcoming the community to enjoy world-class artistic and cultural experiences next fall.”
