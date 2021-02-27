There is a nondescript, vacant, grass-covered lot at 108 Fairfield Ave. in Johnstown’s West End.
But, to those who live and own businesses on the street, the empty property represents a positive development and a possible reason for optimism about the future.
Not long ago, a blighted structure – with boarded-up windows and a damaged black-and-yellow “Championship Sportswear” sign – was razed thanks to the combined effort of the city, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and anonymous financial donors making contributions through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
It was one of 20 buildings – seven of them commercial structures – that were knocked down as part of an 18-month, $240,000 demolition and facade improvement project along the West End’s Route 56 corridor, one of the major roadways coming into the city, that continued into 2021.
Those properties are now clean and presentable, albeit still vacant, and ready for reuse.
“It’s really the beginning of redevelopment,” John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, said. “You have to have the appearance of a safe and attractive neighborhood. Otherwise, you’re not going to have the development of any kind, whether it’s residential or commercial development.”
Roseland, a one-time roller rink that is now privately owned, is next door to the lot.
On the other side, Jamel Felder, Mark Hrivnak, Tony Penna Jr. and Tony Penna Sr. own Fielderz Choice, a sports training facility. They recently upgraded the facade of their building – and received the added bonus of the demolition of the former “Championship Sportswear” structure revealing a ghost sign for the old “Cupp’s Bread” on the brick wall.
Penna Jr. said the city demolishing blighted structures along the corridor provides incentives for Fielderz Choice’s owners and other businesses to invest, too.
“As business owners, first of all, we feel really looked after when you have the redevelopment authority and the city spending so much time improving the area around you,” Penna Jr. said. “That’s the first thing. We know that they’re invested in not just downtown business district, but the entire city and all those areas.
“So, first of all, we feel really good about that. Second of all, we’re investing in property around us because we want to do more. That blight removal is something that’s going to really help our business specifically. That’s the two things.”
‘It’s getting better’
Several businesses, including Babo’s Motors, Wooly’s Celtic Pub, Meyer’s Shine Car Wash, Punky’s and Fairfield Avenue Notary Service, have in recent years opened, expanded or remodeled on the West End’s Route 56 corridor that includes Harold Avenue, Strayer Street and Fairfield Avenue, while the Oakhurst Playground also underwent a complete renovation.
Babo’s benefited directly from blight removal. After nearby rundown houses were demolished, the business started using the lots for displaying vehicles, creating a very visible property right on Strayer Street, complete with color-coordinated black, orange and white building and signage.
In December 2015, Fairfield Avenue Notary Service opened in what had been a long-vacant building.
“It means a lot,” said Richard Pletcher, owner of the notary. “It means that the local community was able to have a facility that opened up for their needs.”
Pletcher has seen the neighborhood improve around him thanks to the blight-removal efforts.
“I think they’re doing a great job on it,” Pletcher said. “After years of buildings being abandoned, I think the city is finally doing a good job of tearing down the blighted buildings, absolutely.”
The remodeled storefronts, combined with the demolitions, have given a new appearance to the neighborhood’s main roads.
“It’s getting better,” said Cassandra McIntosh, who has lived at the same place on Fairfield Avenue for almost two decades. “There are a couple more places that need to be done. But at least they’re working on it. That’s a start. It’s going to take some time to get everything done. You have to be patient because it’s not just that area that they’re working. I’m sure they have tons of areas to get done. But at least I can see that they’re trying to get the area cleaned up. If the people who own homes would do their part, I think it would help everybody out.”
McIntosh said the rest of the work is “going to take some time.”
“If everybody would just be patient, work with them, I think we could get the area pretty pleasing to everybody who lives over there,” McIntosh said. “I think the neighbors have to come together as a community to see that we all do our part to help the city try to make the place look presentable.”
‘Planned-out approach’
The West End project is part of an overall effort to reduce blight across the city.
Work was previously done on the Franklin Street corridor. Demolition is now underway on William Penn Avenue and the nearby roads in Prospect – specifically, knocking down what are informally called the “box houses.”
“It’s a lot larger than just a property being demolished,” Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “It’s the proactive way that the community embraces not only the corridors, but now we are deep into each of the wards of the city through blight elimination. The energy’s contagious.”
Dubnansky added: “We hear it all the time. People see the difference now. They see the improvements. They see the changes. I think part of that is a different approach to demolitions.
“Before, I think when demolitions were done in the city, they were done as a reaction to a complaint. … When you’re doing spot demolition, it’s not as noticeable as doing them along corridors and other things in a methodical, planned-out approach, which is what we’ve been doing with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority now for almost about two years.”
‘Fix your house up’
Johnstown has been in a continual contraction and state of decay for decades.
A population that was once almost 70,000 during the heyday of the steel industry will almost certainly be under 20,000 when the 2020 Census is soon released.
The exodus and death of the population has left behind an abundance of unneeded housing stock and commercial structures, such as the century-old Conrad Building, located in downtown Johnstown, that was demolished last year.
Due to recent efforts, the number of blighted buildings has dropped from more than 1,000 to an estimated 700, according to Dubnansky, although he said no definitive count exists.
To help further address the issue, the 23-member ad hoc Blight Task Force – with representatives from City Council, nonprofits, the business community and government agencies – released a report in 2020 with five main recommendations:
• Prioritize and demolish unsafe structures and then prepare them for reinvestment.
• Attach owners’ assets to remediate blighted property.
• Deny permits to owners with code violations or delinquent taxes.
• Encourage Cambria County’s district attorney to charge repeat code violators with misdemeanors.
• Create a land bank.
Still, those would only be beginning steps for a city that has been in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992 – where one-third of the population lives in poverty and unemployment is always significantly higher than on the state or federal averages.
“It’s like a pre-condition for economic development,” said Mike Kane, president of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which has facilitated more than $1.3 million toward blight elimination in Johnstown since 2018.
“You have to clean it up. No different, by analogy, than if you were going to sell your house. You’d fix your yard up and fix your house up to get your house ready for sale. I think that’s what we’re doing with blight eradication. We’re fixing our community up to make it look better for us and to make it look better for people that we might want to attract to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.